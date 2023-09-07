About Cookies on This Site

Коммерческие телевизоры LG 55'' 55UT661H0ZA | Серия UT661H | яркость 400 нит, UHD

Функции

Галерея

Характеристики

Поддержка

Источник

Найти дилера

Коммерческие телевизоры LG 55'' 55UT661H0ZA | Серия UT661H | яркость 400 нит, UHD

55UT661H0ZA

Коммерческие телевизоры LG 55'' 55UT661H0ZA | Серия UT661H | яркость 400 нит, UHD

cn

Изготовленный по индивидуальному дизайну гостиничный телевизор с Pro:Centric Smart

Серия UT661H предлагает дисплеи ULTRA HD, настраиваемые приложения и Pro: Centric, программное обеспечение для управления контентом в сфере гостеприимства, которое позволяет легко создавать индивидуализированный контент.

np

ПЛАТФОРМА ПРИЛОЖЕНИЙ PRO:CENTRIC SMART

 

Решение для управления гостиничными телевизорами Pro:Centric

 

Pro:Centric SMART оптимизировано для индивидуальной настройки гостиничных услуг в соответствии с требованиями гостиничных брендов и гостей через инфраструктуру IP и РЧ. Благодаря высокому качеству изображения, изысканному дизайну и расширенным функциям подключения оно расширяет возможности развлечений в номере и повышает удобство за счет использования новейших технологий

* Индивидуализированные интерфейсы пользователя могут иметь незначительные различия.

ct

ПЛАТФОРМА ПРИЛОЖЕНИЙ PRO:CENTRIC SMART

 

Серверное приложение Pro:Centric

 

Теперь уникальность вашей гостиницы можно представить с помощью наших настраиваемых шаблонов и страниц. Pro:Centric предлагает вам решение, которое может быть разработано с учетом особых потребностей вашего бизнеса.

ce

ПЛАТФОРМА ПРИЛОЖЕНИЙ PRO:CENTRIC SMART

 

Решение Pro:Centric Direct

 

Pro:Centric Direct — это система управления контентом гостиницы, которая поддерживает простые инструменты редактирования и предоставляет различные решения, такие как 1-Click Service и удаленное управление на основе IP-сети. С помощью этого решения пользователи могут легко редактировать пользовательский интерфейс, предоставлять индивидуальные услуги и эффективно управлять всеми телевизорами.

* Реальный интерфейс пользователя может иметь незначительные отличия после установки.
* При использовании PCS40OR и PCD 2.0 доступна функция PCD, даже в РЧ-инфраструктуре. Однако для предоставления интерактивных сервисов в РЧ-инфраструктуре потребуется Wi-Fi (РЧ + инфраструктура беспроводной связи).

web

ПРОСТОТА И УДОБСТВО ДЛЯ ПОЛЬЗОВАТЕЛЕЙ

 

Smart TV от LG webOS 4.5

 

Это телевизор LG Smart TV с webOS 4.5. Изучите новейшие функции LG Smart TV и откройте для себя телевизоры, которые предлагают инновационные технологии, удивительную четкость и реалистичные цвета.

* Реальное изображение на экране может несколько отличаться.

web

ПРОСТОТА И УДОБСТВО ДЛЯ ПОЛЬЗОВАТЕЛЕЙ

 

Распознавание голосовых команд

От слаженного взаимодействия до единообразного пользовательского опыта, LG делает еще один шаг вперед к лидерству на рынке коммерческих телевизоров, включая распознавание голосовых команд, что позволяет пользователям легко управлять телевизорами LG.

* Встроенное управление телевизора
* Управление на основе сервера
* Требуется пульт ДУ Magic Motion (приобретается отдельно)

web

ПРОСТОТА И УДОБСТВО ДЛЯ ПОЛЬЗОВАТЕЛЕЙ

 

Soft AP

 

Программная точка доступа (SoftAP) — это «виртуальная» функция Wi-Fi, которая использует программное обеспечение для создания беспроводной точки доступа. Текущая версия поддерживает режим моста, который позволяет администраторам сети контролировать подключенные устройства.

* Параметр SoftAP необходимо задать в меню установки после включения телевизора.
* Эту функцию нельзя использовать одновременно со Smart Mirroring.

web

ПРОСТОТА И УДОБСТВО ДЛЯ ПОЛЬЗОВАТЕЛЕЙ

 

Мгновенное включение

 

Высокоскоростная система загрузки позволяет пользователям наслаждаться контентом сразу после включения телевизора.

web

ПРОСТОТА И УДОБСТВО ДЛЯ ПОЛЬЗОВАТЕЛЕЙ

 

ScreenShare

 

Подключите к телевизору смартфон или ноутбук с помощью Wi-Fi Direct. Экран устройства отобразится на телевизоре, и пользователи смогут синхронизировать контент и файлы.

 

web

ПРОСТОТА И УДОБСТВО ДЛЯ ПОЛЬЗОВАТЕЛЕЙ

 

SmartShare

 

Функция SmartShare позволяет пользователям быстрее делиться контентом. Она также выполняет поиск нужного контента, упрощая и облегчая обмен контентом между различными устройствами для пользователей.

 

web

ПРОСТОТА И УДОБСТВО ДЛЯ ПОЛЬЗОВАТЕЛЕЙ

 

Технология Bluetooth Sound Sync

 

Технология Bluetooth Sound Sync позволяет пользователям слушать музыку с мобильного устройства на динамиках телевизора с помощью Bluetooth-соединения.

* Устройства, поддерживающие технологию Bluetooth Sound Sync: мобильные устройства Android (4.4 KitKat и более поздних версий) и iOS.

web

ПРОСТАЯ НАСТРОЙКА И ОБСЛУЖИВАНИЕ

 

Меню быстрых настроек

 

Теперь LG предлагает новое меню быстрых настроек (версия 3.0), которое делает его использование еще проще и удобнее. Решение главного меню было значительно модернизировано. Кроме того, в него был добавлен новый инструмент для создания рекламного видео гостиницы.

 

web

ПРОСТАЯ НАСТРОЙКА И ОБСЛУЖИВАНИЕ

 

Выход из локальной сети с идентификатором VLAN (виртуальная локальная сеть)

 

Подключение улучшается за счет преодоления ограничений пространства. Эта функция позволяет пользователям управлять виртуальной локальной сетью через функцию выхода из локальной сети путем установки идентификатора для каждого устройства в меню телевизора.

* AUX LAN (выход LAN) ID: Настроить VLAN ID, которые присваиваются внешним устройствам, подключенным к выходному порту LAN (AUX LAN используется для присвоения VLAN ID).
* VLAN ID: Создайте отдельную группу Virtual LAN с идентификаторами (разметка).

web

ПРОСТАЯ НАСТРОЙКА И ОБСЛУЖИВАНИЕ

 

EzManager

 

EzManager предоставляет удобную функцию установки для автоматической настройки параметров телевизора Pro: Centric без приложения дополнительных усилий по настройке. Автоматическая установка займет 1–3 минуты, а на ручную настройку уйдет 3–5 минут.

 

web

ПРОСТАЯ НАСТРОЙКА И ОБСЛУЖИВАНИЕ

 

Клонирование через USB

 

Клонирование данных через USB делает управление несколькими дисплеями более эффективным, что обеспечивает оптимальную работу. Вместо того, чтобы настраивать каждый дисплей отдельно, данные одного дисплея можно копировать на USB-накопитель, а затем загрузить на другие дисплеи с помощью USB.

 

web

ПРОСТАЯ НАСТРОЙКА И ОБСЛУЖИВАНИЕ

 

Pro:Idiom

 

Система DRM (средства защиты авторских прав) позволяет предотвратить несанкционированное копирование контента.

Все характеристики

VIDEO

AI Picture Pro

-

Game Optimizer

-

HDR_HDR 10 Pro

ДА

HDR_HLG (Hybrid Log Gamma)

ДА

INFO

Category

Pro:Centric Smart

BROADCASTING SYSTEM

Analog (NTSC / SECAM / PAL)

SECAM / PAL

Digital

DVB-T2/C/S2

Teletext (Auto Teletext)

ДА

POWER SPEC.

Power Consumption(Max)

169W

Power Consumption(Typ)

177W

Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

AC 100~240V 50/60Hz

Standby Power Consumption

Менее 0.3Вт

STANDARD

EMC

CE

Others

-

Safety

CB, CU TR

SUPERSIGN SW COMPATIBILITY

CMS(Premium)

-

Control / Control Plus

-

LG Connected Care

-

Simple Editor

-

VERTICAL FUNCTION (HOSPITAL)

Healthcare Headphone Mode

ДА

Pillow Speaker

-

Protection Cover (Glass)

-

ACCESSORIES

Power Cable

YES (1.55M / Angle Type)

Remote type

S-Con / MMR (опция)

DISPLAY

Brightness (Typ.)

400 nit

Resolution

4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

Size (Inch)

55

MECHANICAL

Credenza/Security Screw Hole

ДА (Нужна подставка)

Kensington Lock

ДА

Lock Down Plate (for easy installing)

ДА (Нужна подставка)

VESA Compatible

300 x 300 мм

AUDIO (SOUND)

AI Acoustic Tuning

ДА (Готов, требуется MMR)

AI Sound

-

LG Sound Sync

ДА

Speaker (Audio Output)

20Вт

STANDARD (EU_NEW LABEL(`21.3~))

HDR On mode

-

SDR Grade

-

SDR On mode

-

STANDARD (EU_OLD LABEL(~`21.3))

Average Annual Consumption(kWh)

157

ErP Class

A

Luminance Ratio (%)

65

On Power Consumption

157W

SMART FUNCTION

AOD

-

Bluetooth

ДА

Bluetooth Audio Playback

ДА

DIAL

ДА

Gallery Mode

-

HDMI-ARC

-

Home Office

-

IoT

ДА

Magic Remote Compatibility

ДА (Готов)

Mood Display

-

Multi-View

-

Screen Share

ДА

Soft AP

ДА

Voice Recognition (Standalone/Solution)

ДА

Web Browser

ДА

webOS version

webOS 4.5

Wi-Fi

ДА

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT

Bezel Width (L/R/U/B, Off Bezel)

15.5/15.5/15.5/22.3 mm

Bezel Width (L/R/U/B, On Bezel)

17.0/17.0/17.0/23.8 mm

Dimension in Shipping (W x H x D)

1410 x 860 x 207 mm

Dimension without Stand (W x H x D)

1244 x 726 x 87.1 mm

Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)

1244 x 780 x 303 mm

Weight in Shipping

23.2 kg

Weight without Stand

14.3 kg

Weight with Stand

17.5 kg

HOSPITALITY SOLUTION

Other DRM

-

Pro:Centric Cloud

-

Pro:Centric Direct

ДА

Pro:Centric Server

ДА

Pro:Centric Smart

ДА

Pro:Centric V

ДА

Pro:Idiom Media (DRM)

ДА

Pro:Idiom (DRM)

ДА

Quick Menu (Customizable Portal)

ДА

webRTC (Real Time Communication)

ДА

VERTICAL FUNCTION (CORPORATE/RETAIL)

BEACON

ДА

CISCO Certi. Compatibility

-

Crestron Certi. Compatibility

-

DPM (Digital Power Management)

-

Embedded CM (Contents Manager)

-

Embedded GM (Group Manager)

-

Fail Over

-

NTP sync timer

ДА

NTP Server Setting

-

Play Via URL

-

Promota / Mobile CMS

-

RTC (Real Time Clock)

ДА

Time scheduler

-

Vertical Setup

-

Video Tag

-

CONNECTIVITIES

Audio Line Out(3.5mm Phone jack)

-

AV In

ДА

CI Slot

ДА (CI+ 1.4)

Component in (Y,Pb,Pr-Video)

ДА

DC Adapter In

-

Digital Audio Out (Optical)

ДА

ECI (RJ12 jack)

-

Expansion slot (60pin)

-

External Speaker Out(3.5mm Phone jack)

ДА

EXT. IR In

-

HDMI In

ДА (2 шт.)

Headphone Out

ДА

LG SVC only (Phone jack type)

-

MPI Port (RJ12 jack)

-

PC Audio Input

-

Pillow Speaker interface (6pin)

-

PoC (Power over Coax)

-

RF In

ДА (2 шт.)

RGB In (D-sub 15pin) - PC

-

RJ45 (Usage Purpose)

2 (Ethernet, Aux)

RS-232C (D-Sub 9pin / Phone jack)

ДА (D-Sub, 9-конт.)

TV link Configuration (Phone jack type)

-

USB (Ver.)

ДА (2 шт. / 2.0)

HOSPITALITY FEATURE

b-LAN

-

Conformal Coating

-

Diagnostics

ДА (удаленный IP)

Energy Saving mode

ДА

Enterprise Mode

-

External Speaker Out / Line Out

ДА (вых. на внешний динамик)

External Power Out

ДА

EzManager

ДА

Full Touch Screen

-

Hotel Mode / PDM / Installer Menu

ДА

HTNG-CEC (Version)

ДА (1.4)

Insert Image

ДА

Instant ON

ДА

IR Out

ДА (RS-232C, HDMI)

Lock mode

ДА (Ограничено)

Mobile Remote

-

Multi IR Code

ДА

One Channel Map

ДА

Port Block

-

RJP (Remote Jack Pack) Compatibility

ДА

Simplink(HDMI-CEC) (Version)

ДА (1.4)

SNMP

ДА

USB Auto playback / playback+

-

USB Cloning

ДА

V-Lan Tag

ДА

Wake on RF

ДА

Welcome Screen (Splash Image)

ДА

Welcome Video

ДА

WOL

ДА

DESIGN

Front Color

Ceramic Black

Stand Type

1 полюс (поворотный)

Tool Name

UM73

