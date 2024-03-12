We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
データ通信専用機種
全てのスペック
主な仕様
-
サイズ（高さ×幅×厚さ）
-
約90×約35×約12.9mm
-
質量
-
約44g
-
形状
-
USB接続タイプ
-
本体色
-
レッド／シルバー
-
Xi対応※1
-
○（受信時最大75Mbps 送信時最大25Mbps）
-
国際ローミング※2
-
○（3G+GPRS）
-
FOMAハイスピード対応
-
○（受信時最大7.2Mbps 送信時最大5.7Mbps）
-
FOMAプラスエリア
-
○
-
ゼロインストール機能
-
○※3
-
USBインターフェイス
-
USB2.0準拠
対応OS
-
Windows® 8、8.1※4
-
32bit、64bit
-
Windows® 7
-
32bit、64biｔ
-
Windows Vista®
-
Service Pack2／[32bit、64bit]
-
Windows® XP
-
Service Pack3／[32bit]
-
Mac OS X※5
-
10.5.8、10.6.4～10.6.8／[32bit、64bit] 、10.7～10.7.5／[32bit、64bit]※6、10.8～10.8.5／[64bit] ※6※7、Mac OS X 10.9～10.9.3／[64bit]※6※7
対応OS※1
-
Mac OS X※3
-
10.6.8／[32bit、64bit]、10.7.2～10.7.5／[32bit、64bit]※4、Mac OS X 10.8～10.8.5／[64bit]※4※5、Mac OS X 10.9～10.9.3／[64bit]※4※5
通信事業者
-
docomo
-
Yes
-
