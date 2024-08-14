Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Refrigeradora Side By Side 22.4pᶟ (Net) / 24pᶟ (Gross) ThinQ™ Door-in-Door™ Craft Ice™ Negro Mate

Características

Galería

Especificaciones

Reseñas

Dónde comprar

Soporte

Refrigeradora Side By Side 22.4pᶟ (Net) / 24pᶟ (Gross) ThinQ™ Door-in-Door™ Craft Ice™ Negro Mate

VS25GMIW

Refrigeradora Side By Side 22.4pᶟ (Net) / 24pᶟ (Gross) ThinQ™ Door-in-Door™ Craft Ice™ Negro Mate

(0)
front view

InstaView ThinQ™

 

Toca dos veces y mira el interior

Toca dos veces y mira un 23% más de lo que hay dentro con la última generación de InstaView Door-in-Door™.

*Comparado con el Side by Side InstaView™ ThinQ™ convencional de LG (GSX971NEAE).
*Las imágenes del producto son sólo para fines ilustrativos y pueden diferir del producto real.

Dos imágenes están una al lado de la otra. La imagen de la izquierda muestra el interior del congelador abastecido con helado y el Craft Ice Maker en la parte superior con cubitos de hielo perfectamente redondos en el cajón. La imagen de la derecha muestra una mano usando tenazas para agarrar cubos de hielo redondos para ponerlos en una clase.

Craft Ice™

Craft Ice™ de larga duración, sin esfuerzo

Mejora la calidad de tus bebidas con las esferas de hielo de fusión lenta Craft Ice™, exclusivas de LG.

Varios vasos de diferentes tamaños que contienen diferentes bebidas con cubitos de hielo redondos están en un mostrador de la cocina.

Craft Ice™

Craft Ice™ de larga duración, sin esfuerzo.

Mejora la calidad de tus bebidas con las esferas de hielo de fusión lenta Craft Ice™, exclusivas de LG.

*Comparación de la velocidad de fusión entre Craft Ice™ y Cube Ice. Basada en el tiempo medio de tres pruebas individuales para medir el tiempo que tardan los dos tipos de hielo en desaparecer completamente en el agua dispensada (48℉ / 9℃ ).
*La forma y la claridad del hielo se verán afectadas cuando se active Craft Ice™; puede variar con los ajustes, el uso doméstico y el suministro de agua.
*Las imágenes del producto son sólo para fines ilustrativos y pueden diferir del producto real.

LinearCooling™

Conserva la frescura del campo durante más tiempo

LinearCooling™ reduce las alteraciones de temperatura, conservando el sabor de lo fresco hasta 7 días.

*Basado en los resultados de la prueba de TÜV Rheinland utilizando el método de prueba interno de LG para medir el tiempo que se tarda en alcanzar una tasa de pérdida de peso del 5% para el pak choi en el estante en el compartimento de productos frescos del modelo LGE LinearCooling GSXV91NSAE. El resultado puede variar durante el uso real.
*Las imágenes del producto son sólo para fines ilustrativos y pueden diferir del producto real.

La vista frontal de un refrigerador InstaView negro con la luz encendida en el interior. El contenido del refrigerador se puede ver a través de la puerta InstaView. Los rayos de luz azul brillan sobre el contenido de la función DoorCooling.

DoorCooling™

 

Proporciona frescura de manera uniforme y más rápida

Las bebidas están más frías y los alimentos se mantienen más frescos con el rendimiento uniforme y más rápido de DoorCooling™.

*Basado en los resultados de las pruebas de TÜV Rheinland utilizando el método de prueba interno de LG que compara el tiempo de descenso de la temperatura del recipiente de agua colocado en la cesta superior entre los modelos DoorCooling+™ y Non-DoorCooling+™. Sólo modelos aplicables.
*Las imágenes del producto son sólo para fines ilustrativos y pueden diferir del producto real.
*DoorCooling+™ se supone que se detiene cuando se abre la puerta.

UVnano™

Limpia la boquilla del dispensador todos los días

Reduce automáticamente el *99,99% de las bacterias de la boquilla de agua con luz UV.

*El UVnano (nombre de la función: Self Care) fue evaluado mediante pruebas de laboratorio por TÜV Rheinland utilizando métodos de prueba internos de medición de la reducción de E. coli, S. aureus y P. aeruginosa en muestras de agua destilada tras la exposición al LED UV del producto durante 10 minutos cada hora, después de un total de 24 horas en uso doméstico normal. Los resultados reales pueden variar en función de las condiciones ambientales y del uso. El producto no trata ni cura afecciones relacionadas con la salud y no garantiza que el agua filtrada por el producto esté libre de contaminantes, como partículas microbiológicas, que afecten a la salud de los usuarios.
*UVnano es un compuesto de las palabras UV(ultravioleta) y nanómetro(unidad de longitud).

Minimiza las bacterias y los olores, maximiza la frescura
Hygiene Fresh+

Minimiza las bacterias y los olores, maximiza la frescura

Mantén tu nevera limpia con Higiene Fresh, que desodoriza y elimina hasta el 99,999% de las bacterias.

*Bacterias:Staphylococcus aureus, Escherichia coli, Listeria monocytogenes, Klebsiella pneumoniae.
*Confirmado por Intertek en todos los procesos y resultados, protocolo de prueba ISO 27447.
*El número de bacterias se contó antes y después de una reacción de cuatro horas realizada mediante la inyección de la solución bacteriana de 0,2 ml en el filtro antibacteriano.
*El rendimiento de la eliminación de bacterias es el resultado de la prueba de laboratorio en la que se contaron las bacterias inyectadas directamente en el filtro.
*Los resultados pueden variar en condiciones de uso real.
*La luz azul en la imagen de arriba es sólo para fines de ilustración.

Aumente el nivel de frescura con una humedad óptima

FRESHBalancer™

 

Aumente el nivel de frescura con una humedad óptima

Mantenga una humedad óptima para conservar las frutas y verduras frescas durante más tiempo.

Una vista lateral de una cocina con un refrigerador InstaView negro instalado.

Mejore el diseño con una puerta ultra elegante

La Puerta UltraSleek realza al instante el dieño de su cocina.

Una vista lateral de una cocina con un refrigerador InstaView negro instalado.

Gran capacidad

Almacene más con más espacio en el interior

Disfruta de mucho espacio para almacenar todos tus alimentos y bebidas que no saturen tu cocina.

*635L:Basado en el estándar de la UE, 635L es la capacidad del modelo LGE GSXV91NSAE.
*27 pies cúbicos: Basado en el estándar de Norteamérica, 27 pies cúbicos es la capacidad del modelo LGE LRS*2706.

Temperaturas óptimas en todas partes
Flujo de aire múltiple

Temperaturas óptimas en todas partes

El aire fluye en todas las direcciones para mantener la comida fresca, sin importar dónde la coloques.

Eficiencia energética y mayor durabilidad

Luz LED

Eficiencia energética y mayor durabilidad

La luz LED te brinda mayor eficiencia energética y tiene un mayor tiempo de vida que la luz interna convencional.

Diseño Elegante en cada detalle

Los detalles plateados y la pared metálica dan al diseño una sensación de calidad desde el interior.
Vista frontal del panel metálico Metal Fresh con el logotipo "Metal Fresh".

Metal Fresh™

Vista diagonal del estante con paneles metálicos en el interior del frigorífico.

Decoración Metálica

Una vista diagonal de la parte superior del refrigerador que muestra la suave iluminación LED.

Iluminación LED suave

*Metal Fresh™ es una frase compuesta derivada de las frases "diseño laminado de metal" aplicado en la salida de aire frío y "NatureFresh" de LinearCooling™ y DoorCooling™.
*El uso de componentes metálicos no mantiene por sí mismo la frescura de los alimentos en el refrigerador.

La garantía de 10 años del logotipo del compresor lineal Inverter se encuentra junto al logotipo de Inverter Linear.

Eficiencia energética y duradero

LG Smart Inverter Compressor™ lleva la eficiencia energética al siguiente nivel para ayudarte a ahorrar más y darte 10 años de tranquilidad.

Eficiencia energética y duradero Más información

*Garantía de 10 años de Smart Inverter Compressor (solo pieza).

LG ThinQ™

Control inteligente, vida inteligente

Más información

Control sencillo con el asistente de voz

Dile a tu refrigerador exactamente lo que necesitas, cuando lo necesitas. Di: "Activa la función "Express Freezer" y el altavoz de la IA te escuchará y se asegura de ejecutar tu orden

 

Conectar para un control más fácil

"¿Olvidó cerrar la puerta del refrigerador? No te preocupes. La aplicación LG ThinQ™ enviará una notificación directamente a tu teléfono para informarte."

Conéctate y controla en cualquier lugar

La aplicación LG ThinQ™ le permite conectarse fácilmente con el refrigerador como nunca antes. Active 'Express Freeze' con solo tocar un botón.

Conéctate y controla en cualquier lugar

¿Se olvidó de cerrar la puerta del refrigerador? No es para preocuparse. La aplicación LG ThinQ™ enviará una notificación directamente a su teléfono para avisarle.

*Google y Google Home son marcas comerciales de Google LLC.
*Amazon, Alexa, Echo y todos los logotipos y marcas de movimiento relacionados son marcas comerciales de Amazon.com, Inc o sus afiliados.
*LG SmartThinQ pasa a llamarse LG ThinQ.
*Las funciones inteligentes y el asistente de voz del producto pueden variar según el país y el modelo. Consulta con tu distribuidor local o con LG la disponibilidad del servicio.
*El dispositivo de altavoz inteligente habilitado para voz no está incluido.
*Las imágenes del producto son sólo para fines ilustrativos y pueden diferir del producto real.

Manténgase un paso adelante
Smart Diagnosis™

Manténgase un paso adelante

Resuelve problemas menores y actualiza las alertas de mantenimiento para que pueda evitar la molestia de las llamadas de servicio.

FAQ

P.

¿Cómo reducir la pérdida de aire frío en el interior del refrigerador?

R.

Puedes seguir esta guía de instalación en video proporcionada por LG Centroamérica y Caribe. Aprenderás los pasos necesarios para configurar tu nueva refrigeradora y asegurarte de un funcionamiento óptimo.

P.

¿Qué es el InstaView Door-in-Door?

R.

El InstaView Door-in-Door es una característica innovadora de las refrigeradoras LG. Al golpear dos veces en el panel de vidrio, se vuelve transparente, permitiéndote ver el contenido dentro sin abrir la puerta.

P.

¿Cómo reducir la pérdida de aire frío en el interior del refrigerador?

R.

El LG InstaView Door-in-Door también contribuye a reducir la pérdida de aire frío. Proporciona un espacio práctico para almacenar artículos de uso frecuente, lo que disminuye la pérdida de aire frío hasta un 41%

P.

¿Cómo instalar una refrigeradora LG Side-by-Side?

R.

La instalación de una refrigeradora LG Side-by-Side es sencilla. Asegúrate de seguir las instrucciones proporcionadas en el manual del propietario. También puedes encontrar guías en línea para una instalación paso a paso.

P.

¿Cómo puedo mantener mi refrigeradora en óptimas condiciones?

R.

Limpia regularmente las superficies, verifica las juntas de las puertas y sigue las recomendaciones de mantenimiento en el manual del propietario.

P.

¿Cómo funciona el sistema de filtración de agua en las refrigeradoras LG Side-by-Side?

R.

Las refrigeradoras LG Side-by-Side cuentan con un sistema de filtración de agua que elimina impurezas y mejora el sabor del agua. Puedes encontrar detalles sobre cómo cambiar el filtro y mantener la calidad del agua en el manual del propietario.

P.

¿Qué es el Smart Diagnosis?

R.

El Smart Diagnosis es una función que permite a la refrigeradora comunicarse con el servicio de atención al cliente de LG en caso de problemas. Simplemente descarga la aplicación LG SmartThinQ en tu teléfono y sigue las instrucciones para diagnosticar posibles fallas.

P.

¿Cómo ajustar la temperatura del refrigerador y el congelador?

R.

"En la mayoría de los modelos, puedes ajustar la temperatura utilizando los controles digitales en el panel frontal. Consulta el manual del propietario para obtener instrucciones específicas según tu modelo. "

P.

¿Cuánto espacio de almacenamiento ofrecen las refrigeradoras Side-by-Side?

R.

Las capacidades de almacenamiento varían según el modelo, pero en general, las refrigeradoras Side-by-Side ofrecen amplio espacio para alimentos frescos y congelados. Verifica las especificaciones del modelo que te interesa.

P.

¿Cómo mantener organizado el interior de la refrigeradora?

R.

Utiliza los compartimentos y estantes de manera eficiente. Separa los alimentos por categoría (frutas, verduras, lácteos, etc.). Además, aprovecha las características como el Door-in-Door y el InstaView para acceder rápidamente a los artículos más utilizados.

Resumen

Imprimir

DIMENSIONES

VS25GMIW

Tecla especial

  • Dimensiones del producto (An. x Alt. x Prof. mm)

    913 x 1790 x 735

  • Tipo de Compresor

    Compresor Smart Inverter (BLDC)

  • Door-in-Door

    InstaView Door-in-Door(Vidrio teñido)

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

Todas las especificaciones

ESPECIFICACIONES BÁSICAS

  • Tipo de producto

    Doble

  • Estándar/Profundidad de la encimera

    Profundidad de la repisa

  • Clasificación Energética

    A

CAPACIDAD

  • Total Volumen Neto(L) (Aplicado únicamente para Ecuador)

    611

  • Total Volumen Bruto(L) (Aplicado únicamente para Ecuador)

    674

CONTROL Y PANTALLA

  • Alarma de puerta

  • Pantalla LED interna

    Sí (LED Display)

  • Congelado Exprés

DIMENSIONES Y PESO

  • Peso de paquete (kg)

    148

  • Peso del producto (kg)

    138

  • Dimensiones del producto (An. x Alt. x Prof. mm)

    913 x 1790 x 735

CARACTERÍSTICAS

  • Door Cooling+

  • Door-in-Door

    InstaView Door-in-Door(Vidrio teñido)

  • InstaView

SISTEMA DE AGUA Y HIELO

  • Máquina Manual de Hacer hielo

    No

  • Dispensador solo de agua

    No

  • Dispensador de hielo y agua

    Hielo en cubos y picado

  • Máquina de hielo automática

    Sí (Spaceplus)

  • Producción diaria de hielo (lb.)

    No Disponible

  • Luz del dispensador

    No

  • Máquina de hielo doble

    No

  • Capacidad de almacenaje (lb.)

    N/A

  • Nombre de modelo de filtrar agua

    No

  • Sistema de filtrar agua

    Externo

MATERIAL Y ACABADO

  • Material de puerta

    PET

  • Acabado (puerta)

    Prime Silver

  • Conducto metálico plano (Metal Fresh)

    No

  • Tipo de manija

    Aerosol de bolsillo

  • Contour puerta

    Plana

RENDIMIENTO

  • Tipo de Compresor

    Compresor Smart Inverter (BLDC)

  • Comsuno de energía (kWh/año)

    488

COMPARTIMENTOS DEL REFRIGERADOR

  • Cesta de Puerta_Transparente

    4

  • Luz del refrigerador

    LED superior

  • Bandeja de Cristal_templado

    3

  • Hygiene Fresh+

  • Caja de las verduras

    Sí (2)

  • Cajón de los vegetales (Fresh Converter)

    No

TECNOLOGÍA SMART

  • Smart Diagnosis

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

UPC CODE

  • UPC Code

    8806084408501

COMPARTIMIENTOS DEL CONGELADOR

  • Cesta de Puerta_Transparente

    2

  • Luz del Congelador

    LED superior

  • Bandeja de Cristal_templado

    3

  • Cajón_de_congelador

    2 transparentes

  • Tipo de puerta

    Movimiento lateral

Qué opina la gente

Encuentra una tienda cercana

Disfruta este producto cerca de ti.
Paga con BAC (Tilopay)
Cómpralo en cuotas sin intereses
Cómo comprar en cuotas con Tasa 0%
  • Paso 1
    Agrega tus productos al carrito de compra en LG.com/cac_en y luego selecciona Pago con Tilopay.
  • Paso 2
    Ingresa los datos de tu tarjeta de crédito BAC en el check out de compra.
  • Paso 3
    Selecciona la opción de Cuotas ( 6, o 12 meses sin intereses).
¿Qué debes saber?

Pagando a través de Tilopay puedes pagar tus compras hasta en 12 meses sin intereses a precio de contado.

Al momento de pagar debes seleccionar opción de pago “Tilopay” para luego completar con la información solicitada.

Selecciona la opción de meses sin intereses que quieras (6 o 12 meses sin intereses). Contamos con tecnología robusta para proteger los datos de todos nuestros clientes. Ingresa lo datos de tu tarjeta de crédito BAC Mastercard y VISA al pagar y listo. Mejoramos tu experiencia de compra para que comprar online sea más simple, rápido y cómodo.

 