Стандартный дисплей 55''

55SM5KE-B

Высокопроизводительная интеллектуальная платформа2

Четырехъядерный SoC с webOS

Высокопроизводительная интеллектуальная платформа

Высокопроизводительный SoC (система на четырехъядерном чипе) может одновременно выполнять несколько задач и обеспечивает плавное воспроизведение контента без внешнего медиаплеера.

 

Система управления содержимым2

Интегрированная CMS

 

Система управления содержимым

Вы можете редактировать содержимое, проверять свое расписание и использовать функцию менеджера групп и т. д. без отдельного ПК. Это единая система, которая позволяет вам управлять дисплеями.

 

Удобство использования2

Графический интерфейс B2B и EZ настройки

 

Удобство использования

Специальный графический интерфейс B2B для портретного и альбомного режимов обеспечивает более удобное управление. С помощью «настройки EZ» пользователи получают интегрированное управление специальными функциями вывесок через единую точку доступа.

Все характеристики

ЭКРАН

Диагональ экрана (дюймы)

55

Тип матрицы

IPS

Соотношение сторон

16 : 9

Разрешение

1920 × 1080

Яркость (кд/м²)

450

Угол обзора (CR≥10)

178 / 178

Время отклика (мс)

12

ПОРТЫ ВВОДА/ВЫВОДА

Порт HDMI

● (HDMI × 3)

Порт Display Port

Порт DVI

Аудиовход

Порт USB

● (USB 3.0 × 1)

Порт RS232C

Порт RJ45

ИК порт

ЭЛЕКТРОПИТАНИЕ

Напряжение (В)

100~240

Энергопотребление (в рабочем режиме, Вт)

100

Энергопотребление/режим ожидания/сна (макс, Вт)

0.3

Энергосберегающий режим Smart Enegy Saving (Вт)

70

УСЛОВИЯ ЭКСПЛУАТАЦИИ

Влажность в рабочем режиме

10 — 80 %

Температура в рабочем режиме

0 — 40 °C

СТАНДАРТЫ

Американский стандарт безопасности и эргономики UL(cUL)

Радиоэлектронный стандарт FCCA, CE, KC

Немецкий стандарт TUV-TYPE

Международный стандарт энергоэффективности ENERGY STAR®

ДИЗАЙН

Рамка

Черный

ГАБАРИТЫ

Ширина рамки (мм)

11.9 (сверху/справа/слева), 18 (снизу)

Габариты без подставки (Ш × Г × В, мм)

1238 × 54 × 714.9

Габариты упаковки (Ш × Г × В, мм)

1330 × 170 × 807

Вес без подставки (кг)

17.5

Вес в упаковке (кг)

20.8

Размеры настенного крепления (Ш × Г × В, мм)

300 × 300

СОВМЕСТИМОСТЬ С ПО

SuperSign CMS

SuperSign Control / Control+

АКСЕССУАРЫ

Пульт дистанционного управления

Инструкция

Кабель питания

Кабель HDMI

Переходник для подключения ко входу RS232C

ИК-приемник

