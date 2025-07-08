Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Styler ズボンプレッサー無 除菌消臭 3着モデル 衣類ケア ホワイト

自宅で快適に衣類をリフレッシュ
主な機能

  • 衣類の消臭、シワ伸ばし、花粉・菌・ウイルスを99％低減
  • ヒートポンプでデリケート素材も優しく低温乾燥
  • よりシンプルに、使用頻度の高い機能にフォーカス
  • 「LG ThinQ」アプリで遠隔操作・通知・カスタマイズも可能
  • ライフスタイルや衣類に合わせたケアコースをダウンロード可能
もっと見る

GREEN FUNFINGで衣類ケア家電LG Styler™が最大36%OFF

＼GREEN FUNDINGで支援受付中！／

衣類ケア家電
LG Styler™が
最大36%OFF！

7/14(月)12:00～ 8/15(金)23:59まで

衣類ケア家電<br>LG Styler™が<br>最大36%OFF！ 詳しくはこちら

忙しい毎日でも、
おうちでかんたん衣類ケア

毎日洗えない衣類のケア、気になるニオイ、アイロンがけ…

衣類の「困った」をすっきり解決！

ライフスタイルイメージ

選ばれる5つの理由

*画像はイメージです。実際の製品とは異なる場合があります。

洗えない衣類も
ボタン1つで
簡単リフレッシュ

 

給水タンクに水を入れ、ケアしたい衣類をハンガーにかけた後、お好みのコースを選択することで、ケアができます。

衣類のニオイやシワを、 LG独自の
スチーム技術ですっきりリフレッシュ

有害物質を99%以上低減！インターテックによる消臭効果を実証。各項目について注意事項あります。

シワを伸ばし消臭

リフレッシュ

衣類の気になるニオイや
シワもキレイに

毎日着るスーツやお子様の制服、お家でケアが難しいニットやダウンまでお手入れ可能。思い立った時にすぐ、短時間でケアできるので、毎日の衣類ケアにかかる手間を省けます。

*画像、動画はイメージです。実際の製品とは異なる場合があります。S3WWは庫内灯、ズボン折り目ケアは搭載されておりません。

花粉や菌を99％低減

衣類をかけたハンガーが素早くスイング。

1分間に最大180回振動し、衣類に付いた花粉や菌をパワフル&スピーディーに落とし、しっかりとシワを伸ばします。

Dynamic Movinghangerテクノロジーでブラウスのほこりを除去

衣類に優しい
低温乾燥機能

 

ヒートポンプ機能により、しわや生地のダメージを気にせず、低温乾燥が必要な衣類をやさしく乾かします。

 

*革や毛皮については取扱説明書をご確認ください。

お手入れのイメージ

寝具やぬいぐるみも
簡単お手入れ

お家でお手入れが難しい枕やぬいぐるみ、帽子などの小物や、

ハンガーの跡がつきやすい衣類も、

庫内の棚を活用することでリフレッシュが可能。

TrueSteam™テクノロジーにより、アレルゲンや菌を99%以上低減。

化学薬品を一切使用せず、水だけの力で衛生的にケアできるので安心です。

スマートフォンでさらに便利

「LG ThinQ」アプリなら、スマートフォンでいつでもどこでも⾐服を管理してモニタリング。

Wi-Fi機能搭載で、アプリからのコース選択や、仕上がり時間の確認が可能です。

スマートフォンで更に便利に

*接続にはWi-Fi環境が必要です。

*「LG ThinQ」アプリのダウンロードが必要です。

*Wi-Fi機能はiOS 11.0以上、Android OS 7.0以上のスマートフォン端末でご利用できます。

*LG Styler™は2.4GHz 帯(IEEE802.11b/g/n)を使用して、無線LANに接続します。

*電源を入れて14分以内に操作がない場合、自動的に電源はオフになります。

*「LG ThinQ」アプリを通じて、LG Styler™本体の電源をオンにすることはできません。
*「LG ThinQ」アプリのアップデートにより、追加できるコースの数および種類が変更になる場合がございます。

専用アロマシートで自分好みの香りへチェンジ

 

アロマフィルターに LG Styler専用のアロマシートやお好みの香水等を吹きかけたコットンなどを入れて衣類に香りをつけることができ、コースの仕上がりに柔軟剤のように香ります。

 

*シートは香りがなくなったらお好みのタイミングで交換してください。

オールシーズン、
やさしく簡単にケア

*1 スポーツウェア、ショールネクタイ、毛皮、革のケアは、「LG ThinQ」アプリを使用し、専用のコースをダウンロードすることで可能。

*2 コースによっては使用できないものもあります。衣類の取り扱い表示に記載されている表示や安全に関する注意事項をご参照ください。
*3 本製品には洗濯機能はありません。汚れた衣類は製品をご使用になる前に洗濯してください。

<選べるコース／対応一覧>

リフレッシュコースは独自の技術でしわを伸ばし、ニオイを取り除きます。除菌/衛生コースはアレル物質などを低減します。乾燥コースは服をやさしくお手入れし、室内の乾燥も可能です。専用ケアコースは衣類ごとのケアが可能です。各項目については注意事項があります。

*1：試験依頼先：ITEA株式会社・試験成績書：T1610063（2017年1月10日発行）試験方法：スギ花粉50mgをYシャツにふりかけ、「除菌プラスコース（強力）」運転後、ELISA法でアレル物質を測定。99.5％の除去率
*2：試験依頼先：ITEA株式会社・試験成績書：T1610063（2017年1月10日発行）試験方法：Yシャツ3箇所に生きたダニ100匹以上が入った袋を設置、「除菌プラスコース（強力）」運転後、効果を確認。99.99％の死ダニ率
*3：試験方法：複数の菌を滅菌処理した試験布に滴下し、Yシャツ、寝具、ベビー用品のそれぞれ5か所に付着させ、「除菌コース」運転後測定。 試験機関： ㈶北里環境科学センター。 試験報告書：北生発2017_0360。認証日付：2022年7月7日。 試験機関で付着した菌への効果であり、実際空間における実証ではありません。すべての菌に対応するわけではありません。
*4：試験方法：複数のウイルスを滅菌処理した試験布に滴下し、Yシャツの襟、上半身中、上半身下、脇、袖口の5箇所に付着させ、「除菌コース」運転後測定。 試験機関： ㈶北里環境科学センター。試験報告書：北環発2017_0074。 認証日付：2022年7月7日。試験機関で付着したウイルスへの効果であり、実際空間における実証ではありません。すべてのウイルスに対応するわけではありません。
*5：試験依頼先：(財)北里環境科学センター・試験成績書：北環発2020_0174（2020年7月3日発行）試験方法：試験ウィルス液を試験布に滴下、Yシャツの5箇所に試験布を安全ピンで取り付け、「除菌コース、しっかり」のモードで運転後、回収してウィルスを誘出し感染価を測定。99.99％の除去率
*6：試験方法：タバコの煙臭、焼き肉臭を標準布に吸収させ、「リフレッシュ標準コース」、「専用ケアスーツ/コートコース」運転後測定。試験機関：第三者機関intertek。試験報告書：RT19E-S0010-R1。認証日付：2020年7月29日。試験機関でニオイを標準布に付着させ、「リフレッシュ標準コース」、「専用ケアスーツ/コートコース」運転後、それぞれの臭気を6段階臭気強度表示法にて官能評価した結果。ご使用の状況や使い方によって効果は異なります。
*7：スポーツウェア、ショールネクタイ、毛皮、革のケアは、「LG ThinQ」アプリを使用し、専用のコースをダウンロードすることで可能。
*「除菌プラスコース」、「除菌/衛生コース」、「除菌コース」は機種によって名称が異なりますが、同じ機能のコースです。
*ズボンプレッサーは付いておりませんが、専用ハンガーに付いているクリップにズボンを挟み、セットしていただくことで、ズボンのケアを行うことが可能です。

搬入経路をご確認ください

LG Stylerのラインアップ

トータルケアモデル 5着用と3着用、シンプルケアモデル3着用をご用意

LG会員様限定 LG公式オンラインショップでご購入の全製品の保証期間を5年まで延長

【LG会員様限定】

安心の最長5年保証*

LG公式オンラインショップでご購入、製品登録いただくと、
ご購入製品の保証期間を "無料で" 5年まで延長いたします。

*「安心の最長5年保証」の適用は、LG公式オンラインショップでのご購入後、製品登録をしていただくことが条件となります


【LG Styler】公式オンラインショップ限定
安心ケアサービス(1万円相当が無料)

LG Styler 安心ケアサービス

公式オンラインショップ限定

安心ケアサービス

 

フィルターや給水・排水タンクの交換、機械部周りの洗浄など、
約1万円相当のサービスが受けられます。

* 本サービスは、公式オンラインショップで対象製品をご購入された方限定となっております。
* 対象地域：東京23区内（設置・使用場所）
* 2023年11月1日以降に購入、お買い上げ日から3か月以内に製品登録をされた方が対象です。

対象者

サービスを受ける場合、以下のすべての条件を満たす必要があります。

 
  • 2023年11月1日以降に公式オンラインショップで対象製品をご購入された方
  • お買い上げ日から3か月以内に製品登録をされた方
  • 東京都23区内にて設置・ご使用の方

* 安心ケアサービス対象外のお客様は有償にて、同サービスのご利用が可能です。詳しくはカスタマーセンターへお問い合わせください。

サービス内容

 
  • 本体クリーニング
  • 製品点検
  • 消耗品交換

給水・排水タンク交換

清潔にご使用いただけるよう、給水・排水タンクを新品(リファービッシュ品含む)に無償交換します。

ドアクリーニングサービス

専用クリーナーでドア表面の指紋など汚れを除去し、キレイに保ちます。

フィルター洗浄/クリーニング

性能維持はもちろん、清潔な環境を保つためフィルターを洗浄または交換し、クリーニングします。

アロマシート提供

専門スタッフ訪問時にアロマシートを無償提供することにより、別途購入する手間をかけることなく、衣類に新鮮な香りを付けることができます。

無償修理

サービス期間内の製品故障時、無償修理をご提供します。

* お客様の過失による製品故障は対象外

サービス工程

 
  1. 製品登録後6か月経過時に弊社カスタマーセンターよりクリーニングと製品点検実施ご案内のお電話を差し上げます。
  2. サービスをご希望のお客様と訪問日時の調整を行います。
  3. お約束いただいた日時に、弊社担当スタッフがご自宅にお伺いし、製品クリーニングと点検を実施いたします。点検時に故障を発見した場合は無償にて修理対応を行います。

サービス対象期間説明

* 安心ケアサービス(本体のクリーニングと製品点検実施)のご案内のお電話
* 安心ケアサービス期間終了後、2回目以降のサービスを受ける場合は、通常価格より20%割引の8,000円にてご利用可能です。詳しくはカスタマーセンターへお問い合わせください。

* 内容は変更する場合がございます。あらかじめご了承ください。

 

プリント

全てのスペック

PROGRAMS

  • リフレッシュ - しっかり

    なし

  • 乾燥 - 室内の除湿

    なし

  • 乾燥 - 標準

    あり

  • 乾燥 - タイマー乾燥

    あり

  • リフレッシュ - おいそぎ

    あり

  • リフレッシュ - 標準

    あり

  • 除菌/衛生 - 寝具

    なし

  • 除菌/衛生 - 花粉ケア

    なし

  • 除菌/衛生 - しっかり

    あり

  • 除菌/衛生 - 標準

    あり

  • ズボン折り目ケア

    なし

  • 専用ケア - スポーツウェア

    なし

追加オプション

  • チャイルドロック

    あり

  • スタート予約

    あり

  • カラッとキープ

    あり

操作/ディスプレイ

  • 遅延タイマー

    3～19時間

  • ディスプレイタイプ

    タッチボタン&LEDディスプレイ

寸法/重量

  • 外形寸法(幅×高×奥行)(mm)

    445 x 1850 x 585

  • 90˚開扉時の製品奥行き (D' mm)

    1010

  • 本体重量(kg)

    73

機能

  • TrueSteam

    あり

  • アロマシート

    あり

  • カラッとキープ

    なし

  • 高圧ハンディスチーマー

    なし

  • 除湿

    なし

  • 乾燥タイプ

    通気口なし、インバーターヒートポンプシステム付き

  • 水補給表示

    あり

  • サイクル終了信号

    あり

  • 水捨て表示

    あり

  • 庫内灯

    なし

  • 振動ハンガーの最大振動回数/分

    180

  • ムービングハンガー

    あり

  • ズボン折り目ケア

    なし

  • 両開きドア

    あり

  • あり

素材/仕上げ

  • 本体側面カラー

    ホワイト

  • ドアタイプ（素材）

    ガラス

オプション/付属品

  • しずくトレイ

    1

  • ハンガー

    2

  • 1

スマートテクノロジー

  • コースのダウンロード

    あり

  • 電力モニタリング

    あり

  • リモート操作

    あり

  • スマート診断

    あり

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    あり

