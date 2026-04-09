About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

39インチ UltraGear™ evo AI 5K2K(5120×2160)@165Hz＋Dual Mode対応 DP2.1 ゲーミングモニター

39インチ UltraGear™ evo AI 5K2K(5120×2160)@165Hz＋Dual Mode対応 DP2.1 ゲーミングモニター

39GX950B-B
Front view of 39インチ UltraGear™ evo AI 5K2K(5120×2160)@165Hz＋Dual Mode対応 DP2.1 ゲーミングモニター 39GX950B-B
正面図
正面図
正面図
正面図
正面図
正面図
正面図
正面図
正面図
正面図
正面図
正面図
正面図
Front view of 39インチ UltraGear™ evo AI 5K2K(5120×2160)@165Hz＋Dual Mode対応 DP2.1 ゲーミングモニター 39GX950B-B
正面図
正面図
正面図
正面図
正面図
正面図
正面図
正面図
正面図
正面図
正面図
正面図
正面図

主な機能

  • LG第4世代有機ELパネル タンデムOLED
  • 39インチ 5K2K(5120×2160) 最大輝度 1500cd/㎡
  • デュアルモード(5120×2160＠165Hz/2560×1080＠330Hz)
  • 応答速度0.03ms(GTG) / VESA DisplayHDR True Black 500 / DCI-P3 99.5%(標準値)
  • DisplayPort 2.1 / USB Type-C (USB PD 90W)
もっと見る
特別価格での予約販売について

23%OFFの特別価格での予約販売期間

※特別価格での予約販売にはウェルカムクーポンの併用はできかねます。
何卒ご理解賜りますようお願い申し上げます。

LG会員様限定 LG公式オンラインショップでご購入の全製品の保証期間を5年まで延長

LG会員様限定 LG公式オンラインショップでご購入の全製品の保証期間を5年まで延長

【LG会員様限定】

安心の最長5年保証*

LG公式オンラインショップでご購入、製品登録いただくと、
ご購入製品の保証期間を "無料で" 5年まで延長いたします。

*「安心の最長5年保証」の適用は、LG公式オンラインショップでのご購入後、製品登録をしていただくことが条件となります

LG指定販売店でのご購入製品も製品登録いただくと保証期間を“無料で” 4年まで延長いたします。詳しくはこちら

CES 2026の白いHonoreeアワードロゴの画像

CES Innovation Awards - 2026 Honoree

Computer Hardware & Components

*CES Innovation Awardsは、審査員に提出される説明文書に基づいて決定されます。全米家電協会（CTA）は、いかなる提出書類あるいは主張に関しても、その正確性の検証は行っていません。また、受賞製品の試験も行っていません。

未来的なネオンが輝く部屋に配置されたUltraGear™ evo AIのロゴ。

未来的なネオンが輝く部屋に配置されたUltraGear™ evo AIのロゴ。




LG UltraGear evo AI 39GX950Bゲーミングモニター

LG UltraGear evo AI 39GX950Bゲーミングモニター

*画像はイメージです。

*画像はイメージです。

ディスプレイ

LG第4世代有機ELパネル

プライマリーRGBタンデムテクノロジー

39インチ5K2K (5120x2160)

最大輝度 1500cd/㎡

VESA DisplayHDR™ True Black 500 

DCI-P3 99.5%(標準値)、ΔE≦2

Live Color Low Blue Light

速度

デュアルモード

(5K2K@165Hz/UWFHD@330Hz)

応答速度0.03ms(GTG) 

テクノロジー

AI機能(AI Upscaling、AI Sound、AI Scene Optimization)

VRR

VESA Adaptive-Sync

AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro テクノロジー

NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible

OLED Care

DisplayPort 2.1 / USB Type-C™

DISPLAYSPEEDTECHNOLOGYUSABILITY
The word 'DISPLAY' in large gradient letters centered on a dark background with a thin outlined box extending from the left.

LG第4世代有機ELパネル(タンデムOLED)

 

大きく進化した
LG第4世代有機ELパネル

 

LG第4世代有機ELパネル(プライマリーRGBタンデムテクノロジー)は4層(4Stack)になったことで､輝度が標準値で335cd/㎡､ピーク輝度で1500cd/㎡（APL1.5%時）に向上。広色域な『DCI-P3』を99.5%に対応しており、有機ELならではの黒再現と､高輝度によって類稀なるコントラストを実現｡暗いシーンや､まばゆいシーンでも潰れることなく、時に現実と見間違えるほどリアルに、時には迫力のある鮮烈な映像でゲーム世界を表現します。また、積層構造の有機ELは発光層が増えても消費電力は変わりません。長年より広色域に対応できる第4世代有機ELパネルの色表現で美しいゲーム世界を旅してください｡

LG UltraGear evo AI 39GX950Bゲーミングモニターがデスクセットアップに設置され、鮮やかなファンタジーRPGシーンを映し出す。明るい爆発ときめ細やかな照明表現により、Tandem OLEDディスプレイの性能が際立っている。

LG UltraGear evo AI 39GX950Bゲーミングモニターがデスクセットアップに設置され、鮮やかなファンタジーRPGシーンを映し出す。明るい爆発ときめ細やかな照明表現により、Tandem OLEDディスプレイの性能が際立っている。

*画像はイメージです。

次世代OLED輝度

LG第4世代有機ELパネル（タンデムOLED）を搭載した本製品は、第3世代OLEDと比べて消費電力を抑えながら、より明るい映像を実現。ピーク輝度1500cd/㎡（APL1.5%時）を誇ります。高度な4層構造のRGB技術により、より深いコントラスト、鮮明なディテール、そして驚くほど精緻な色表現を実現します。より明瞭なシャドウ表現、深い没入感、そしてフレームごとの一貫した映像美を実現。真のゲーマーのために設計された一台です。

*画像はイメージです。

VESA DisplayHDR True Black 500 / DCI-P3 99.5%

圧巻の色彩表現

有機ELの黒の再現性はVESA DisplayHDR True Black 500でも証明されています。また、デジタル映像用の色域であるDCI-P3を99.5%（標準値）カバーしており､より正確な色での編集や鑑賞ができ、映像や画像の編集でも非常に重要な役割を果たします。

*画像はイメージです。

39インチ 5K2K(5120×2160)

 

高解像度5K2K
有機ELディスプレイ

 

39インチ5K2K (5120x2160) 有機ELディスプレイで、4Kよりも30％幅広く、高い没入感を実現します。黒い影をより黒く、明るい光をより明るく表現し、生き生きとした色彩を表現し、あらゆる環境でゲームをお楽しみいただけます。

LG UltraGear evo AI 39GX950Bで、暗めの32インチ16:9 4Kゲーミング画面から、より明るくウルトラワイドな39インチ21:9 5K2K（5120×2160）画面へと拡大するディスプレイを映し出すアニメーション。FPSシーンからRPG環境への移行を示している。

*画像はイメージです。

AI Upscaling*

 

5K2K AI Upscaling

 

LG UltraGear evo AIの内蔵プロセッサーがAI Upscalingを実現。あらゆるデバイスから、低解像度のコンテンツを高精細な5K2K解像度へ向上します。

LG UltraGear evo AI 39GX950Bに映し出された、AIアップスケーリングの性能を提示するファンタジーRPG戦闘シーン。冒険者たちが魔法を使い、鮮やかな色彩の森で、巨大な樹木のようなモンスターと戦う様子を描いている。

AI Upscaling機能(UltraGear evo AI)　ON

LG UltraGear evo AI 39GX950Bに映し出された、AIアップスケーリングの性能を提示するファンタジーRPG戦闘シーン。冒険者たちが魔法を使い、鮮やかな色彩の森で、巨大な樹木のようなモンスターと戦う様子を描いている。

AI Upscaling機能　OFF

*AI Upscalingの効果、出力品質は入力映像の品質によって異なります。 *画像はイメージです。

視認性向上

 

143 PPIの高精細表示

 

143 PPI*の高精細な表示は、ゲーム用途でもゲーム以外の用途でも、活躍します。ゲームプレイ中、細部がより鮮明に表示され、テキストを含むあらゆる情報の視認性が向上します。また、テキスト表示の明瞭さは、ドキュメント作成、ウェブ閲覧、コーディングなど文字を見る作業にも適しています。

ゲームプレイ時

ドキュメント表示時

*1インチあたりのピクセル数 *画像はイメージです。

Live Color Low Blue Light

 

ブルーライトからしっかり保護

 

従来のブルーライト低減モードは､色合いを変えてブルーライトを抑えるため､映像やゲームを見るにはリアリティが損なわれます。Live Color Low Blue Lightは、今までのブルーライト低減方法とは異なり、通常の表示でブルーライトを抑えており、そのままの画質で目に優しい表示を実現しています。

ブルーライトからしっかり保護

*画像はイメージです。

LG UltraGear evo AI 39GX950Bの目へのやさしさを示す認証アイコン。これにはFlicker Free、Discomfort Glare Free、Low Blue Light、Eyesafe認証（CPFおよびRPF保護係数付き）が含まれる。

LG UltraGear evo AI 39GX950Bの目へのやさしさを示す認証アイコン。これにはFlicker Free、Discomfort Glare Free、Low Blue Light、Eyesafe認証（CPFおよびRPF保護係数付き）が含まれる。

明るい空間でも暗い空間でも
一貫した視覚体験を提供

Perfect Black

米国の第三者機関で、取得が米国における製品の信用に大きな影響力があるとされるULで、黒の輝度が200ルクスの環境光下で0.12nit(cd/㎡)、500ルクスで0.24nitであることが要件となる｢Perfect Black｣の認証を取得しており、ほぼ完全な黒が再現できることが証明されています。

 

Pefect Black 認証番号：V183632

Perfect Color / 100％ Color Fidelity

忠実な色再現性として、ULの認証試験において0ルクスの暗い環境下でも500ルクスの明るい環境下でも99%以上の一貫した色再現ができることが条件となる「Perfect Color」と、英国の第三者機関IntertekにてCIE DE2000基準で125のパターン全て(100%)がΔE(色差)が2以下であることが実証されており、忠実な色再現ができることが証明されています。

 

UL Perfect Color認証番号：V569367
Intertek 100% Color Fidelity 認証番号：24KRQ0950-02

Perfect Reproduction

0ルクスから500ルクスの環境下で映像をピクセル単位で95%以上正確に再現できることが取得条件となるULの「Perfect Reproduction(完璧な再生)」の認証を取得。暗室(0ルクス)はもちろん、白昼の部屋(500ルクス)でも映画館と同等の視聴体験を再現できることが証明されています。

 

UL Pefect Reprodution 認証番号：V756760

Three certification labels highlighting LG OLED's performance: UL verified black levels below 0.24 nit up to 500 lux, UL verified color consistency over 99% up to 500 lux, and Intertek certification for 100% color fidelity up to 500 lux based on 125 color patterns.
明るい空間でも暗い空間でも一貫した視覚体験を提供

*画像はイメージです。

The word 'SPEED' in large gradient letters centered on a dark background with a thin outlined box extending from the left.

VESA Dual Mode(5K2K@165Hz/UWFHD@330Hz)

 

Dual Modeで
330Hz⇔165Hzを切り替え

 

VESA Dual Modeにより、グラフィックが豊かなゲームには5120×2160@165Hzを、高速表示が求められるFPSなどのゲームには2560×1080＠330Hzと、シームレスに切り替えることができます。6つのDual Modeオプションをご用意。39インチから24.5インチまで、選べるお好みの画面サイズとアスペクト比（21:9、16:9）を物理的なホットキーで簡単に切り替えることができ、あらゆるジャンルのゲームプレイをお楽しみいただけます。

LG UltraGear evo AI 39GX950BでのDual Modeゲーミングを説明するグラフィック。オープンワールドのRPGプレイは165 Hz 5K2Kで、高速レーシングゲームやFPSゲームは330 Hz QHDで映し出している。

LG UltraGear evo AI 39GX950BでのDual Modeゲーミングを説明するグラフィック。オープンワールドのRPGプレイは165 Hz 5K2Kで、高速レーシングゲームやFPSゲームは330 Hz QHDで映し出している。

*画像はイメージです。

応答速度0.03ms（GTG）

有機ELのもうひとつのメリット

自発光で光を調整できる有機ELだからこそ実現した0.03msという驚異的な応答速度は、モーションブラー(ぼやけ)をほとんど感じさせないクッキリとした表示を提供します。

*画像はイメージです。

The word 'TECHNOLOGY' in large gradient letters centered on a dark background with a thin outlined box extending from the left.

VRR（可変リフレッシュレート）

 

ちらつきやカクつきを軽減

 

一定ではない映像のフレームレートに合わせてリフレッシュレートを調整することで、タイミングの不一致により発生するティアリング(画面のずれ)やスタッタリング(カクつき)を軽減します。 

レースゲームの比較画像。画面のティアリングやモーションアーティファクトが発生するゲームプレイと、NVIDIA G-SYNCとAMD FreeSync Premium Pro搭載のLG UltraGear evo AI 39GX950Bゲーミングモニターでのなめらかなゲームプレイの対比。

レースゲームの比較画像。画面のティアリングやモーションアーティファクトが発生するゲームプレイと、NVIDIA G-SYNCとAMD FreeSync Premium Pro搭載のLG UltraGear evo AI 39GX950Bゲーミングモニターでのなめらかなゲームプレイの対比。

*画像はイメージです。

VESA certified AdaptiveSync

VESA AdaptiveSync Display認証を取得。高リフレッシュレートと低遅延を実現したゲーム向けディスプレイとして認証されています。よりスムーズな表示のゲーム、表示エラーのないビデオ再生をお楽しみください。

AMD FreeSync™ Premium  Pro テクノロジー

AMD社の対応APU/GPUとの組み合わせで、グラフィックカードとモニター間でゲームのフレームレートと同期させて、ちらつき(ティアリング)やカクつき(スタッタリング)を軽減し、滑らかな映像表示を実現します。

NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible

NVIDIA G-SYNC Compatibleの認証を取得。GeForceシリーズで、ティアリング、スタッタリングを抑えます。

あなたの｢勝つ｣をサポートする
ゲーミング機能

DASモード

よりリアルタイムに

本来、モニターはグラフィックカードから受信した映像信号を、映像処理を行ったあと一度フレームバッファに格納してから画面に映像を表示します。その間に1フレーム以上のラグが発生します。｢DAS(Dynamic Action Sync)モード｣は､フレームバッファを通さず映像を画面に出力することで、遅延を最小限に抑えます。（DASモードは自動設定）

ブラックスタビライザー

闇に潜むターゲットを発見しやすく

映像の暗くて見づらい部分を認識して、明るく映し出します。暗い場所に隠れたターゲットを見分けやすくし、ゲームを有利に展開することができます。明るさのレベルは､ユーザーの趣向に合わせて調整が可能です。

クロスヘア

ターゲットポイントを表示

ターゲットポイントを中央に表示させて、射撃精度を高めます。

*画像はイメージです。

ユーザビリティが大文字で書かれている。

5K2K 21:9

 

ウルトラワイドスクリーンで
生産性を最大化

 

本製品はゲーム以外でも活躍。クリエイターやマルチタスク作業者にシャープで精細なビジュアルを提供します。一般的なアスペクト比16:9のモニターをデュアルモニターにして使用すると、ディスプレイ間のベゼルが邪魔になることがありますが、21:9ウルトラワイドな本製品は、写真・ビデオ編集、マルチウィンドウでの作業など、ワークフロー全体を1つの画面で管理することができます。

LG UltraGear evo AI 39GX950Bでの生産性向上事例を映し出すアニメーション。ウルトラワイドディスプレイ全体を活用した動画編集ワークスペースから始まり、写真編集やマルチタスキングレイアウトへと移行する。

*画像はイメージです。

AI Scene Optimization

自動で快適な表示

AI Scene Optimizationは、画面内にあるものを認識し、自動的に表示を調整します。ドキュメント、アニメーション、映画、ゲーム、スポーツなどコンテンツに合わせて、表示を最適化します。

*画像はイメージです。

AI Sound

クリアな音で、没入感を実現

AI Soundは、音声、効果音、BGMを分離して、内蔵スピーカーやモニターに接続したヘッドフォンを通じて、それぞれが最適化された没入感のあるクリアな音を提供します。

*画像はイメージです。

OLED Care

有機ELを保護

輝度を調整し、焼き付き防止の設定を有効にすることで、優れた有機EL画質をより長く楽しむことができます。さらに、ゲーマーはゲーム環境を簡単にカスタマイズして、最適なパフォーマンスを実現することができます。

*画像はイメージです。

マルチポート、USB Type-C(USB PD 最大90W)

 

充実の接続端子

 

USB Type-C ポートは1本のケーブルで、様々なデバイスとつながり、映像表示やデータ転送、90Wまでの充電(USB Power Delivery)に対応します。2つのUSB ダウンストリームは、PC接続時には、USBハブとして使用できます。また、映像入力用の端子としてHDMIを2ポート、DisplayPort 、ヘッドホン+マイク(4極ステレオミニジャック)と多様な端子類を実装しています。

LG UltraGear evo AI 39GX950Bの接続を示した図。

LG UltraGear evo AI 39GX950Bの接続を示した図。

*画像はイメージです。

人間工学に基づくデザイン

 

 

姿勢に合わせた画面配置

 

スタンドは、110mmの高さ調整、前：-8°～後：15°のチルト(縦角度調整)、左右30ﾟのスイベル(横角度調整)に対応。

姿勢や使用環境に合わせた画面の配置が可能です。 また、4辺フレームレスかつ非常にスリムなボディは省スペースで、オフィスや自宅のインテリアにスムーズに溶け込みます。

傾き/高さの調節が可能なモニター。

高さ調整 / チルト調整

110mm / 前：-8°～後：15°

スイベルの調節が可能なモニター。

スイベル調整

左30°/右30°

4辺フレームレス

4辺フレームレス

マウント規格

マウント対応

100×100

プリント

全てのスペック

製品概要

  • 製品型番

    39GX950B-B

  • JANコード

    49-89027-032316

ディスプレイ

  • アスペクト比

    21:9

  • 輝度(標準値)

    335cd/㎡

  • 表示色

    約10.7億色

  • 色域

    DCI-P3 99.5%

  • コントラスト比

    1,500,000:1

  • 曲率

    1500R

  • 有効表示領域(幅×高さ)

    909×384(mm)

  • パネルタイプ

    OLED

  • ピーク輝度(標準値)

    1500cd/㎡(APL 1.5%)

  • 画素ピッチ

    0.1776×0.1776(mm)

  • 解像度

    5120×2160

  • 応答速度(標準値)

    0.03ms(GTG)

  • 画面サイズ

    38.86インチ

  • 表面処理

    アンチグレア

  • 視野角(水平/垂直)

    178°/ 178°(CR≧10)

垂直走査周波数

  • HDMI

    48-165Hz

  • DisplayPort

    48-165Hz

出入力端子

  • DisplayPort入力

    1(UHBR20)

  • DisplayPortバージョン

    2.1

  • HDMI入力

    2

  • ヘッドホン(ステレオミニジャック)

    1(4極 : ヘッドホン出力+マイク入力)

  • USB Type-C™

    1

  • USB Type-C™データ転送

  • USB Type-C USB Power Delivery

    90W

  • USBダウンストリーム

    2(USB 3.2 Gen2x1)

機能

  • AMD FreeSync™ テクノロジー

    ○(AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro テクノロジー)

  • ブラックスタビライザー

  • 工場出荷時キャリブレーション

  • 色覚調整

  • クロスヘア

  • DAS Mode

  • FPSカウンター

  • HDCP

    ○(HDCP2.3)

  • HDR10

  • ハードウェアキャリブレーション

  • Live Color Low Blue Light

  • NVIDIA G-Sync™ テクノロジ

  • PBP(ピクチャーバイピクチャー)

    ○(2PBP)

  • PIP(ピクチャーインピクチャー)

  • ブルーライト低減モード

  • アンビエントライト

    ○(Unity Hexagon Lighting 2.0)

  • Smart Energy Saving

  • VESA Adaptive-Sync

  • VESA DisplayHDR™

    VESA DisplayHDR™ True Black 500

  • VESA DSC

  • VRR(可変リフレッシュレート)

アプリケーションソフトウェア

  • Dual Controller

  • LG Calibration Studio

筐体仕様

  • 高さ調整

    110mm

  • OSD操作

    OSDジョイスティック

  • スイベル角度

    左30ﾟ/右30ﾟ

  • チルト角度

    前：-8ﾟ～後：15ﾟ

  • マウント規格

    100×100(mm)

外形寸法 / 重量

  • パッケージ外形寸法[mm]

    1035 × 296 × 549

  • スタンド非装着時外形寸法(幅×高さ×奥行)[mm]

    921 × 405 × 119

  • スタンド装着時外形寸法(幅×高さ×奥行)[mm]

    921 × 495～605 × 323

  • パッケージ重量[kg]

    16.2

  • スタンド非装着時重量[kg]

    6.8

  • スタンド装着時重量[kg]

    10.7

電源

  • 電源入力

    100-240V,50/60Hz

  • DC出力

    20V/13.5A

  • オフ時

    0.3W

  • 消費電力(オンモード)

    54W

  • 待機時

    0.5W

アクセサリー

  • HDMIケーブル

    ○(1.8m)

  • AC-DC アダプター

  • DisplayPortケーブル

    ○(1.8m)

  • 電源コード

    ○(1.5m)

  • クイックセットアップガイド

  • USB Type-Cケーブル

    ○(1.8m)

  • 保証書

安全規格

  • ROHS指令

  • CE

  • FCC-B

  • J-Moss

  • PSE

  • TUV-TYPE

  • UL(cUL)

レビュー

おすすめ製品