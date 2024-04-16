About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Гостиничный телевизор 4K UHD с Pro:Centric Direct | 65UM662H0LC

Функции

Галерея

Характеристики

Поддержка

Источник

Найти дилера

Гостиничный телевизор 4K UHD с Pro:Centric Direct | 65UM662H0LC

65UM662H0LC

Гостиничный телевизор 4K UHD с Pro:Centric Direct | 65UM662H0LC

Вид спереди с изображением на экране

Гостиничный телевизор 4K UHD с Pro:Centric Direct

На стене гостиничного номера висит телевизор, экран которого яркий и четкий.

*65 дюймов.

*Все изображения на этой странице приводятся только в качестве иллюстрации.

Pro:Centric Cloud

Pro:Centric Cloud повышает удобство использования CMS компании и облачность системы, расширяя возможности сторонних решений. Он также предлагает различные шаблоны дизайна, улучшая платформу сбора данных и аналитики с помощью привлекательной информационной панели. Кроме того, с новыми функциями; LG Channels* предоставляет удобный способ доступа к широкому спектру контента с каналов CP (контент-провайдера), включая телеканалы, без дополнительных устройств или подписок. Благодаря функции Mobile Application Creator вы сможете упростить процесс настройки консьерж-услуг на мобильном устройстве для гостей. С помощью этой функции запрос гостя будет немедленно удовлетворен.

Женщина работает через Pro:Centric Cloud.

*В настоящее время поддерживается в Германии, Испании, Франции, Финляндии, Ирландии, Австрии, Италии, Швейцарии, Португалии, а информацию о других странах ЕС уточняйте у местных продавцов.

Pro:Centric Direct

Решение для управления гостиничным контентом Pro:Centric Direct предлагает простые и понятные инструменты редактирования, упрощающие удаленное управление услугами и IP-сетью одним щелчком мыши. Решение Pro:Centric Direct позволяет пользователям легко редактировать свой интерфейс, предоставляя настраиваемый интерфейс и эффективно управляя всеми телевизорами в номере. Последняя версия PCD обеспечивает управление в номере на основе IoT, которое станет отправной точкой для подготовки гостиничных номеров следующего поколения с помощью искусственного интеллекта.

Мужчина управляет контентом и настройками телевизора в гостинице с помощью решения Pro:Centric Direct через сервер.

*Некоторые функции могут не поддерживаться в зависимости от версии PCD.

Тонкий дизайн для изящного вида

Благодаря тонкому дизайну серия UM662H легко интегрируется в интерьер, создавая современное впечатление у гостей.

UM662H гармонично установлен в гостиничном номере, вид сбоку увеличен для наглядности.

*Для телевизоров с диагональю 43", 50" (55": 57,5 мм, 65": 57,7 мм, 75": 59,9 мм)

SoftAP

Точка доступа с программным обеспечением (SoftAP) — это «виртуальная» функция Wi-Fi, которая использует телевизор в качестве точки беспроводного доступа, позволяя гостям подключать к SoftAP свои собственные устройства. Она поддерживает режим Bridge Mode, позволяющий администраторам управлять информацией о SoftAP в помещении, такой как уровень сигнала, пароли SoftAP и т. д.

С помощью функции SoftAP телевизора можно подключать другие устройства, такие как мобильные телефоны, ноутбуки и планшеты.

*SoftAP следует настроить в меню установки после включения телевизора.

*Функция Screen Share не может работать одновременно.

Мужчина и женщина играют в игры, и сцена игры, показанная на экране телевизора, реалистично передана.

Оптимизатор игр

Оптимизатор игр LG позволит вам не отвлекаться от игры благодаря выбору режима игры, настройке изображения и т. д.

Женщина управляет телевизором, обращаясь к пульту дистанционного управления с функцией распознавания голоса.

Распознавание голоса

Для беспрепятственного взаимодействия и удовлетворения пользователей компания LG применила в телевизоре LG UM662H функцию распознавания голоса. Эта функция позволяет легко управлять телевизором, не нажимая на кнопку пульта дистанционного управления.

 

*Требуется пульт дистанционного управления Magic Motion (продается отдельно).

Печать

Все характеристики

ПРИНАДЛЕЖНОСТИ

  • Шнур питания

    YES (1.5M / Detached Angle)

  • Тип пульта ДУ

    S-Con / MMR (Option)

АУДИО (ЗВУК)

  • AI Acoustic Tuning

    YES (Ready, MMR Required)

  • AI Sound

    YES

  • LG Sound Sync

    YES

  • Динамик (аудио выход)

    20W

ТЕЛЕВЕЩАНИЕ

  • Аналоговый (NTSC / SECAM / PAL)

    SECAM / PAL

  • Цифровая

    DVB-T2/C/S2

  • Телетекст (автоматический телетекст)

    YES

ПОДКЛЮЧЕНИЯ

  • Слот CI

    YES (CI+ 1.4 ECP)

  • Цифровой аудиовыход (оптический)

    YES

  • Выход на внешний динамик (разъем для наушников 3,5 мм)

    YES

  • Вход HDMI

    YES (3ea)

  • Выход для наушников

    YES

  • RF-вход

    YES (2ea)

  • RJ45 (доступно для использования)

    2 (Ethernet, Aux)

  • RS-232C (9-конт D-Sub / разъем для наушников )

    YES (Phone jack)

  • USB (Вер.)

    YES (2ea / 2.0)

ДИЗАЙН

  • Цвет передн. панели

    Ashed Blue

  • Тип подставки

    No Stand (For Accessory : 1Pole) * 32~55" : Swivel / Others : Fixed

  • Наименование инструмента

    UP8000

РАЗМЕРЫ/ВЕС

  • Ширина рамки (слева/справа/сверху/снизу, без рамки)

    6.8/6.8/6.8/18.4 mm

  • Ширина рамки (слева/справа/сверху/снизу, с рамкой)

    12.8/12.8/12.8/19.9 mm

  • Размеры при транспортировке (Ш x В x Г)

    1600 x 970 x 172 mm

  • Размеры без подставки (Ш x В x Г)

    1454 x 838 x 57.7 mm

  • Размеры с подставкой (Ш x В x Г)

    1454 x 909 x340 mm

  • Масса в транспортной упаковке

    27.5 kg

  • Масса без подставки

    21.5 kg

  • Масса с подставкой

    22.9 kg

ДИСПЛЕЙ

  • Яркость (стандарт)

    330 nit

  • Разрешение

    4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

  • Размер (дюймы):

    65

ФУНКЦИЯ HOSPITALITY

  • Диагностика

    YES (IP Remote)

  • Режим энергосбережения

    YES

  • External Speaker Out / Line Out

    YES (Ext. Speaker Out)

  • EzManager

    YES

  • Hotel Mode / PDM / Installer Menu

    YES

  • HTNG-CEC (версия)

    YES (1.4)

  • Insert Image

    YES

  • Instant ON

    YES

  • ИК-выход

    YES (RS-232C, HDMI)

  • Lock mode

    YES (Limited)

  • Mobile Remote

    YES

  • Код Multi IR

    YES

  • One Channel Map

    YES

  • Port Block

    YES

  • RJP (Remote Jack Pack) Compatibility

    YES

  • Simplink(HDMI-CEC) (версия)

    YES (1.4)

  • SNMP

    YES

  • Авто воспроизведение USB / воспроизведение+

    YES (USB Auto playback)

  • USB Cloning

    YES

  • V-Lan Tag

    YES

  • Технология Wake-on-RF

    YES

  • Welcome Screen (Splash Image)

    YES

  • Welcome Video

    YES

  • WOL

    YES

РЕШЕНИЕ ДЛЯ ИНДУСТРИИ ГОСТЕПРИИМСТВА

  • Pro:Centric Cloud

    YES

  • Pro:Centric Direct

    YES

  • Pro:Centric Server

    YES

  • Pro:Centric Smart

    YES

  • Pro:Centric V

    YES

  • Pro:Idiom (DRM)

    YES

  • Pro:Idiom Media (DRM)

    YES

  • Quick Menu (Customizable Portal)

    YES

  • webRTC (Передача данных в реальном времени)

    YES

ИНФОРМАЦИЯ

  • Категория

    Pro:Centric Smart

МЕХАНИЧЕСКИЙ

  • Kensington Lock

    YES

  • Совместимо с VESA

    300 x 300 mm

ХАРАКТЕРИСТИКИ ПИТАНИЯ

  • Энергопотребление (макс.)

    168W

  • Энергопотребление (стандарт)

    142W

  • Источник питания (напряжение, частота)

    AC 100~240V 50/60Hz

  • Энергопотребление в режиме ожидания

    Under 0.5W

ФУНКЦИЯ «СМАРТ»

  • Bluetooth

    YES

  • Воспроизведение аудио через Bluetooth

    YES

  • DIAL

    YES

  • Gallery Mode

    YES

  • HDMI-ARC

    YES (HDMI2)

  • IoT

    YES

  • Совместимость с пультами ДУ Magic Remote

    YES (Ready)

  • Mood Display

    YES

  • Screen Share

    YES

  • Soft AP

    YES

  • Распознавание голоса (автономно/решение)

    YES

  • Версия webOS

    webOS 23

  • Веб-браузер

    YES

  • Wi-Fi

    YES

STANDARD

  • EMC

    CE

  • Безопасность

    CB

РАБОТА В ВЕРТИКАЛЬНОМ ПОЛОЖЕНИИ (КОРПОРАТИВНЫЙ РЕЖИМ/РОЗНИЦА)

  • BEACON

    YES

  • Таймер синхронизации по NTP

    YES

  • Часы реального времени (RTC)

    YES

  • Video Tag

    YES (2 Video)

РАБОТА В ВЕРТИКАЛЬНОМ ПОЛОЖЕНИИ (ГОСПИТАЛЬ)

  • Режим наушников для учреждений здравоохранения

    YES

ВИДЕО

  • Режим «Оптимизации игры» (Game Optimizer)

    YES

  • HDR_HDR 10 Pro

    YES

  • HDR_HLG (Hybrid Log Gamma)

    YES

Нужна дополнительная помощь с вашим продуктом?

Получить помощь

Свяжитесь с нами

Для того, чтобы получить больше технической информации, пожалуйста, посетите