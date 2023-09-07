About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help

Женщина на улице меняет температуру кондиционера в доме с сотового телефона.

Наслаждайтесь бытовой смарт-техникой с LG ThinQ

Технология ThinQ позволяет подключать бытовую смарт-технику по Wi-Fi.

Наслаждайтесь бытовой смарт-техникой с LG ThinQ GOOGLE PLAY Наслаждайтесь бытовой смарт-техникой с LG ThinQ APPLE APP STORE

Функции, рекомендуемые вашим помощником по дому

Подключайтесь и управляйте откуда вам удобно

Приложение LG ThinQ позволяет легко подключаться к бытовой технике и удобно управлять ей. Вы можете дистанционно управлять бытовой техникой, даже находясь на улице.

Простое управление с помощью голосового помощника

Просто скажите вашей бытовой технике, что вам нужно, а динамик с искусственным интеллектом запустит необходимое действие.

Эффективное обслуживание

С помощью приложения LG ThinQ вы можете проверять свою бытовую технику, скачивать новые циклы, контролировать потребление энергии и многое другое.

QR-код и смартфон

Начните использовать ThinQ

Управляйте всеми вашими устройствами из одного места: из дома, находясь на прогулке или загорая на пляже. Нажмите кнопку «плюс», чтобы узнать, как установить приложение.

 

Мобильный телефон на круглом коврике на бежевом фоне и изображение бытовой техники в шести кругах с сотовым телефоном в центре

Как установить приложение LG ThinQ

Шаг 1. Загрузка приложения ThinQ
Выполните поиск приложения LG ThinQ в Google Play или Apple App Store на смартфоне.

Шаг 2. Вход
Войдите, используя свою учетную запись LG.

Шаг 3. Добавьте устройство
Вы сделали это на главной странице приложения LG ThinQ! Теперь пришло время подключить ваши устройства LG.

Шаг 4. Выберите устройства
Выберите устройство, которое вы хотите подключить.

Шаг 5. Пользуйтесь!
Управляйте вашими устройствами с помощью приложения ThinQ.

Порядок установки приложения LG ThinQ показан на шести экранах смартфонов

Дополнительное подключение голосового помощника - Подключение Алиса от Яндекс

1. Откройте приложение Алиса от Яндекс и перейдите в меню.
2. Нажмите «Skills & Games».
3. Найдите LG ThinQ и войдите, используя учетную запись ThinQ.

В начале ролика раскрываются розовые, белые и серые круги и появляется надпись «С самым широким диапазоном умной техники LG с поддержкой Wi-Fi». Логотип LG остается в левом верхнем углу экрана на протяжении всего ролика. По экрану разбросаны слова и значки: «Холодильник», «Плита», «Посудомоечная машина», «Стиральная машина», «Сушилка», «Робот-пылесос», «Стайлер», «Кондиционер», «Очиститель воздуха» и «Осушитель». Появляется значок подключенного дома, а под ним надпись: «Вы можете легко создать умный дом». Значки исчезают, и справа появляется изображение смартфона со значком подключенного дома и надпись «В этом руководстве показано, как пользоваться приложением LG ThinQ». Телефон превращается в Amazon Alexa, и появляется новая надпись: «В этом руководстве показано, как пользоваться приложением LG ThinQ с Amazon Alexa». Значки мигают, и в центре появляется надпись: «Теперь давайте начнем работу с приложением LG ThinQ». Белый фон меняется на оранжевый, а рядом с логотипами Google Play и App Store появляется надпись: «Сначала загрузите приложение LG ThinQ». Затем в нижней части экрана появляется изображение телефона с экраном «Добро пожаловать в LG ThinQ», а также опции входа в аккаунт Google, Facebook и LG с их логотипами. Слева написано: «Войдите в систему, используя любую из этих учетных записей». Затем на экране появляется надпись «Добро пожаловать в LG ThinQ», а в нижней части экрана телефона отображается главный экран приложения LG ThinQ. Он увеличивается, и круг выделяет различные кнопки, а на экране появляются надписи с описанием этих кнопок. Далее на экране телефона отображается список устройств, который прокручивается до тех пор, пока не появляется кнопка «Холодильник». Она нажимается. Вспыхивает бирюзовый экран, появляются надписи «Почти готово!» и «Теперь давайте подключим ваш прибор к Wi-Fi». Слева появится значок холодильника, а справа — надпись «Включите прибор». На кнопке «Вкл.» изображен символ кнопки пуска, и при нажатии на нее холодильник меняет цвет. На экране справа появляется значок Wi-Fi и надпись «Нажимайте кнопку Wi-Fi на вашем устройстве в течение 3 секунд», появляются цифры 1, 2, 3, которые затем подсвечиваются и меняются на галочки, а значок Wi-Fi меняет цвет. Затем справа мы видим верхнюю половину экрана телефона, на котором появляются две кнопки с надписями «Wi-Fi» и «Подключиться». Два изображения руки тянутся к кнопкам. Затем на экране появляются две руки, держащие пульт управления кондиционером, две обведенные кнопки и большие пальцы на них, а надпись гласит: «На пульте кондиционера нажмите две кнопки одновременно». Вновь появляется верхняя половина экрана телефона на странице поиска сети, выделена сеть &quot;My_home wifi&quot;, а слева появляется надпись: «И наконец, найдите свою беспроводную сеть и введите пароль». Появляется белый экран с надписью в центре: «Если вы являетесь пользователем iOS, перейдите в настройки и нажмите Wi-Fi». Мы видим верхнюю половину экрана телефона на странице сетей Wi-Fi, показана опция Wi-Fi «LG_Smart_Appliances», остальные опции размыты. Слева появляется надпись: «В списке опций выберите LG_Product». Сеть найдена, устанавливается соединение. Бирюзовый экран становится фоном, а в центре появляется надпись «Подключение к прибору!». Вверху показаны три круга с цифрами, а справа — телефон с символом подключения в центре и холодильник, которого сменяет стиральная машина, а затем кондиционер. Когда все они подключены, цифры 1, 2, 3 меняются на галочки, а внизу показываются проценты, пока соединение не достигнет 100%. На следующем экране изображен главный экран LG ThinQ и надпись: «Теперь вы можете управлять основными функциями со своего смартфона!» Далее в центре появляется оранжевый фон с надписью «Теперь загрузите и откройте приложение Amazon Alexa» и логотип приложения Amazon Alexa. Появляется верхняя половина экрана телефона, на котором изображен главный экран и слева надпись: «Открыть приложение Amazon Alexa». Дисплей прокручивает меню в приложении, выбирает опцию «Skills & Games», затем появляется экран «Поиск». Вводятся слова LG ThinQ, а затем появляются результаты. После выбора результата подсвечивается кнопка «Активировать», словно ее нажали. Появится экран входа в систему LG, вводится электронная почта и пароль. Экран приближается, и мы видим варианты входа через Facebook, Google и Amazon и их логотипы. Затем появляется страница «Добавить учетную запись», вверху мы видим Amazon Alexa и значок LG ThinQ и надпись «успешно добавлено». В центре белого фона появляется галочка в круге и надпись «Готово!». Слева появляется изображение Alexa и холодильника, которого сменяет стиральная машина, а затем кондиционер. Между ними и помощником появляются линии подключения. Вспыхивают круги, появляется надпись «Давайте посмотрим, что вы можете», а затем мы видим, как настоящая рука держит телефон, и пальцы находят приложение LG ThinQ, чтобы включить кондиционер. В кадре показано, как включается кондиционер. Затем появляется колонка Alexa и подключается к стиральной машине и сушилке, чтобы узнать, сколько времени осталось до окончания стирки, затем мы видим стиральную машину и сушилку LG. В конце в центре экрана появляются логотип и слоган LG.

Простая регистрация

Как зарегистрировать устройство с помощью QR-кода

Шаг 1. Нажмите «+ Добавить устройство»
Шаг 2. Выберите «Отсканировать QR-код» в списке вариантов
Шаг 3. Отсканируйте QR-код на вашем устройстве
Шаг 4. Устройство зарегистрировано
* Модели без QR можно регистрировать вручную, введя серийный номер

*Быстрое сканирование QR-кода можно использовать на продуктах, подключенных к сети Wi-Fi, выпущенных позднее января 2022.

Расположение QR-кода LG ThinQ

Показан холодильник и расположение стикера с QR-кодом.

Холодильник

Показана стиральная машина WashTower™ и расположение стикера с QR-кодом.
WashTower™
Показана стиральная машина/сушилка и расположение стикера с QR-кодом.

Стиральная машина/Сушильная машина

Показана машина Mini Wash1 и расположение стикера с QR-кодом.

Mini Wash1

Показана машина Mini Wash2 и расположение стикера с QR-кодом.

Mini Wash2

Показан паровой шкаф Styler и расположение стикера с QR-кодом.

Паровой шкаф Styler

Показан пылесос и расположение стикера с QR-кодом.

Пылесос

Показан кондиционер воздуха1 и расположение стикера с QR-кодом.

Кондиционер воздуха

Показан очиститель воздуха2 и расположение стикера с QR-кодом.

Очиститель воздуха

Показан очиститель воздуха5 и расположение стикера с QR-кодом.

Очиститель и увлажнитель воздуха

Показана посудомоечная машина и расположение стикера с QR-кодом.

Посудомоечная машина

Вопросы и ответы

Нажмите кнопку с плюсом, чтобы ответить на популярные вопросы.

 

На экране показано окно для поиска.

В. Как добавить продукт в приложение LG ThinQ?

Для добавления продуктов в приложение ThinQ используйте функцию «Добавить».

1. На главном экране коснитесь «+ Добавить устройство» > «Выбрать устройство»
Нажмите кнопку «Добавить устройство» на главном экране и коснитесь «Выбрать устройство».
2. Выберите продукт из списка.
Затем выполните следующие шаги. Выберите значок продукта.

В. Как добавить продукт в приложение LG ThinQ?1

*Экран, показанный в инструкции, может отличаться фактического экрана приложения. Доступность продуктов и услуг может быть разной в зависимости от моделей ваших устройств, региона/страны проживания и версий приложения/продукта.

 

ThinQ-MicroPage-2020-09-8-1-Google

В. При попытке подключения кондиционера воздуха появляется сообщение о неправильном пароле сети «LG_AC_~~~»

Для сети с названием «LG_AC_XXXX» два раза введите в поле пароля последние четыре символа («XXXX») имени сети без пробелов.
Пароли чувствительны к регистру, поэтому точно вводите строчные и прописные буквы.
Пароль для ввода пароля Wi-Fi.

В. При попытке подключения кондиционера воздуха появляется сообщение о неправильном пароле сети «LG_AC_~~~»3

Продукты LG ThinQ для вас

Совместимая с LG ThinQ-бытовая техника создана с учетом ваших ежедневных потребностей.

Посмотрите в списке ниже продукты LG ThinQ, которые сделают вашу жизнь более комфортной.

холодильник
ХОЛОДИЛЬНИКИ И МОРОЗИЛЬНЫЕ КАМЕРЫ
Кондиционер воздуха
КОНДИЦИОНЕР ВОЗДУХА
стиральная машина
СТИРАЛЬНЫЕ МАШИНЫ
сушильная машина
СУШИЛЬНАЯ МАШИНА
Паровой шкаф Styler
STYLER
Пылесос
ПЫЛЕСОС