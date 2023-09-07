About Cookies on This Site

Дисплеи для видеостен LG 55'' 55VM5J-H | Серия VM5J | яркость 500 кд/м², FHD

Художественное погружение, непреодолимое очарование

На стене автосалона установлена большая видеостена с рекламой автомобиля на экране.

* Все изображения на этой веб-странице приведены только в качестве иллюстрации.

Бесшовные большие экраны с очень узкой рамкой

Сверхтонкая рамка с BtoB (1,74 мм) (между панелью | между панелями) значительно снижает интерференцию с рамкой и обеспечивает захватывающий и единый контент на собранных экранах видеостены.

 

* 1,74 мм BtoB (от панели к панели) были проверены Nemko, международным институтом, который тестирует и сертифицирует электрооборудование.

Устранение смещения изображения

Серия VM5J включает алгоритм улучшения изображения, который позволяет уменьшить эффект смещения изображения плиточных дисплеев при воспроизведении видео. Объекты, расположенные на границах рамки, настраиваются для создания ощущения просмотра на одном большом экране.

 

 

VM5J-H состоит из меньшего количества промежутков изображения между экранами, расположенными в виде плитки, по сравнению с обычным LG. Это улучшает впечатление от просмотра отображаемого контента, поскольку сводит к минимуму визуальные помехи из-за пробелов.

* «Обычный LG» относится к дисплеям, которые не включают алгоритм улучшения изображения.
** Изображение, показанное выше, предназначено только для иллюстрации.

Увеличенный угол обзора

Увеличенный угол обзора

Большие экраны обычно располагаются выше уровня человеческого глаза, поэтому для видеостен важно одинаковое качество изображения. Угол обзора серии VM5J-H достаточно широк, чтобы отображать яркие цвета на всем экране без искажений.

*Результаты основаны на внутреннем тестировании. Результаты реального тестирования могут отличаться в зависимости от условий среды и измерительного оборудования

Широкий угол обзора

Широкий угол обзора

Хорошо известно, что технология панелей LG IPS обеспечивает лучшее управление жидкими кристаллами, поэтому изображение на экране хорошо видно практически под любым углом. Таким образом, серия VM5J-H привлекает внимание большего количества зрителей реалистичными цветами независимо от угла просмотра.

 

Простая настройка цвета

Простая настройка цвета

В зависимости от контента цветовую температуру дисплея можно легко отрегулировать с шагом 100 К с помощью пульта дистанционного управления.

 

Широкий угол обзора

Простая настройка баланса белого

В обычных видеостенах баланс белого можно регулировать только в режиме «full-white», но VM5J-H позволяет изменять каждое значение шкалы серого для обеспечения более подробной и точной корректировки баланса белого.

 

Высокая производительность и отличная масштабируемость

Высокая производительность и отличная масштабируемость

Благодаря встроенной платформе интеллектуальных вывесок SoC и webOS VM5J-H может выполнять несколько задач одновременно, обеспечивая плавное воспроизведение контента без необходимости использования медиаплеера. Поскольку webOS поддерживает HTML5 в качестве веб-платформы и предлагает SDK (Software Development Kit), системным администраторам становится еще проще создавать и оптимизировать свои веб-приложения.

* SDK можно загрузить по ссылке ниже.
(https://webossignage.developer.lge.com)

Создание контента в разных форматах

Создание контента в разных форматах

Четыре различных видео можно воспроизводить одновременно через веб-приложения, а различные анимационные эффекты, такие как масштабирование или вращение, добавляются к контенту с помощью эффектов перехода CSS (Cascading Style Sheets). Также доступна потоковая передача в режиме реального времени*, что обеспечивает гибкость организации и диверсификации контента без ограничений по объему.

* Поддерживаемые протоколы: RTSP, RTP, HLS, UDP Multicast

Интуитивно понятная структура меню

Интуитивно понятная структура меню

Структура меню была оптимизирована для использования в коммерческой сфере. Она упрощает доступ и группирует похожие функции, применяя более интуитивно понятный графический интерфейс для простоты использования. Таким образом, пользователи могут избежать проб и ошибок при изучении желаемых функций и управлении дисплеями.

Специальный графический интерфейс для портретной ориентации

Специальный графический интерфейс для портретной ориентации

Традиционный GUI (графический пользовательский интерфейс) был разработан на основе использования телевизора в альбомной ориентации, поэтому OSD (экранное изображение) не подходило для экранов в портретном режиме. При этом OSD серии VSM5J состоит из меню широкого диапазона с более крупным шрифтом для экрана с соотношением сторон 9:16, что создает комфортное и эффективное пространство для использования в коммерческой сфере.

Защитное покрытие

Видеостена в различных местах не может избежать воздействия среды с пылью и влажностью, что со временем может привести к снижению производительности. Конформное покрытие на основной печатной плате (плате питания) значительно снижает эти риски, связанные с такими средами, защищая видеостену от соли, пыли, абразивных частиц, влажности и т. д.

 

Защитное покрытие

* Реальные доступные изображения (дисплеи для вывесок) могут отличаться от приведенных в качестве примеров изображений.

Сертификат электромагнитной совместимости класса B

VM5J-H сертифицирован как ЭМС класса B, что требует электронного оборудования, предназначенного для использования в жилых помещениях, а также в коммерческих, промышленных или бизнес-средах. Поэтому он подходит для использования вблизи, например, в корпоративных конференц-залах, залах заседаний и т. д.

 

Сертификат электромагнитной совместимости класса B

Служба поддержки в реальном времени LG ConnectedCare

Техническое обслуживание простое и быстрое благодаря дополнительной услуге ConnectedCare* – облачному сервису от LG. С его помощью проводится дистанционное управление состоянием дисплеев на рабочих местах клиента для диагностики неисправностей и дистанционного управления предоставлением услуг, что обеспечивает стабильную работу бизнеса клиента.

 

Служба поддержки в реальном времени LG ConnectedCare

*LG ConnectedCare – это торговая марка сервиса LG Signage365Care. Доступность зависит от региона.

Возможность последовательного подключения

Последовательное подключение по локальной сети позволяет управлять видеостенами и даже одновременно обновлять их встроенное ПО. Кроме того, за счет последовательного подключения экранов ULTRA HD с помощью HDMI и DisplayPort вы можете легко настроить видеостену ULTRA HD без необходимости использования DisplayPort MST или графической карты Matrox.

 

Возможность последовательного подключения

Технология пыленепроницаемости IP5x

Сертификация пыленепроницаемости IP5x гарантирует, что модуль защищен от пыли, а следовательно исключено снижение производительности.

 

Технология пыленепроницаемости IP5x

Все характеристики

CONNECTIVITY

HDMI In

ДА (2 шт.)

Audio In

ДА

Audio Out

ДА

Daisy Chain

Вход: HDMI, DP, DVI-D / Выход: DP

DP In

ДА (HDCP 2.2)

DP Out

ДА

DVI-D In

ДА (HDCP 1.4)

External Speaker Out

НЕТ

HDMI In (HDCP Ver.)

2.2

HDMI Out

НЕТ

IR In

ДА

IR Out

НЕТ

RGB In

НЕТ

RJ45(LAN) In

ДА (1 шт.)

RJ45(LAN) Out

ДА

RS232C In

ДА

RS232C Out

ДА

Touch USB

НЕТ

USB In

USB2.0 Type A (1 шт.)

CERTIFICATION

EMC

FCC Class "B" / CE / KC

ePEAT(US only)

НЕТ

ERP / Energy Star

YES / Energy Star 8.0

Safety

CB / NRTL

ACCESSORY

Basic

Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Power Cord, RS232C cable, Lan cable, DP cable, IR Receiver, Guide Bracket, Screws, Manual

Optional

OPS Kit(KT-OPSF)

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

Operation Humidity

10 % to 80 %

Operation Temperature

0 °C to 40 °C

FEATURE - HARDWARE

Acceleration(Gyro) Sensor

ДА

Auto Brightness Sensor

НЕТ

BLU Sensor

ДА

Current Sensor

НЕТ

FAN (Built-in)

НЕТ

Humidity Sensor

НЕТ

Internal Memory (eMMC)

8 ГБ

Local Key Operation

ДА

Pixel Sensor

НЕТ

Power Indicator

НЕТ

Proximity Sensor

НЕТ

Temperature Sensor

ДА

Wi-Fi/BT (Built-in)

НЕТ

FEATURE - SOFTWARE

Auto Set ID

ДА

Backlight Sync

НЕТ

Beacon

НЕТ

Booting Logo Image

НЕТ

Brightness Compensation

НЕТ

Cisco Certification

НЕТ

Control Manager

ДА

Crestron Connected

ДА

External Input Rotation

ДА

Fail over

ДА

Gapless Playback

ДА

Group Manager

ДА

HDMI-CEC

ДА

ISM Method

ДА

Local Contents Scheduling

ДА

Local Network Sync

ДА

Network Ready

ДА

No Signal Image

ДА

OS Ver. (webOS)

webOS 4.1

PBP

НЕТ

PIP

НЕТ

Play via URL

ДА

PM mode

ДА

Pro:Idiom

ДА

RS232C Sync

ДА

Scan Inversion

ДА

Screen Rotation

ДА

Screen Share

НЕТ

Setting Data Cloning

ДА

SI Server Setting

ДА

Smart Energy Saving

ДА

SNMP

ДА

Status Mailing

ДА

Tile Mode Setting

ДА

USB Plug & Play

ДА

Video Tag

ДА (4 метки видео)

Wake on LAN

ДА

webRTC

ДА

W/B Setting by Grey scale

ДА

LANGUAGE

OSD

English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean, Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Japanese, Russian, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Türkçe, Arabic

MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION

Bezel Color

Black

Bezel Width

B2B : 1.74mm (Panel Bezel to Panel Bezel), 1.3mm(T/L), 0.44mm(B/R)A2A : 2.49mm (Active area to Active area), 1.75mm(T/L), 0.74mm(B/R)

Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)

1393 x 955 x 303mm

Handle

ДА

Monitor Dimensions (W x H x D)

1212.2 x 683.0 x 86.9mm

Monitor Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)

Нет данных

Packed Weight

28.0Kg

VESA Standard Mount Interface

600 x 400 мм

Weight (Head)

18.8Kg

Weight (Head+Stand)

Нет данных

OPS COMPATIBILITY

OPS Power Built-in

НЕТ

OPS Type compatible

ДА (Piggyback)

PANEL

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Transparency

Нет данных

Contrast Ratio

1,000:1

Viewing Angle (H x V)

178º x 178º

Back Light Type

Прямой

Brightness

500nit (Typ.)

Color Depth (Number of Colors)

1,07 млрд. цветов

Color Gamut

NTSC 72%

Dynamic CR

500,000:1

Life time

60 000 часов (станд.)

Native Resolution

1920 x 1080 (FHD)

Operation Hours (Hours/Day)

24/7

Panel Technology

IPS

Portait / Landscape

ДА / ДА

QWP (Quarter Wave Plate)

Нет данных

Refresh Rate

60 Гц

Response Time

8ms (G to G)

Screen Size (Inch)

55

Surface Treatment (Haze)

Haze 28%

POWER

Power Supply

AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz

Power Type

Встроенное питание

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

Connected Care

ДА

Mobile CMS

НЕТ

Promota

НЕТ

SuperSign Cloud

НЕТ

SuperSign CMS

ДА

SuperSign Control+

ДА

SuperSign WB

ДА

SOUND

Speaker (Built-in)

НЕТ

SPECIAL FEATURE

Conformal Coating (Power Board)

ДА

Direct Sunlight

Нет данных

IP Rating

IP5X tested

Overlay Touch Compatibility

Нет данных

Power Protection

Нет данных

Smart Calibration

Нет данных

Tilt (Face down)

Нет данных

Tilt (Face up)

Нет данных

POWER CONSUMPTION

DPM

0.5W

Max.

190W

Power off

0.5W

Smart Energy Saving (70%)

90W

Typ.

160W

BTU (British Thermal Unit)

546 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 648 BTU/Hr(Max.)

