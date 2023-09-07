About Cookies on This Site

Гостиничный телевизор 4K UHD с Pro:Centric Direct

Гостиничный телевизор 4K UHD с Pro:Centric Direct

Гостиничный телевизор 4K UHD с Pro:Centric Direct

На стене гостиничного номера висит телевизор, экран которого яркий и четкий.

*65 дюймов.

*Все изображения на этой странице приводятся только в качестве иллюстрации.

Pro:Centric Cloud

Pro:Centric Cloud повышает удобство использования CMS-решения компании и облачность системы, расширяя возможности сторонних решений.Кроме того, предлагаются различные шаблоны дизайна, улучшенная платформа сбора данных и аналитики с привлекательной панелью управления. В дополнение к новым функциям LG Channels* предоставляет удобный способ доступа к широкому спектру контента с каналов CP (поставщиков контента), включая эфирные телеканалы, без дополнительных устройств или подписок. Благодаря функции Mobile Application Creator вы сможете упростить процесс настройки консьерж-услуг на мобильном устройстве для гостей. С помощью этой функции запрос гостя будет немедленно удовлетворен.

Женщина работает через Pro:Centric Cloud.

*В настоящее время поддерживается в Германии, Испании, Франции, Финляндии, Ирландии, Австрии, Италии, Швейцарии, Португалии, а информацию о других странах ЕС уточняйте у местных продавцов.

Pro:Centric Direct

Решение для управления гостиничным контентом Pro:Centric Direct предлагает простые и понятные инструменты редактирования, позволяющие одним щелчком мыши осуществлять удаленное управление сервисами и IP-сетями. Решение Pro:Centric Direct позволяет пользователям легко редактировать свой интерфейс, предоставляя настраиваемый интерфейс и эффективно управляя всеми телевизорами в номере. Последняя версия PCD обеспечивает управление в номере на основе IoT, что станет отправной точкой для подготовки к созданию гостиничных номеров следующего поколения с помощью искусственного интеллекта.

Мужчина управляет контентом и настройками телевизора в гостинице с помощью решения Pro:Centric Direct через сервер.

*Некоторые функции могут не поддерживаться в зависимости от версии PCD.

Тонкая глубина для изящного вида

Благодаря тонкому дизайну серия UM662H легко интегрируется в интерьер, создавая современное впечатление у гостей.

UM662H гармонично установлен в гостиничном номере, вид сбоку увеличен для наглядности.

*Для телевизоров с диагональю 43", 50" (55": 57,5 мм, 65": 57,7 мм, 75": 59,9 мм)

SoftAP

Точка доступа с программным обеспечением (SoftAP) — это «виртуальная» функция Wi-Fi, которая использует телевизор в качестве точки беспроводного доступа, позволяя гостям подключать к SoftAP свои собственные устройства. Она поддерживает режим Bridge Mode, позволяющий администраторам управлять информацией о SoftAP в помещении, такой как уровень сигнала, пароли SoftAP и т. д.

С помощью функции SoftAP телевизора можно подключать другие устройства, такие как мобильные телефоны, ноутбуки и планшеты.

*SoftAP следует настроить в меню установки после включения телевизора.

*Одновременное использование функции Screen Share не допускается.

Мужчина и женщина играют в игры, и сцена игры, показанная на экране телевизора, реалистично передана.

Оптимизатор игр

Оптимизатор игр LG позволит вам не отвлекаться от игры благодаря выбору режима игры, настройке изображения и т. д.

Женщина управляет телевизором, обращаясь к пульту дистанционного управления с функцией распознавания голоса.

Распознавание голоса

Для беспрепятственного взаимодействия и удовлетворения пользователей LG применила в телевизоре LG UM662H функцию распознавания голоса. Эта функция позволяет легко управлять телевизором, не нажимая на кнопку пульта дистанционного управления.

 

*Требуется пульт дистанционного управления Magic Motion (продается отдельно).

Все характеристики

INFO

Category

Hotel TV

DESIGN

Tool Name

UP8000

Stand Type

No Stand (For Accessory : 1Pole) * 32~55" : Swivel / Others : Fixed

Front Color

Ashed Blue

DISPLAY

Size (Inch)

43"

Resolution

4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

Brightness (Typ.)

265nit

VIDEO

AI Picture Pro

YES

HDR_HDR 10 Pro

YES

HDR_HLG (Hybrid Log Gamma)

YES

Game Optimizer

YES

AUDIO (SOUND)

Speaker (Audio Output)

20W

AI Sound

YES

AI Acoustic Tuning

YES (Ready, MMR Required)

LG Sound Sync

YES

BROADCASTING SYSTEM

Digital

DVB-T2/C/S2

Analog (NTSC / SECAM / PAL)

SECAM / PAL

Teletext (Auto Teletext)

YES

HOSPITALITY SOLUTION

Pro:Centric Smart

YES

webRTC (Real Time Communication)

YES

Pro:Centric Cloud

YES

Pro:Centric Direct

YES

Pro:Centric V

YES

Pro:Centric Server

YES

Quick Menu (Customizable Portal)

YES

Pro:Idiom (DRM)

YES

Pro:Idiom Media (DRM)

YES

Other DRM

YES

HOSPITALITY FEATURE

EzManager

YES

USB Cloning

YES

Wake on RF

YES

SNMP

YES

Diagnostics

YES (IP Remote)

HTNG-CEC (Version)

YES (1.4)

Simplink(HDMI-CEC) (Version)

YES (1.4)

IR Out

TBD

Multi IR Code

YES

Hotel Mode / PDM / Installer Menu

YES

Welcome Video

YES

Welcome Screen (Splash Image)

YES

Insert Image

YES

One Channel Map

YES

External Speaker Out / Line Out

YES (Ext. Speaker Out)

USB Auto playback / playback+

YES (USB Auto playback)

Instant ON

YES

V-Lan Tag

YES

Mobile Remote

YES

Port Block

YES

Lock mode

YES (Limited)

RJP (Remote Jack Pack) Compatibility

YES

Energy Saving mode

YES

VERTICAL FUNCTION (HOSPITAL)

Healthcare Headphone Mode

YES

VERTICAL FUNCTION (CORPORATE/RETAIL)

RTC (Real Time Clock)

YES

NTP sync timer

YES

BEACON

YES

Video Tag

YES (2 Video)

CONNECTIVITIES

HDMI In

YES (3ea)

USB (Ver.)

YES (2ea / 2.0)

RF In

YES (2ea)

Digital Audio Out (Optical)

YES

External Speaker Out(3.5mm Phone jack)

YES

Headphone Out

YES

CI Slot

YES (CI+ 1.4 ECP)

RJ45 (Usage Purpose)

2 (Ethernet, Aux)

RS-232C (D-Sub 9pin / Phone jack)

YES (Phone jack)

MECHANICAL

VESA Compatible

200 x 200 mm

Kensington Lock

YES

Credenza/Security Screw Hole

YES (Need Stand)

Lock Down Plate (for easy installing)

YES (Need Stand)

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT

Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)

967 x 623 x 303 mm

Dimension without Stand (W x H x D)

967 x 564 x 57.1 mm

Dimension in Shipping (W x H x D)

1055 x 660 x 142 mm

Bezel Width (L/R/U/B, On Bezel)

12.8/12.8/12.8/19.9 mm

Bezel Width (L/R/U/B, Off Bezel)

6.9/6.9/6.9/18.4 mm

Weight with Stand

12.0 kg

Weight without Stand

8.8 kg

Weight in Shipping

10.7 kg

POWER SPEC.

Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

AC 100~240V 50/60Hz

Power Consumption(Max)

TBD

Power Consumption(Typ)

TBD

Standby Power Consumption

TBD

STANDARD

Safety

TBD

EMC

TBD

Others

TBD

ACCESSORIES

Remote type

S-Con / MMR (Option)

Power Cable

TBD

SMART FUNCTION

webOS version

webOS 23

Web Browser

YES

Magic Remote Compatibility

YES (Ready)

Multi-View

YES

Gallery Mode

YES

Wi-Fi

YES

Bluetooth

YES

Soft AP

YES

Screen Share

YES

DIAL

YES

Bluetooth Audio Playback

YES

HDMI-ARC

YES (HDMI2)

Voice Recognition (Standalone/Solution)

YES

IoT

YES

STANDARD (EU_NEW LABEL(`21.3~))

SDR Grade

TBD

SDR On mode

TBD

HDR On mode

TBD

STANDARD (EU_OLD LABEL(~`21.3))

ErP Class

TBD

On Power Consumption

TBD

Luminance Ratio (%)

TBD

Average Annual Consumption(kWh)

TBD

