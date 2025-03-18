Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG会員様限定 LG公式オンラインショップでご購入の全製品の保証期間を5年まで延長

【LG会員様限定】

安心の最長5年保証*

LG公式オンラインショップでご購入、製品登録いただくと、
ご購入製品の保証期間を "無料で" 5年まで延長いたします。

*「安心の最長5年保証」の適用は、LG公式オンラインショップでのご購入後、製品登録をしていただくことが条件となります

【LGが「安心の最長5年保証」に込める思い】

 

LGエレクトロニクス・ジャパンは、「Life’s Good」をブランドスローガンに掲げ、日本のお客様にとってより良いライフスタイルを実現するべく、テレビ、オーディオ、モニター、ノートパソコン、空気清浄機など、多様な製品を展開しています。製品の性能や機能、品質だけではなく、お客様が安心して長くお使いいただけるよう、カスタマーサポート体制も充実させてまいりました。

 

そうした中、LG公式オンラインショップでご購入いただいたお客様が、より安心して、より長くお使いいただけるよう、「安心の最長5年保証」をご提供いたします。

これまでも各製品には保証が付帯していましたが、本サービスでは、LG公式オンラインショップ（弊社指定の商流含む）で購入し、LG公式ホームページから製品登録すると、"無料"で保証期間が最長5年に延長されます。

 

LG公式オンラインショップでご購入いただいたお客様には、「より安心して、より長くお使いいただきたい」という思いを本サービスに込めました。

ご検討の製品がございましたら、ぜひLG公式オンラインショップでご購入ください。

■対象モデル

LG公式オンラインショップ/Amazon.co.jpの販売元「LGダイレクトショップ」でご購入いただいた製品

※その他、弊社指定の商流（クラウドファンディングサイトなど）を含む。
※家電製品以外のアクセサリー等は、対象外となります。

■延長保証条件

当社保証条件に準じます。
保証条件は以下よりご確認ください。

保証とアフターサービスについて

■延長保証適用条件

製品ご購入後、製品登録をされた製品

製品登録は以下よりご対応いただけます。

製品登録

■注意事項

  • 保証書にはそれぞれ通常の保証年数が記載されています。 
  • 延長保証対象製品であっても、製品登録がない場合、保証期間は保証書記載の通常の保証期間のみです。 
  • 製品登録はご購入から3か月以内にご登録ください。 
  • 製品登録にはレシート等の購入証明、および製品の製造番号が必要です。 
  • 本延長保証はサービス代行会社【株式会社Warranty technology】に委託しております。保証状況や修理受付については下記へお問い合わせください。
    • 『修理受付センター』 0120-901-223(通話料無料)　24時間365日対応
    • サービス代行会社：株式会社Warranty technology
  • 予告なくサービスの内容を変更することがあります。

■「故障かな？」と思ったら

お気軽に、下記カスタマーセンターへお電話ください。お電話以外をご希望の方は、こちら

お電話

お電話

 

【製品の使い方・修理のご相談】

 

  • 月～土(年末年始は除く)　9時～18時
  • 0120-407-722  固定電話(通話料無料)
  • 050-3188-3900  携帯電話(通話料お客様負担)
