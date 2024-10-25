Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Lavadora LG Carga Superior 6 Motion DD 21 kg

WT21MT6HKA

Front View

Se abre un video con una vista del interior de la lavadora LG con Agitator. La ropa blanca se mueve en el agua mientras la cámara se mueve hacia el agitador desde la parte inferior y va subiendo, hasta salir del agua para enfocarse en el movimiento del agitador mientras se lava la ropa. La cámara sube y sale de la lavadora, pero mantiene la vista del agitador a través de la tapa transparente y luego se aleja para ver la lavadora junto a una secadora instalada en un cuarto de lavado. Suena música cinematográfica en todas partes.

NUEVA Lavadora LG con Agitador

Llevando la eficiencia de lavado a un nuevo nivel
La herencia del lavado se renueva gracias a la continua innovación en la tecnología LG. Con el Nuevo Agitador de alto desempeño 4-Way™, obtén mejor limpieza y lavado profundo en menos tiempo.

Mayor cobertura de lavado

Las corrientes de agua rápidas y potentes hacen circular la ropa a mayor distancia, desde el fondo de la tina hasta la parte superior.

*Esta es una imagen con fines de simulación. Dramatizada visualmente para ayudar a la comprensión.

  • Movimiento hacia arriba

    El movimiento hacia arriba distribuye el detergente de manera uniforme para un desempeño de lavado eficiente.

  • Movimiento hacia abajo

    El movimiento hacia abajo lleva la ropa hacia el centro para aumentar la eficacia del

Una manera óptima de lavado con 6 Motion DD

Los 6 movimientos de lavado impulsados por el Motor Inverter Direct Drive™ crean 6 ciclos optimizados para lavar diferentes tipos de tela.

6 tipos de movimiento hacen varias ondas de agua en múltiples direcciones.

Movimiento de compresión : Un movimiento de centrifugado a alta velocidad
La ropa flota en el agua alrededor del agitador. Logotipo Inverter Direct Drive en la esquina inferior derecha.

Eficiencia y profundidad en cada lavado

La nueva lavadora con agitador LG 4-Way™ con Motor Inverter Direct Drive™ proporciona desempeño de lavado profundo y completo de manera eficiente. El motor Inverter Direct Drive™ cuenta con 10 años de garantía.
Autodiagnóstico con Smart Diagnosis™

Smart Diagnosis™

La función Smart Diagnosis™ ayuda a diagnosticar y solucionar problemas mecánicos, reduciendo las costosas e incomodas visitas de servicio.

*La imagen del producto es de referencia para la representación gráfica de la característica. El color del producto varía dependiendo el modelo.

Especificación clave

  • Capacidad máxima de lavado (kg)

    21

  • Dimensiones del producto (An. x Alt. x Prof. mm)

    690 x 1130 x 730

  • ezDispense

    No

  • Vapor

    No

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    No

MATERIAL Y ACABADO

  • Color exterior

    Negro medio

  • Tipo de tapa

    Cristal templado

CAPACIDAD

  • Capacidad máxima de lavado (kg)

    21

CONTROL Y PANTALLA

  • Temporizador de reserva

    1-19 horas

  • Tipo de pantalla

    LED dial + táctil

  • Indicación de bloqueo de puerta

  • Indicador de figura

    88

CARACTERÍSTICAS

  • 6 Motion DD

  • TurboWash™﻿

  • AI DD

    No

  • Tipo

    Lavadora de carga superior

  • Agitador de 4 vías

  • Señal de fin de ciclo

  • ColdWash

  • Añadir artículo

    No

  • ezDispense

    No

  • Reinicio automático

  • Inverter DirectDrive

  • Sistema de detección de espuma

  • LoadSense

  • Vapor

    No

  • Patas niveladoras

  • Tambor de acero inoxidable

    No

  • Tambor interior grabado

  • Sensor de vibración

    No

  • Entrada de agua (caliente/fría)

    Calor y frío

  • Sistema antivibración TrueBalance

    No

  • JetSpray

    No

  • Filtro de pelusas

    No

  • Golpe + 3

    No

  • Tambor de acero semi-inoxidable

  • Caída de agua lateral

  • Puerta con cerrado suave

  • Filtro de pelusas inoxidable

    No

  • TurboDrum

    No

  • TurboWash 3D

    No

  • Nivel de agua

    Auto

  • WaveForce

TECNOLOGÍA SMART

  • Diagnóstico inteligente

  • Ciclo de descarga

    No

  • Monitoreo de energía

  • Arranque remoto y monitor de ciclo

    No

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    No

  • Limpiador Tub Clean

  • Smart Pairing

DIMENSIONES Y PESOS

  • Dimensiones del producto (An. x Alt. x Prof. mm)

    690 x 1130 x 730

  • Peso (kg)

    58.0

