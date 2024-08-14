Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
¿Cuál es el OLED
más adecuado para ti?

Los televisores OLED de LG se presentan ahora en una mayor variedad de diseños, tamaños, especificaciones y precios. Hay más que nunca para elegir: encuentra el televisor OLED de LG perfecto para satisfacer todas tus expectativas.

G1: Nuestro mejor televisor OLED 4K.

Nuestro mejor televisor OLED evo 4K te permite disfrutar de una calidad de imagen impecable cada vez que lo ves. Y el impresionante diseño de la galería empotrada en la pared realza el interior de su hogar.

Dónde comprar

*El aspecto del montaje en la pared puede variar según el entorno de instalación.

C1: Nuestro televisor OLED más aclamado.

Nuestro televisor OLED más popular ha vuelto. El televisor ideal para películas y juegos viene en una variedad de tamaños con cuatro puertos HDMI 2.1 y compatibilidad con G-Sync y FreeSync.

Dónde comprar

A1: Un televisor OLED accesible para todos.

Queremos que más personas experimenten el placer de ver la televisión con la increíble calidad de imagen de los televisores OLED. El A1 está disponible en una variedad de tamaños con una serie de características excepcionales para adaptarse a las necesidades de todos.

Dónde comprar

Expande para encontrar tu TV perfecto.

Table Caption
Características G1 C1 A1
Nuestro mejor televisor OLED 4K
Nuestro mejor televisor OLED 4K
Nuestro televisor OLED por excelencia
Nuestro televisor OLED por excelencia
Un televisor OLED accesible para todos
Un televisor OLED accesible para todos
Pantalla 4K (3840x2160) 77 / 65 / 55" 4K (3840x2160) 83 / 77 / 65 / 55 / 48" 4K (3840x2160) 77 / 65 / 55 / 48"
Audio 4.2ch / 60 W 2.2ch / 40 W 2.0ch / 20 W
Soporte Soporte de pared, soporte opcional Soporte Soporte
Procesador Procesador α9 de 4ª generación 4K con IA Procesador α9 de 4ª generación 4K con IA Procesador α7 Gen4 IA 4K
Procesamiento Imagen AI Pro, AI Sound Pro Imagen AI Pro, AI Sound Pro Imagen AI Pro, AI Sound Pro
Color 100 % de fidelidad de color / volumen de color 100 % de fidelidad de color / volumen de color 100 % de fidelidad de color / volumen de color
Comodidad ocular Luz azul baja, sin parpadeos Luz azul baja, sin parpadeos Luz azul baja, sin parpadeos
HDR Dolby Vision IQ / HDR10 Pro / HLG Dolby Vision IQ / HDR10 Pro / HLG Dolby Vision IQ / HDR10 Pro / HLG
Ancho de banda 4 x HDMI 2.1*, 4K 120P 4 x HDMI 2.1*, 4K 120P 3 x HDMI 2.0*, 4K 60P
Funciones HDMI ALLM/eARC ALLM/eARC ALLM/eARC
VRR VRR/NVIDIA G-Sync/FreeSync VRR/NVIDIA G-Sync/FreeSync -
Juegos Optimizador de juegos/Panel/HGiG Optimizador de juegos/Panel/HGiG Optimizador de juegos/Panel/HGiG
Inteligente Asistente de Google, Alexa, Airplay Asistente de Google, Alexa, Airplay Asistente de Google, Alexa, Airplay
Control por voz Control de voz con manos libres Control remoto Control remoto
Plataforma webOS 6.0, Magic Tap webOS 6.0, Magic Tap webOS 6.0
Dónde comprar Dónde comprar Dónde comprar

*La función Magic Tap puede variar según la región o el país.
*HDMI 2.1, HDMI 2.0 Puertos de ancho de banda.

Una mujer mirando el paisaje urbano con carteles de neón coloridos por la noche.

ILUMINA TU MUNDO


Un hombre sentado en un sofá en una habitación oscura está viendo la televisión que muestra al sol saliendo por detrás de la tierra.

ILUMINA LA HISTORIA


Una niña está jugando a un videojuego en una gran pantalla de un televisor que muestra a un soldado bajando de un helicóptero.

ILUMINA TU OBRA


Cuatro personas sentadas en un sofá están mirando un partido de fútbol en un living.

ILUMINA TU JUEGO


Una mujer está mirando un televisor colgado en la pared en el que se muestra una obra de arte.

ILUMINA TU ESPACIO


Paga con BAC (Tilopay)
Cómpralo en cuotas sin intereses
Cómo comprar en cuotas con Tasa 0%
  • Paso 1
    Agrega tus productos al carrito de compra en LG.com/cac_en y luego selecciona Pago con Tilopay.
  • Paso 2
    Ingresa los datos de tu tarjeta de crédito BAC en el check out de compra.
  • Paso 3
    Selecciona la opción de Cuotas ( 6, o 12 meses sin intereses).
¿Qué debes saber?

Pagando a través de Tilopay puedes pagar tus compras hasta en 12 meses sin intereses a precio de contado.

Al momento de pagar debes seleccionar opción de pago “Tilopay” para luego completar con la información solicitada.

Selecciona la opción de meses sin intereses que quieras (6 o 12 meses sin intereses). Contamos con tecnología robusta para proteger los datos de todos nuestros clientes. Ingresa lo datos de tu tarjeta de crédito BAC Mastercard y VISA al pagar y listo. Mejoramos tu experiencia de compra para que comprar online sea más simple, rápido y cómodo.

 