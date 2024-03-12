Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Androidにも対応、デュアル・ドックスピーカー

仕様

レビュー

サポート

ND5520

プリント

全てのスペック

主な仕様

出力

15W+15W

電源

100V-240V、50/60Hz

外形寸法

436(W)×152(H)×115(D)

質量

2.3kg

外部音声入力

3.5mmステレオミニジャック(MP3プレイヤーなどの再生)

ワイヤレステクノロジー

Bluetooth(R) Remote App.

Bluetooth(R) Streaming

対応機種※

iPod touch(第4世代)

iPod touch(第3世代)

iPod touch(第2世代)

iPod touch(第1世代)

iPod nano(第6世代)

iPod nano(第5世代)

iPod nano(第4世代)

iPod nano(第3世代)

iPod nano(第2世代)

iPhone 4S

iPhone 4

iPhone 3GS

iPhone 3G

iPad2

iPad

その他

アラーム機能

FMラジオ

○(受信周波数:76.0MHz～90.0MHz)

Auto Clock Sync

○(iPod/iPhoneなどの機器と、本機の時間を自動で同期します)

PBA(Precise Balancing Algorithm)機能

USB機器からの再生

○（MP3/WMA）

付属品

ACアダプター

電源コード

FMアンテナ

リモコン

フェライトコア

iPad用スタンド