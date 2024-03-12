We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
L-08C
データ通信専用機種 L-08C
全てのスペック
主な仕様
-
サイズ（高さ×幅×厚さ）
-
約92mm × 約27mm × 約10.9mm
-
質量
-
約25g
-
形状
-
USB型
-
通信速度※1
-
FOMAハイスピードエリア 受信時最大 7.2Mbps／送信時最大 5.7Mbps
-
FOMAプラスエリア
-
○
-
ゼロインストール機能
-
○※2
-
国際ローミング（3G）
-
○
-
国際ローミング（GSM/GPRS）
-
-
対応OS
-
Windows® 8※3
-
32bit、64bit
-
Windows® 7
-
Service Pack1／[32bit、64bit]
-
Windows Vista®
-
Service Pack2／[32bit、64bit]
-
Windows® XP
-
Service Pack3／[32bit]
-
Mac OS X※4
-
10.5.8 、10.6.7、10.6.8／[32bit、64bit] 、10.7～10.7.5／[32bit、64bit]※5、Mac OS X 10.8～10.8.3／[64bit]※5
通信事業者
-
docomo
-
Yes
-
製品の登録
長く安心して製品をお使いいただくための第一歩。ぜひご登録ください。
-
製品サポートFAQ
マニュアルダウンロード、トラブルシューティング、保証情報を検索する。
-
お買い物サポート
注文履歴・FAQ
-
修理のご相談・お申し込み
出張修理・宅配修理を承ります
-
Live chat *オンラインショップ専用
オペレーターとWebチャット
月～土(年末年始は除く) 10時～17時
-
LINE
オペレーターとLINE
月～日(年末年始は除く)
ご返信は9時～18時、メッセージは24時間受付中
-
お電話
日本人スタッフが対応
月～土(年末年始は除く) 9時～18時
-
Eメール
月～日(年末年始は除く)
ご返信は9時～18時、メッセージは24時間受付中