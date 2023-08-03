Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

Windows 11 の紹介

LG gram with Windows 11. A smiling man is holding LG gram.

毎日を、もっとシンプルに。

やるべきことが多いときは、作業効率向上をWindows 11がサポートします。改善されて高速になった検索機能を使えば、ウェブとPCの両方を一度で簡単に検索できます。

快適な使い心地

Windowsの優れた点はさらに進化。
シンプルで新しいデザインによって検索や調べたいことがさらに簡単に。加えて、新しいスマート機能はあなたのやりたいことを察知し、よりすばやく、楽しく、簡単に実現できるようにサポートします。

期待に応えるパフォーマンスとセキュリティ

Winsows 11 搭載のパソコンを購入することは未来への投資に他なりません。あなたの情熱を刺激する高性能、高画質はもちろん、高度なセキュリティを備えています。

生産性の向上

Windows 11 は生産性を高めます。複雑なタスクも単純なタスクも、新しいマルチタスクツールで、よりすばやく、簡単でスマートにこなせるようになります。

よりすばやく見つけられる

シンプルなデザインとナビゲーションによって、検索や調べたいことが簡単に。新しい検索機能を使えば、ウェブとあなたのPCをまとめて検索できます。

シンプルなデスクトップで思考もクリアに

スナップレイアウト、デスクトップ、シームレスな再ドッキング。
これらは全て、画面上の情報を整理し、最高のアイデアを引き出すのに役立ちます。

自由自在にコントロール

新しいタッチジェスチャー※1や高精度な音声操作と文字入力※2、スタイラスペンでの入力※3。
Windows 11 であなた好みの操作方法が見つかります。

データを護る

Microsoft Edge の高度なセキュリティは、個人データを保護し、マルウェアの侵入を防ぐほか、ウェブ をスキャンしてパスワードが流出していないか確認することもできます。さらに、Windows 11 ではフィッシングやマルウェア攻撃に対する保護機能でも最高評価を得ています※4。

ポテンシャルを解き放つ

革新的な機能、役立つアプリ、追加可能なクラウドストレージ、高度なセキュリティ。Windows 11 と Microsoft 365※5はあなたの成功に必要なものを提供します。

※1 タッチパネルディスプレイを搭載したモデルが必要です。
※2 ハードウェアに依存します。マイク機能を搭載したモデルが必要です。
※3 LG gram 2in1のみ対応します。
※4 CyberRatings.org が実施したテストによると、Microsoft Edge は、Windows 10 および 11 上の Chrome やその他の一般的なブラウザーと比較して、マルウェアやフィッシングに対して最高評価の保護性能の評価を得ています。
フィッシング保護レポート: https://query.prod.cms.rt.microsoft.com/cms/api/am/binary/RWLycn
マルウェア保護レポート: https://query.prod.cms.rt.microsoft.com/cms/api/am/binary/RWLip6
※5 Microsoft 365 のサブスクリプションは別途費用がかかります。

LG会員になりませんか

LGでは会員向けにさまざまな特典をご用意しています。

ログイン 会員登録
Welcome Coupon

限定セール

会員登録で、LG公式サイトでのお買い物がもっとお得に！

メールマガジン

メールマガジン

LGの最新製品やプロモーションに関するニュースを、いち早くお届けします

Free Delivery

送料無料

LG.comでのオーダーは配送料無料！

カスタマーサポート

注文の確認・製品の使い方・修理の受付など、お困りごと全般に対応させていただきます。

サポートページへ