Фирменный сервис LG

Воспользуйтесь услугами Фирменного сервиса LG в вашем городе

a black basic image

Загляните в будущее с Фирменным Сервисом от LG!

Мы поможем в любое время, даже если срок гарантии закончился. Ждем вас в Сервисном центре LG.

Адреса Фирменных Сервисных Центров LG:

г. Алматы, мкр. Самгау, ул. Кокорай, 2А/9
г. Нур-Султан, пр. Тауелсиздик, 41 (БЦ «Silk Way Center»)

РЕЖИМ РАБОТЫ:
Понедельник - Пятница: 10:00 - 19:00
Суббота - Воскресенье: выходные дни

Фирменный Выездной Сервис LG

  •

    Нет необходимости доставлять технику
    в наш сервисный центр

  •

    Устранение неисправностей производится
    на дому в удобное для вас время

  •

    В случае гарантийного ремонта выезд,
    работа мастера и запчасти бесплатны

  •

    Услуги выездного ремонта распространяются на крупную технику весом более 10 килограммов

Услуги Фирменного Выездного Сервиса доступны для жителей городов Алматы и Нур-Султан.﻿


Фирменный Сервис от LG - это квалифицированная и точная диагностика неисправностей, быстрый и качественный ремонт техники LG с использованием только оригинальных запасных частей от производителя.

Если Вам нужна дополнительная информация или Вы хотите оформить заявку на выездной ремонт/установку техники, позвоните в Службу Сервисной Поддержки LG по телефонам:
     8 8000 805 805 с городского или
     2255 с мобильного (Казахстан) ежедневно с 10:00 до 22:00 по времени г. Нур-Султан.
     Все звонки внутри страны бесплатные.

Мы всегда Вам рады!