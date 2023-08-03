Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
お客様の声をかたちに LGの改善事例

より良い製品とサービスづくり

 

LG エレクトロニクス・ジャパンでは、お客様からいただいた
ご意見・ご要望をもとに、日々改善に取り組んでいます。
ここでは、お客様の声により、改善された内容をご紹介します。
今後もこのような改善活動を継続し、
お客様によりご満足いただけるブランドを目指します。

商品改善 サービス向上事例
商品改善

プロジェクター

【お客様の声】
プロジェクターが動いているときの音(キーンという高周波音)が気になる場合がある。 個人差にもよるが、特に映画の静かなシーンに気になると映画に集中できない事がある。

【改善内容】
製品設計の見直しを行い、音が気にならないように調整しました。従来の製品に比べ、約25%のノイズ音軽減を図り、お客様がより快適に製品をご使用いただけるように改善しました。対象商品は、2022年発売の製品から適用されます。

※画像はイメージです。

テレビ

【お客様の声】
番組表を表示すると、いままで見ていた画面が表示されなくなる。 番組表の内容を見ているときにも、テレビ番組が表示されるようにして欲しい。

【改善内容】
番組表を表示した際に、ご視聴中のテレビ映像を表示する事が可能になりました。番組表の右上にテレビ映像が表示されるように変更しました。対象商品は、2022年モデルから適用されます。

※画像はイメージです。

ノートパソコン（LG gram）

【お客様の声】
コロナ感染拡大防止のため、アルコール消毒をこまめにしたら手荒れが発生し、指紋認証がしづらくなった。顔認証機能があれば嬉しい。

【改善内容】
顔認証機能付きモデルの販売を開始いたしました。
顔認証機能は、LG gramの2022年度モデル（「17Z90Q」「16Z90Q」「14Z90Q」シリーズ）に搭載されています。

※該当モデルは「顔認証」機能付であり、「指紋認証」の機能はありません。
※画像はイメージです。

サービス向上事例

対象エリア拡大(愛知県・京都府・神奈川県・札幌市)LGモニター 無料出張修理サービス (2023/6/1～)

ご好評につき、サービス対象エリアに愛知県・京都府・神奈川県・札幌市を追加いたしました。多くのお客様に万全なサポートを提供できるよう、LGは更なる満足度向上へ取り組みます。

 

「学生向けノートパソコン無料相談サポート」を開始(2023/3/15～)

新生活を迎える学生向けに、製品ご購入前にもお気軽にノートPCに関する疑問やお悩みを相談できる新サービス「学生向けノートパソコン無料相談サポート」開始いたしました。

 

対象エリア拡大(大阪府・兵庫県)LGモニター 無料出張修理サービス(2023/3/1～)

ご好評につき、サービス対象エリアに大阪府・兵庫県を追加いたしました。多くのお客様に万全なサポートを提供できるよう、LGは更なる満足度向上へ取り組みます。

 

公式ホームページで「LG Chatbot」サービスを開始(2023/2/1～)

受付時間外の夜間や早朝にも、有人窓口に問い合わせることなく、いつでも簡単にお探しの情報にアクセスすることができるようになりました。

モニター全サイズ対象沖縄本島での無料出張修理サービスを開始(2022/10/1～)

この度、沖縄本島にも修理センターを設け、沖縄在住の修理のプロがお客様のご自宅を訪ねる出張サービスを開始いたします。

都内23区内 モニター訪問修理サービス対象サイズを27インチ以上に拡大(2022/6/15～)

30インチ未満のLG製のモニターをお持ちのお客様を対象に、訪問修理サービスの対応サイズを拡大(30インチ以上→27インチ以上)しました。

 

PC遠隔サポートサービスの開始(2022/4/5～)

パソコンに不慣れなので、サポートして欲しい。などのお客様の不安を解消するためにPC遠隔サポートサービスを開始しました。

修理全般日曜日/祝日の訪問を開始(2022/2/1～)

仕事上休みは日曜日や祝日なのでその時に修理に来て欲しい、日曜日に訪問依頼する場合追加料金が発生するのか不安だ。という方にも安心をご提供するために、出張修理サービスを日曜日/祝日にも拡大しました。

※対象エリア：東京23区

 

大型モニター(30インチ以上)都内23区内 訪問修理サービスの開始(2022/2/1～)

モニターを修理に出したいけど大きな箱の用意や配送の手続きが面倒、修理に出している間はモニターが使用できないので在宅勤務に影響が出る。などのお客様の声を改善するために、出張修理対応サービスを開始しました。

