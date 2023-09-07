43" Базовый коммерческий телевизор

About Cookies on This Site

Универсальный коммерческий телевизор

Универсальный коммерческий телевизор

Телевизоры LG Commercial Lite специально разработаны для индустрии гостеприимства и бизнеса. Ваших гостей и клиентов порадуют удобные интерфейсы LT340C и превосходное качество изображения и видео.

БОЛЕЕ ПРОСТОЕ ТЕХНИЧЕСКОЕ ОБСЛУЖИВАНИЕ

БОЛЕЕ ПРОСТОЕ ТЕХНИЧЕСКОЕ ОБСЛУЖИВАНИЕ

Дистанционный мониторинг в режиме реального времени

В случае неисправностей или ошибок, в режиме реального времени доступна удаленная помощь. При возникновении ошибки уведомление может быть отправлено по протоколу SNMP (Simple Network Management Protocol) </ sup>.

WOL (Wake-on-LAN)

 

Технология WOL (Wake-on LAN) позволяет пользователям отправлять сообщения по сети для включения дисплеев.

Меню быстрых настроек

УЛУЧШЕННЫЙ ПОЛЬЗОВАТЕЛЬСКИЙ ОПЫТ И ПОВЫШЕННОЕ УДОБСТВО ИСПОЛЬЗОВАНИЯ

Меню быстрых настроек

LG создала новое меню быстрых настроек (версия 3.0), которое стало еще проще и удобнее. Инструмент для создания контента позволяет создавать рекламные видеоролики гостиниц.

Совместимость с системами управления через интерфейс AV

УЛУЧШЕННЫЙ ПОЛЬЗОВАТЕЛЬСКИЙ ОПЫТ И ПОВЫШЕННОЕ УДОБСТВО ИСПОЛЬЗОВАНИЯ

Совместимость с системами управления через интерфейс AV

Этот телевизор LG имеет сертификат Crestron ConnectedⓇ, функцию, которая предназначена для конференц-залов и удовлетворяет растущую потребность в рынке конференц-залов для проведения корпоративных мероприятий.

*Это сетевая система управления. Доступные AV-системы управления могут отличаться в зависимости от региона.

Управление мощностью дисплея (DPM)

УЛУЧШЕННЫЙ ПОЛЬЗОВАТЕЛЬСКИЙ ОПЫТ И ПОВЫШЕННОЕ УДОБСТВО ИСПОЛЬЗОВАНИЯ

Управление мощностью дисплея (DPM)

Включив функцию DPM(управление мощностью дисплея), вы можете настроить ее. Если отсутствует сигнал, телевизор переходит в режим DPM, обеспечивая тем самым энергоэффективность.

Клонирование данных через USB

ДОПОЛНИТЕЛЬНЫЕ ФУНКЦИИ

Клонирование данных через USB

Клонирование данных через USB делает управление несколькими дисплеями более эффективным, что обеспечивает оптимальную работу, так как пользователям не нужно настраивать каждый дисплей отдельно. Как только пользователи копируют данные одного дисплея на USB-носитель, их легко распространить среди других дисплеев с помощью USB.

Планировщик

ДОПОЛНИТЕЛЬНЫЕ ФУНКЦИИ

Планировщик

Создайте планировщик для своего коммерческого телевизора. Задайте часы работы и праздники, и телевизор будет включаться и выключаться по расписанию.

Выход на внешние динамики

ДОПОЛНИТЕЛЬНЫЕ ФУНКЦИИ

Выход на внешние динамики

Благодаря дополнительным динамикам у гостей останутся лучшие впечатления. Они смогут слушать и регулировать звук с телевизора в любом уголке здания, даже в туалетах.

INFO

Category

Commercial Lite

POWER SPEC.

Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

AC 100~240V 50/60Hz

Power Consumption(Max)

88.0W

Power Consumption(Typ)

62.0W

Standby Power Consumption

Менее 0.3Вт

AUDIO (SOUND)

Speaker (Audio Output)

20Вт

DESIGN

Stand Type

2 полюса

Tool Name

LJ55

Front Color

Ceramic Black

MECHANICAL

Kensington Lock

ДА

VESA Compatible

200 x 200 мм

STANDARD

EMC

CE

Safety

CB, CU TR

STANDARD (EU_OLD LABEL(~`21.3))

On Power Consumption

54W

Average Annual Consumption(kWh)

75

ErP Class

A+

Luminance Ratio (%)

65

ACCESSORIES

Power Cable

YES (1.5M, Angle Type)

Remote type

L-соед.

BROADCASTING SYSTEM

Analog (NTSC / SECAM / PAL)

PAL / SECAM

Digital

DVB-T2/C/S2

DISPLAY

Brightness (Typ.)

400 nit

Resolution

Full HD (1,920 x 1,080)

Size (Inch)

43

CONNECTIVITIES

AV In

ДА

CI Slot

ДА

Component in (Y,Pb,Pr-Video)

ДА

Digital Audio Out (Optical)

ДА

External Speaker Out(3.5mm Phone jack)

ДА

HDMI In

ДА (2 шт.)

Headphone Out

ДА

RF In

ДА (2 шт.)

RGB In (D-sub 15pin) - PC

ДА

RJ45 (Usage Purpose)

YES (SNMP&MHEG)

RS-232C (D-Sub 9pin / Phone jack)

ДА (D-Sub, 9-конт.)

USB (Ver.)

ДА (1 шт. / 2.0)

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT

Bezel Width (L/R/U/B, Off Bezel)

16.3/16.3/16.3/19.4 mm

Bezel Width (L/R/U/B, On Bezel)

17.7/17.7/17.7/20.8 mm

Dimension in Shipping (W x H x D)

1060 x 660 x 152 mm

Dimension without Stand (W x H x D)

977 x 575 x 80.8 mm

Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)

977 x 615 x 187 mm

Weight in Shipping

10.5 kg

Weight without Stand

8 kg

Weight with Stand

8.1 kg

VERTICAL FUNCTION (CORPORATE/RETAIL)

Crestron Certi. Compatibility

ДА

DPM (Digital Power Management)

ДА

NTP sync timer

ДА

Time scheduler

ДА

HOSPITALITY SOLUTION

Quick Menu (Customizable Portal)

ДА

HOSPITALITY FEATURE

IR Out

ДА (RS-232C)

SNMP

ДА

Diagnostics

ДА (Самодиагностика (USB))

Energy Saving mode

ДА

External Speaker Out / Line Out

ДА (вых. на внешний динамик)

Hotel Mode / PDM / Installer Menu

ДА

HTNG-CEC (Version)

ДА (1.4)

Insert Image

ДА

Lock mode

ДА (Ограничено)

Multi IR Code

ДА

RJP (Remote Jack Pack) Compatibility

ДА

Simplink(HDMI-CEC) (Version)

ДА (1.4)

USB Auto playback / playback+

ДА (Автоматическое воспроизведение через USB+)

USB Cloning

ДА

Welcome Screen (Splash Image)

ДА

Welcome Video

ДА

WOL

ДА

