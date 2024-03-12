We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
iPod/iPad/iPhone用ドックスピーカー
全てのスペック
主な仕様
出力
5W+5W
電源
100V-240V、50/60Hz
外形寸法
348(W)×90(H)×150(D)
質量
1.5kg
外部音声入力
3.5mmステレオミニジャック(MP3プレイヤーなどの再生)
ワイヤレステクノロジー
Bluetooth(R) Remote App.
○
Bluetooth(R) Streaming
○
対応機種※
iPod touch(第4世代)
○
iPod touch(第3世代)
○
iPod touch(第2世代)
○
iPod touch(第1世代)
○
iPod nano(第6世代)
○
iPod nano(第5世代)
○
iPod nano(第4世代)
○
iPod nano(第3世代)
○
iPod nano(第2世代)
○
iPhone 4S
○
iPhone 4
○
iPhone 3GS
○
iPhone 3G
○
iPad2
○
iPad
○
その他
PBA(Precise Balancing Algorithm)機能
○
USB機器からの再生
○（MP3/WMA）
電池のみ使用（持ち運び）可能
○
付属品
ACアダプター
○
電源コード
○
リモコン
○
