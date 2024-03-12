Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
仕様

L-02C

主な仕様

サイズ（高さ×幅×厚さ）

約90×約35×約12.9mm

質量

約44g

形状

USB接続タイプ

本体色

レッド／シルバー

Xi対応※1

○（受信時最大75Mbps 送信時最大25Mbps）

国際ローミング※2

○（3G+GPRS）

FOMAハイスピード対応

○（受信時最大7.2Mbps 送信時最大5.7Mbps）

FOMAプラスエリア

ゼロインストール機能

○※3

USBインターフェイス

USB2.0準拠

対応OS

Windows® 8、8.1※4

32bit、64bit

Windows® 7

32bit、64biｔ

Windows Vista®

Service Pack2／[32bit、64bit]

Windows® XP

Service Pack3／[32bit]

Mac OS X※5

10.5.8、10.6.4～10.6.8／[32bit、64bit] 、10.7～10.7.5／[32bit、64bit]※6、10.8～10.8.5／[64bit] ※6※7、Mac OS X 10.9～10.9.3／[64bit]※6※7

通信事業者

docomo

Yes