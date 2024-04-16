We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Уход и чистка бытовой техники
Стоимость обслуживания:
Вид продукта
Время чистки, мин
Цена, KZT
Холодильник
|27
от 8,000
Стиральная машина
(без разбора бака)
|60
от 15,000
Стиральная машина
(с разбором бака)
полная чистка
|90
|от 25,000
Кондиционер (бытовой)
(внутренний блок)
|20
от 12,000
Кондиционер (бытовой)
(внешний блок)
|40
от 10,000
Паровой шкаф (Styler)
|60
от 25,000
Микроволновая печь
|60
от 7,500
Пылесос
|25
от 6,500