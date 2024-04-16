About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Дисплей со светодиодной подсветкой для помещений серии LSBF

Функции

Галерея

Характеристики

Поддержка

Источник

Найти дилера

Дисплей со светодиодной подсветкой для помещений серии LSBF

LSBF018-GD

Дисплей со светодиодной подсветкой для помещений серии LSBF

Вид спереди с изображением на экране

Дисплей со светодиодной подсветкой для помещений серии LSBF

На трех этажах крупного торгового центра установлены большие дисплеи со светодиодной подсветкой, на которых демонстрируется реклама парфюмерии.

* Все изображения на этой странице приводятся только в качестве иллюстрации.

LSBF имеет экран с яркостью 600 нит, поэтому его очень хорошо видно даже при ярком свете.

Яркость

Благодаря высокой яркости в 600 нит он четко передает контент и привлекает всеобщее внимание, что делает его идеальным для обеспечения яркой видимости в помещении.

LSBF состоит из 8 модулей, образующих единый кабинет.

Улучшенная плоскостность и удобный доступ к обслуживанию

LSBF состоит из четырех модулей LSBE, которые образуют один кабинет с двумя модулями на каждой стороне, что позволяет создать бесшовный экран. Таким образом обеспечивается удобный доступ к обслуживанию

Рама LSBF изготовлена из алюминия.

Прочная конструкция рамы

LSBF имеет алюминиевый кабинет, который повышает долговечность, а его высокопрочная рама, превосходящая по прочности пластиковую, обеспечивает стабильную работу.

Возможна комбинированная установка моделей с диагональю 54" и 27"

Модели LSBF (54") и LSBE (27"), использующие одну и ту же платформу, обеспечивают гибкие комбинации матриц для различных пространственных конфигураций. Совместимость моделей с диагональю 54" и 27" обеспечивает универсальные варианты размеров в зависимости от требований к пространству, что позволяет осуществлять установку.

LSBE с диагональю 27" и LSBF с диагональю 54" совместимы и устанавливаются на стену торгового центра в соответствующих размерах.

Совместимость с программными решениями LG

При подключении к системному контроллеру CVBA от LG серия LSBF совместима с программными решениями LG, включая SuperSign CMS, LED Assistant и ConnectedCare, которые помогают клиентам правильно вести свой бизнес.

Сотрудник LG, удаленно управляющий дисплеями серии LSBF, установленными в разных местах, с помощью облачного сервиса для управления LG. Системный контроллер с webOS обеспечивает совместимость серии LSBF с программными решениями LG.

* Доступность сервиса «LG ConnectedCare» зависит от региона, и его нужно приобретать отдельно. Для получения более подробной информации обратитесь к торговому представителю LG в вашем регионе.

* Изделия, которыми можно управлять с помощью LG ConnectedCare : основная плата (температура, состояние сигнала, версия ППВМ, состояние Ethernet-подключения), приемная плата (температура, мощность светодиодной подсветки)

* Фактический ГИП может отличаться в разных версиях webOS.

* Программные решения LG необходимо приобретать отдельно.

Печать

Все характеристики

ИНФОРМАЦИЯ

  • Номер модели

    LSBF018

ФИЗИЧЕСКИЕ ПАРАМЕТРЫ

  • Конфигурация пикселей

    Single SMD

  • Шаг пикселя (мм)

    1.88

  • Разрешение модуля 

    160x180

  • Размеры модуля

    300x337.5x13

  • Вес модуля (кг)

    0.95

  • Количество модулей на кабинет

    4x2

  • Разрешение кабинета 

    640x360

  • Размеры шкафа 

    1200x675x72

  • Площадь поверхности шкафа

    0.20

  • Вес каждого шкафа (кг/шт.)

    11 (TBC)

  • Вес на квадратный метр (кг/㎡)

    13.6 (TBC)

  • Физическая плотность пикселей (пикселей/㎡)

    284,089

  • Плоскостность корпуса (мм)

    ±0.3

  • Материал корпуса

    Die-casting Aluminum

  • Доступ к сервису

    Front

  • Яркость

    600

ОПТИЧЕСКИЕ ХАРАКТЕРИСТИКИ

  • Максимальная яркость (после калибровки)

    600

  • Цветовая температура (К)

    3,000 ~ 10,000

  • Угол визуального обзора (горизонтальный)

    160

  • Угол визуального обзора (по вертикали)

    150

  • Равномерность яркости (%)

    97%

  • Однородность цвета

    ±0.003Cx,Cy

  • Контрастность

    5,000:1

  • Скорость передачи данных (обработка цвета/цвет)

    14

  • Макс. Яркость (после калибровки)

    600

  • Цветовая температура

    3,000 ~ 10,000

  • Частота кадров видео (Гц)

    50 / 60

  • Частота обновления (@24 Гц)

    3840

  • Яркость (после калибровки)

    600

  • Цветовое пространство (гамма)

    RGB

  • Глубина обработки 

    14

  • Равномерность яркости

    97%

  • Цвето Однородность

    ±0.003 Cx,Cy

  • Угол обзора 

    160 × 150

  • Срок службы

    Не менее 100000 часов

  • Ежедневное использование

    24/7

  • Гарантия

    24 месяца

  • Рабочая Температура

    -20℃ +40℃

ELECTRICAL SPECIFICATIONS

  • Потребляемая мощность

    413

  • Потребляемая мощность

    166

  • Потребляемая мощность

    510

  • тепловыделение

    1410

  • тепловыделение

    566

  • тепловыделение

    1740

  • Источник питания (В)

    ~100-240 В

  • Частота кадров

    50 / 60

  • Частота обновления 

    3840

ТЕХНИЧЕСКИЕ ХАРАКТЕРИСТИКИ ЭКСПЛУАТАЦИИ

  • Срок службы светодиода (половинная яркость)

    Не менее 100000 часов

  • Рабочая температура (℃)

    -20℃ +40℃

  • Операционная влажность

    10~80%RH

  • Оценка передней защиты  IP 

    IP50

  • Оценка передней защиты  IP 

    IP50

  • Изогнутая установка

    Нет

  • Цветовая обработка

    CE, FCC, cTUVus, CB, KC, CCC

  • Цветность цвета

    RoHS, REACH

  • Размеры 

    CVBA

Нужна дополнительная помощь с вашим продуктом?

Получить помощь

Свяжитесь с нами

Для того, чтобы получить больше технической информации, пожалуйста, посетите