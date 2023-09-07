About Cookies on This Site

Игровые монитры
UltraWide мониторы
UHD мониторы
FHD & QHD
Мониторы Ergo

1

Используйте все преимущества модельного ряда LG

Почувствуйте новый уровень игрового опыта с монитором LG UltraGear™.

Используйте все преимущества модельного ряда LG Узнать больше

Больше чем развлечение

Игровые мониторы.

Монитор 27GP750-B

Создан для
побед

Летайте на крыльях победы с игровым

оборудованием UltraGear™.

Создан для<Br> побед Узнать больше
1

IPS 1мс

Разработан для невероятной скорости

IPS 1мс обеспечивает минимизированное остаточное изображение и быстрое время отклика.

1

Скорость 240 Гц

Плавные движения в игре

Сверхбыстрая скорость 240 Гц позволяет игрокам быстро увидеть следующий кадр и обеспечивает плавное отображение изображения.  

1

HDR10 & sRGB 99%

Реалистичное визуальное погружение

HDR10 с sRGB 99% (тип.) обеспечивает реалистичное визуальное погружение с насыщенными цветами и контрастностью.

Повысьте свою эффективность

Мониторы UltraWide.

Мониторы UltraWide

Больше обзора,
больше творчества

Наслаждайтесь панорамным просмотром и погружайтесь в любой контент

на широком экране монитора LG.

Больше обзора,<br>больше творчества Узнать больше
4K и 5K-мониторы.

UHD 4K мониторы

Более точное, яркое и детализированное изображение

Идеальный дисплей для профессионалов с высоким

разрешением и отличным качеством изображения.

Узнать больше
Мониторы FHD и QHD.

Мониторы FHD и QHD

Стандарт для мониторов LG

FHD и QHD-мониторы LG — это самые базовые и популярные мониторы, которые подойдут практически для любых ситуаций.

Узнать больше
Мониторы Ergo.

Эргономичные мониторы

Удобная и настраиваемая компоновка

Этот монитор обеспечивает возможность перемещения в разных направлениях и гибкость для выбора самого удобного положения.

Узнать больше

Узнайте больше про Мониторы LG

В разделе представлены мониторы различных типов, которые отличаются по разрешению экрана и функционалу. Узнайте о последних инновациях в производительности и технологиях с телевизионными и компьютерными мониторами от LG, включая 4K, UltraWide™, IPS, LED и других.

Просмотреть все Мониторы LG

