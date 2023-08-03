We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
より良い製品とサービスづくり
LG エレクトロニクス・ジャパンでは、お客様からいただいた
ご意見・ご要望をもとに、日々改善に取り組んでいます。
ここでは、お客様の声により、改善された内容をご紹介します。
今後もこのような改善活動を継続し、
お客様によりご満足いただけるブランドを目指します。