データ通信専用機種 L-08C

仕様

レビュー

サポート

データ通信専用機種 L-08C

L-08C

データ通信専用機種 L-08C

プリント

全てのスペック

主な仕様

サイズ（高さ×幅×厚さ）

約92mm × 約27mm × 約10.9mm

質量

約25g

形状

USB型

通信速度※1

FOMAハイスピードエリア 受信時最大 7.2Mbps／送信時最大 5.7Mbps

FOMAプラスエリア

ゼロインストール機能

○※2

国際ローミング（3G）

国際ローミング（GSM/GPRS）

-

対応OS

Windows® 8※3

32bit、64bit

Windows® 7

Service Pack1／[32bit、64bit]

Windows Vista®

Service Pack2／[32bit、64bit]

Windows® XP

Service Pack3／[32bit]

Mac OS X※4

10.5.8 、10.6.7、10.6.8／[32bit、64bit] 、10.7～10.7.5／[32bit、64bit]※5、Mac OS X 10.8～10.8.3／[64bit]※5

通信事業者

docomo

Yes