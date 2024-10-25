Pantalla LG AI SMART TV LR65 32 pulgadas SMART TV 2024 ThinQ AI

Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Vista frontal de TV LG HD

*Las imágenes utilizadas en la descripción general del producto a continuación son para fines representativos.
*Consulte la galería de imágenes en la parte superior de la página para obtener una representación precisa.

Imagen de las imágenes de título de Apple TV en el televisor LG

Obtén 3 meses gratis de Apple TV 

Solo abre la aplicación Apple TV en tu televisión LG para canjear.

Obtén 3 meses gratis de Apple TV  Más información

Un nuevo nivel de HD

Un nuevo nivel de HD

Los televisores LG HD muestran colores intensos y tu contenido favorito de forma vívida y natural.
Procesador α5 AI Gen6

Mejora tu experiencia visual

El Procesador α5 AI Gen6 mejora el TV LG HD para brindarte una experiencia inmersiva.

*LR65 cuenta con un Procesador α5 AI Gen6.

 

Control de brillo AI

El control de brillo AI garantiza el nivel de brillo perfecto para cualquier entono, adaptándose al brillo según la iluminación ambiental circundante.

Una pantalla que muestra una imagen de un bosque, cuyo brillo se ajusta según su entorno.

La interfaz para cambiar la configuración se muestra en la pantalla de la TV

Control de barra de sonido

Configuraciones diversificadas

Cuando se conecta con un TV LG, tu barra de sonido cambia automáticamente al modo de sonido “Barra de Sonido”. Además disfruta de 3 modos adicionales para disfrutar de la mejor experiencia de sonido.

*Está función solo es compatible con los modelos 2023. La compatibilidad varia depende el modelo.
*La compatibilidad con funciones varía según el modelo de LG Soundbar.

WEBOS 23 New Home

Adaptado a tu gusto

Desde tu contenido favorito hasta tu forma preferida de verlo, el New Home WEBOS 23 es el centro que gira en torno a ti.

*La disponibilidad del servicio puede variar según el país.
*Se requieren suscripciones separadas para los servicos OTT.

Mi Perfil

Obtén recomendaciones de películas personalizadas, una descripción general de los próximos juegos de tu equipo favorito y tus propias notificaciones, todo desde un solo lugar dedicado a ti.

*Es posible que se muestre contenido reducido o limitado según la región y la conectividad de la red.
*Se puede crear una cantidad ilimitada de perfiles; sin embargo la pantalla de inicio solo mostrará hasta 10 perfiles.

Quick Card

Crea tarjetas dedicadas para tus aplicaciones y servicios favoritos. Organízalos como quieras, cámbialos y salta rápidamente a tu contendido.

AI Concierge

Obtén recomendaciones de contenido nuevo basado según tu historial de búsqueda por voz.

La cara de un hombre se muestra en la pantalla del TV, y las palabras clave recomendadas se muestran cerca.

*La disponibilidad del servicio puede variar según a región, país o serie.
*Para "Tu palabra clave", solo se proporciona en países que admiten PNL en tu idioma nativo.

 

LG Smart Cam

Con una fácil instalación en el TV y un diseño delgado, hace que tus reuniones remotas sean muy fáciles de poner en la pantalla grande.

Una mujer está sentada en el reposa brazos de un sofá, sosteniendo una computadora portátil y viendo la TV. Dentro del TV en la pantalla grande, puedes ver cuatro personas en una video conferencia.

*La LG Smart Cam se vende por separado.

Assistentes inteligentes y Conectividad

LG HD TV lleva la comodidad a un nuevo nivel con soporte para Amazon Alexa integrado, Apple AirPlay y Home Kit. Supervisa cómodamente los electrodomésticos conectados y comprueba la información casi al instante con tu voz.

The logo de alexa built-in The logo que funciona con Apple AirPlay The logo que funciona con Apple Home

*LG admite dispositivos WI-FI "Mater". Los serviccios y funciones compatibles con "matter" pueden variar según los dispositivos conectados. La conexión inicial para ThinQ y Matter debe realizarse a través de la aplicaión móvil ThinQ.
*Apple el logotipo de Apple, Apple TV, AirPlay y HomeKit son marcas comerciales de Apple Inc. registradas eb E.E. U.U. y otros páises.
*Los menús y aplicaciones compatibles pueden variar según el país.
*Los menús mostrados pueden ser diferentes al momento del lanzamiento.
*La compatibilidad con AirPlay 2 y HomeKit puede variar la según la región.
*La compatibilidad con Amazon alexa puede variar según el idioma y región.

HDR10 Pro

Con HDR10 Pro, el nivel de brillo de ajusta para mejorar el color y la calidad en todas las imágenes. Déjese cautivar por lo realista que se ve su contenido.

Una imagen que muestra un iceberg y el cielo, la mitad izquierda de la imagen parece tener un color apagado menos vibrante, mientras que la mitad derecha de la imagen parece más vibrante. En la esquina superior izquierda dice "SDR" y en la esquina superior derecha "HDR10 Pro"

Hay logotipos de las plataformas de transmición y filmaciones coincidientes justo a lado de cada logo. Hay iamgenes de Netflix Wensaday,Apple TV´s TED LASSO,Disney Plus´s Nacional, Prime Video Los anillos del poder.

Entretenimiento

Contenido infinito, bajo demanda

Disfrute fácilmente del contenido de las plataformas de transmisión directamente del TV LG HD

*La transmición de Netflix requiere membresía.
*El contenido y las aplicaciones pueden variar depende el país o región. Se requiere suscripción seprada para Disney+. Disney y sus entidades relacionadas.
*Apple, el logo de Apple, y Apple TV son marcas registradas en Apple Inc, registradas en U.S. y otros países.
*Amazon, Prime Video y logos relacionados son marcas registradas en Amazon Inc. o sus afiliados. La membresía de Amazon Prime y/o Prime Video aplica. Ve primevideo.com/terms por detalles.
*Servicios soportados pueden variar según el país.
*El número de canales y la disponibilidad del contenido puede variar según el porducto o región.

Game Optimizer & Dashboard

Encuentra todas las configuraciones que necesitas para un juego óptimo en un solo lugar. Game Dashboard te permite cambiar rápidamente la configuración actual del género del juego

HGiG

LG esta asociado con algunos de los grandes nombres de la industria del video juego, lo que te permite disfrutar de los últimos video juegos HDR y sumergirte en ellos.

*La disponibilidad de actualizaciones de software puede variar según el modelo y la región.
*Los elementos del menú Game Optimizer varian según la serie.
*HGiG es un grupo coluntario de empresas de las industrias de juegos y pantallas de TV que se reunen para especificar y poner a disposición del público pautas para mejorar las experiencias de juego de los consumidores en HDR.

Una caja de flores reciclada utilizando el embalaje de una caja de monitor LG HD.

Más verde para mejor

El empaque rediseñado de LG TV HD utiliza impresión en un solo color y caja reusable

*El contenido en la caja puede variar por modelo o país.

Especificación clave

  • Tipo de Pantalla

    HD

  • Refresh Rate

    60Hz

  • Procesador de imagen

    Procesador α5 AI Gen6

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    HDR10 / HLG

  • Salida de audio

    10W

  • Sistema de altavoces

    2.0 Ch

  • Dimensiones del televisor sin soporte (Ancho x Alto x Profundo)

    200 x 200

  • Peso del televisor sin soporte

    4.54

Todas las especificaciones

PICTURE (DISPLAY)

  • Tipo de Pantalla

    HD

  • Resolución de pantalla

    HD (1,366 x 768)

  • Tipo de retroiluminación

    Directa

  • Refresh Rate

    60Hz

PICTURE (PROCESSING)

  • Procesador de imagen

    Procesador α5 AI Gen6

  • Escalador AI

    Escalador de resolución

  • Dynamic Tone Mapping

  • Control de brillo AI

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    HDR10 / HLG

  • Modo de imagen

    8 modes (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))

GAMING

  • Modo HGIG

  • Optimizador de Juegos

    Si (Panel de Juego)

ACCESSIBILITY

  • Alto contraste

  • escala de grises

  • Colores invertidos

DIMENSIONS AND REGULATORY

  • Dimensiones del televisor sin soporte (Ancho x Alto x Profundo)

    200 x 200

  • Dimensiones del televisor con soporte (Ancho x Alto x Profundo)

    728 x 457 x 164

  • Dimensiones de la caja (AltoxAnchoxProfundidad)

    812 x 510 x 134

  • Base del TV (AnchoxProfundidad)

    588 x 164

  • Peso del televisor sin soporte

    4.54

  • Peso del televisor con soporte

    4.6

  • Peso del embalaje

    5.9

  • Montaje VESA (Ancho x Alto)

    200 x 200

AUDIO

  • Sonido AI

    Sonido AI (Virtual 5.1 Up-mix)

  • Voz clara Pro

  • LG Sonido Sync

  • Modo de sonido de TV Compartir

  • Salida de audio simultánea

  • Conexión Bluetooth Surround

    Sí (reproducción en 2 direcciones)

  • Salida de audio

    10W

  • Afinación acústica IA

    Ready

  • Audio Codec

    AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Consulte el manual)

  • Dirección del altavoz

    Hacia Abajo

  • Sistema de altavoces

    2.0 Ch

CONNECTIVITY

  • Canal de retorno de audio HDMI

    eARC (HDMI 2)

  • Soporte Bluetooth

    Si (V5.0)

  • Entrada Ethernet

    1ea

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

  • SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

    1ea

  • Entrada HDMI

    Si

  • RF Input (Antenna/Cable)

    1ea

  • USB

    1ea (v 2.0)

  • Wi-Fi

    Si

SMART TV

  • Funciona con Apple Airplay2

  • Operating System (OS)

    webOS 23

  • Alerta Deportes

  • Configuración familiar

  • LG ThinQ® AI

  • Cámara USB compatible

  • Navegador web completo

  • Reconocimiento de voz inteligente

    Ready

  • Canales LG

  • Control Magic Remote

    Ready

  • Compartir Habitación a Habitación

    Sí (Receptor)

  • Smartphone Remote App

    Si (LG ThinQ)

POWER

  • Fuente de alimentación (voltaje, Hz)

    AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

  • Consumo de energía en espera

    Under 0.5W

ACCESSORIES INCLUDED

  • Remoto

    Sí (AAA x 2EA)

  • Montaje en pared

    Sí (Detachable)

  • Baterías Remote Control

    Sí (AAA x 2EA)

