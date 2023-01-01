We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Información general
La filosofía de LG se basa en la sinceridad, el público y conservar las bases fundamentales.Es entender a nuestros consumidores, ofrecer soluciones óptimas y nuevas experiencias a través de innovación constante, brindando así una vida mejor.
Electrodomésticos y soluciones de aire para el hogar
Frigoríficos, lavadoras, lavavajillas, aparatos de cocina, aspiradoras, electrodomésticos integrados, sistemas de aire acondicionado, purificadores de aire y deshumidificadores.
Entretenimiento
doméstico
TVs, Audio & Video, Monitors, PCs & Accessories, Commercial Products
Comunicaciones
móviles
Líneas G, Vu F y L II , Serie K
Soluciones para componentes vehiculares
Motores y sistemas de infoentretenimiento y de climatización para automóviles, así como ingeniería vehicular
Soluciones comerciales
Soluciones comerciales de visualización, soluciones solares, sistemas de almacenamiento de energía
(ESS) y soluciones de gestión energética (EMS)
LG cree que hacer la diferencia en tu vida y darle más significado es su razón de existir.
Información de la empresa
|Dirección
|LG Twin Tower 128, Yeoui-daero, Yeongdeungpo-gu, Seúl, Corea del Sur
|Tel
|+82 (0)2 3777 1114
|URL
|http://www.lg.com
|Constitución
|1 de oct. de 1958
de LG
Electronics de
2018
La historia de LG Electronics siempre se ha caracterizado por el deseo de la empresa de ofrecer una vida mejor y más feliz.
LG, pionera en el ámbito tecnológico gracias a sus inicios innovadores y su crecimiento continuado, se está convirtiendo en una marca de futuro a nivel mundial más rápida e inteligente.
-
LG Electronics se fundó en el año 1958 y, desde entonces, ha estado a la cabeza de la era digital avanzada gracias a la experiencia tecnológica adquirida al fabricar numerosos aparatos domésticos, como radios y televisores.
-
LG Electronics ha lanzado innumerables productos nuevos y ha aplicado las nuevas tecnologías en forma de dispositivos móviles y televisores digitales en el siglo XXI. Hoy en día, la firma continúa reforzando su posición como empresa internacional.
- 2011
- Lanza los TV 3D con gafas de obturación
- 2012
- Primera empresa del mundo en comercializar los TV de ultraalta definición de 84 pulgadas
- 2013
- Presenta HomeChat
- 2014
- Presentó al mundo el primer OLED TV 4K y WebOS Smart TV. Lanzamiento del Smartphone G3 con Quad HD display.
- 2016
- Presenta la marca premium LG Signature
- 2005
- Lidera el mercado estadounidense de lavadoras con tambor
- 2008
- Desarrolla el primer chip de módem móvil LTE
- 2009
- Se convierte en la segunda marca de TV LCD más importante del mundo
- 1978
- Alcanza los 100 millones de USD en exportaciones
- 1982
- Establece la primera base de producción en el extranjero, en EE. UU.
- 1995
- Cambia el nombre de la empresa a LG Electronics
- 1999
- Constituye una empresa conjunta para el desarrollo de pantallas LCD
- 1958
- Constituye Gold Star (hoy en día LG Electronics)
- 1959
- Produce la primera radio coreana
- 1965
- Produce el primer frigorífico coreano
- 1966
- Produce el primer TV coreano
El concepto de gestión Jeong-do de LG Electronics refleja nuestros altos estándares éticos y nuestra forma de hacer negocios de manera transparente y honesta.
Actitud LG
La denominada gestión Jeong-do consiste en la exclusiva aplicación de la ética de LG.
LG será una empresa próspera a través de prácticas justas de gestión y del desarrollo constante de las habilidades empresariales.
-
-
Visión
La visión de LG consiste en convertirse en la empresa líder del mercado con un amplio reconocimiento en el sector.
Conducta
LG alcanzará el éxito empresarial a través del desarrollo constante de capacidades con base en una gestión ética.
Filosofía de gestión
Las filosofías de gestión básicas garantizarán el cumplimiento de los objetivos empresariales de LG.
-
Código ético
El propósito de LG, según lo establecido en la declaración de principios gestores, consiste en promover las filosofías de gestión basadas en la «creación de valor para los clientes» y la «gestión basada en el respeto», haciendo posible así una administración más abierta y responsable. LG continúa consolidándose como empresa líder a nivel global a través de la búsqueda de mayores beneficios públicos fundamentados en la cooperación, la confianza mutua y el respeto por la economía de libre mercado. Por eso, todos los empleados de LG se comprometen a actuar de forma honrada y a realizar juicios de valor conforme al Código ético.
-
Cumplimiento del Código de conducta
LG Electronics alberga el firme compromiso de triunfar con un «juego limpio». La empresa sigue unas prácticas de gestión transparentes y sólidas que son la base para alcanzar el éxito individual y la competitividad internacional. En todas sus operaciones globales, LG Electronics se compromete a cumplir las normativas y leyes locales, a competir de manera justa y a mantener los más altos estándares de conducta empresarial. El Código de conducta de cumplimiento de LG Electronics establece normas claras para el cumplimiento legal y normativo que todos los empleados deben respetar con el fin de poner en práctica los principios recogidos en el Código ético de LG.
Conozca a las personas que contribuyen a hacer de LG una empresa de innovación tecnológica líder a nivel global en el sector de la electrónica de consumo, los electrodomésticos y las comunicaciones móviles.
LG Electronics desempeña un papel activo en los mercados mundiales con su asertiva política comercial global. Como resultado, LG Electronics controla más de 118 filiales locales en todo el mundo, con aproximadamente 75,000 ejecutivos y empleados.
|AustraliaLG Electronics Australia Pty, Ltd.
Marketing
|
2 Wonderland Drive Eastern Creek NSW 2766, Australia
• 61 2 8805 4000
• 61 2 8805 4201
|BangladeshLG Electronics Singapore PTE LTD
Marketing
|Bangladesh Branch Office Symphony Tower (6th Floor), Road-142, Plot-SE(F)-9, Gulshan-1, Dhaka-1212. Bangladesh.
|IndiaLG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd.
Marketing & Production
|
Plot No. 51, Udyog Vihar, Surajpur-Kasna Road, Greater Noida - 201 306 (U.P.)
• 91 120 2560 900 / 940
• 91 120 2560 956
|IndonesiaP.T. LG Electronics Indonesia
Marketing & Production
|
(i) Factory 1 (Mail Receipt) : Block -G , MM2100 Industrial Town, Cikarang Barat, Bekasi 17520 , Jawa Barat - Indonesia
• 62 21 2930 4000
• 62 21 5797 3103
|JapanLG Electronics Japan Inc.
Marketing
|
Kyobashi Trust Tower 15F, 2-1-3, Kyobashi,Chuo-ku, Tokyo, 104-8301, Japan
• 81 3 5299 4600
• 81 3 5299 4697
|KoreaLG Electronics
Headquarters
|
Twin Tower 128, Yeoui-daero, Yeongdeungpo-gu, Seoul, Korea
• 82-2-3777-1114
|KoreaLG Electronics Anyang Institute
|
77, Heungan-daero 81beon-gil, Dongan-gu, Anyang-si, Gyeonggi-do, Korea
• 82-31-450-7083
|KoreaLG Electronics Changwon Plant
|
[1st Plant] 170, Seongsanpaechong-ro, Seongsan-gu, Changwon-si, Gyeongsangnam-do, Korea / [2nd Plant] 84, Wanam-ro, Seongsan-gu, Changwon-si, Gyeongsangnam-do, Korea
• 82-55-260-3112
|KoreaLG Electronics Cheongju Plant
|
93, 2sunhwan-ro 971beon-gil, Heungdeok-gu, Cheongju-si, Chungcheongbuk-do, Korea
• 82-43-279-3114
|KoreaLG Electronics Digital Park
|
222, LG-ro, Jinwi-myeon, Pyeongtaek-si, Gyeonggi-do, Korea
• 82-31-610-5114
|KoreaLG Electronics Gangnam R&D Center
|
2621, Nambusunhwan-ro, Gangnam-gu, Seoul, Korea
• 82-2-6971-0114
|KoreaLG Electronics Gangseo Building
|
50, Seonyuseo-ro, Yeongdeungpo-gu, Seoul, Korea
• 82-2-2630-3114
|KoreaLG Electronics Gasan R&D Campus
|
51, Gasan digital 1-ro, Geumcheon-gu, Seoul, Korea
• 82-2-6915-1000
|KoreaLG Electronics Gumi Plant
|
[Solar Plant] 168, Suchul-daero, Gumi-si, Gyeongsangbuk-do, Korea / [TV Plant] 77, Sanho-daero, Gumi-si, Gyeongsangbuk-do, Korea
• [Solar Plant] 82-54-469-0401
• [TV Plant] 82-54-460-7110
|KoreaLG Electronics Incheon Campus
|
322beon-gil, kyeongmyeong-daero, Seo-gu, Incheon, Korea
• 82-32-723-1813 / 82-32-723-111
|KoreaLG Electronics Seocho R&D Campus
|
19, Yangjae-daero 11-gil, Seocho-gu, Seoul, Korea
• 82-2-6912-6114
|KoreaLG Electronics Seoul Square
|
416, Hangang-daero, Jung-gu, Seoul, Korea
• 82-2-6456-0114
|KoreaLG Electronics Seoul University Institute
|
56-39, Nakseongdae-ro 15-gil, Gwanak-gu, Seoul, Kore
• 82-2-2102-0380
|KoreaLG Electronics Umyeon R&D Campus
|
38, Baumoe-ro, Seocho-gu, Seoul, Korea
• 82-2-526-4114
|MalaysiaLG Electronics (M) Sdn. Bhd. (505660-U)
Marketing
|
Block A, PJ8, No.23, Jalan Barat, Seksyen 8,46050, Petaling Jaya, Selangor Darul Ehsan,Malaysia
• 60 3 7962 7777
• 60 3 7962 7700
|PhilippinesLG Electronics Philippines Inc.
Marketing
|
15 Francisco Legaspi Street Maybunga, Pasig City, Philippines
• 63 2 641 4181
• 63 2 641 2656
|SingaporeLG Electronics Singapore PTE LTD
Marketing
|
(i) LGESL Office : 8 Temasek Boulevard,# 27-01 Suntec Tower 3, Singapore, 038988
• 65 6512 0522
• 65 6337 6151
|Sri LankaLG Electronics Singapore PTE LTD
Marketing
|
(i) LGESL Office : 8 Temasek Boulevard,# 27-01 Suntec Tower 3, Singapore, 038988
• 65 6512 0522
• 65 6337 6151
|TaiwanLG Electronics Taiwan Taipei Co.,Ltd.
Marketing
|
7F, No. 47,Lane 3, Jihu Road, NeiHu District,Taipei City,Taiwan, R.O.C.
• 886 2 2627 2788
• 886 2 2627 4977
|ThailandLG Electronics Thailand Co., Ltd.
Marketing & Production
|
(i) Bangkok Office : 75/81 Richmond Bldg. 22nd FL. Sukhumvit 26 Road, Klongton, Klongtoey, Bangkok 10110
• 66 2 204 8888-89
• 66 02 204 2412
|VietnamLG Electronics Vietnam co.,Ltd
Marketing & Production
|
35th Fl, Keangnam Landmark Tower(72th FL Building) Plot E6, Pham Hung Street, Cau Giay Dist, Hanoi Vietnam
• 84-43-9345151
• 84-43-9345152~3
|KazakstanLG Electronics Almaty Kazakstan
Marketing & Production
|
Molodezhnaya 2"A", Almaty, Kazakstan, 480080
• 7 3272 665757
• 7 3272 665848
|RussiaLG Alina Electronics
SVC
|
Beregovoy pr-d, 4/6, bld.2, 121087, Moscow, Russia
• 7 495 933 6090
• 7 495 232 6656
|RussiaLG Electronics RUS, LLC
Marketing & Production
|
Building 9, 86 km of Minskoe highway, Rural Village Dorokhovskoe, Ruza District, Moscow Region,Russian Federation, 143160
• 7 495 785 1313
• 7 495 785 1302
|RussiaLG Electronics RUS-Marketing, LLC
Other
|
Capital Plaza 6th Floor, 4, 4th Lesnoy Pereulok,Moscow, 125047, Russia
• 7 095 933 6565 / 6566
• 7 095 933 6566 / 6567
|UkraineLG Electronics Ukraine Inc.
Service
|
6th floor, str. Baseyna 4 (Litera A),01004, Kiev, Ukraine
• 38 44 201 4350
• 38 44 201 4373
|ChinaChina Holding Company
Holdings
|
LG Electronics (China) Co., Ltd. 18-21F, West Tower, Twin Towers, B-12 Jianguomenwai Avenue, Chaoyang District, Beijing 100022, PRC
• 86 10 6563 1188
• 86 10 6563 1508
|ChinaLG Electronics (Hangzhou) Co., Ltd
Production
|
9, No. 23 Street, HEDA, Hangzhou 310018, China
• 86 571 8672 9118
• 86 571 8672 9061
|ChinaLG Electronics (Kunshan) Co., Ltd
Production
|
215300, No. 88, Qianjin(E), Kunshan City, Jiangsu Province, China
• 86 512 8618 6000
• 86 512 5771 0880
|ChinaLG Electronics (Tianjin) Appliances Co., Ltd.
Production
|
No.9 Jin Wei Road, Bei Chen Dist, Tianjin, China
• 86 22 2699 1061
• 86 22 2690 3549
|ChinaLG Electronics Air-Conditioning(Shandong) Co., Ltd.
Production
|
Yu-huangling Industrial Area, Xiazhuang, Chengyang District, Qingdao, Shandong, China 266109
• 86 532 8096 5501
• 86 532 8096 5607
|ChinaLG Electronics HK Ltd.
Marketing
|
5F, 633 King's Road, North Point, Hong Kong
• 852 2909 5100
• 852 2845 9416 / 852 2868 1434
|ChinaLG Electronics Huizhou Ltd.
Production
|
No. 42, Huifeng Road 4, Zhongkai Hi-Tech
• 86 752 2600944
• 86 752 2600945
|ChinaLG Electronics Nanjing Display Co., Ltd
Production
|
No. 346, Yaoxin Road, Economic & Technical Development Zone, Nanjing, China
• 86 25 8557 5570
• 86 25 8557 5799
|ChinaLG Electronics(Shenyang)Inc.
Production
|
No. 35, 40 Hunnan Industrial Area Of Nanhu Science and Technology Development Zone, Shenyang Province, China
• 86 24 3169 1005
• 86 24 3169 1104
|ChinaLG INSPUR DIGITAL MOBILE COMMUNICATIONS CO.,LTD
Production
|
Changjiang Road No. 228, Yantai ETDZ, Shandong, China (Post Code 264006)
• 86 535 611 8789
• 86 535 693 9999
|ChinaNanjing LG-Panda Appliances Co., Ltd.
Production
|
28, Yongfeng Dadao, Nanjing, China (Post Code 210007)
• 86 25 8770 6000
• 86 25 8487 2931
|ChinaQingdao LG Inspur Digital Communication Co., Ltd.
Production
|
Xiangtan Road No.2, DanShan Industrial Area, Chengyang District, Qingdao, China (Post Code 266107)
• 86 532 8668 9888
• 86 532 8668 9992
|ChinaQingdao LG Inspur Digital Communication Co., Ltd.
Production
|
Economic&Technical Development Zone, Qinhuangdao, China
• 86 335 8018550
• 86 335 8018551
|ChinaShanghai LG Electronics Co., Ltd.
Production
|
No.600, Yun Qiao Road, Jin Qiao Export Processing Zone, Pu Dong New Area, Shanghai, China, 201206
• 86 21 5854 5500
• 86 21 58543909
|ChinaTAIZHOU LG ELECTRONICS REFRIGERATION CO.,LTD
Production
|
No 12, Ying Bin Road, Hailing District, Taizhou, Jiangsu, China
• 86 523 8018 9888
• 86 523 8018 9668
|ChinaTianjin Lijie Cartridge Heater Co., Ltd
Production
|
No.9 Jin Wei Road, Bei Chen Dist, Tianjin, China
• 022 8699-4405
• 022 8699-4137
|FranceLG Electronics France S.A.S
Marketing
|
Paris NordⅡ-117 Avenue des Nations BP 59372 Villepinte 95942 Roissy CDG Cedex
• 33 1 4989 8949
• 33 1 4989 8809
|GermanyLG Electronics Deutschland GmbH
Marketing
|
Alfred-Herrhausen-Allee 3-5, D-65760 Eschborn, Germany
• 49 6196 5821 100
|GreeceLG Electronics Hellas S.A.
Marketing
|
1. Ethnarhou Makariou str., Delta Palaio Faliro, PO Box 77331, 175-01, Faleo Paliro, Athens, Greece
• 30 210 4800 500
• 30 210 4800 510
|HungaryLG Electronics Magyar KFT
Marketing
|
H-1097, Budapest Konyves Kalman krt 3/a Hungary
• 36 1 455 6060
• 36 1 455 6066
|ItalyLG Electronics Italia S.p.A.
Marketing
|
Via Aldo Rossi 4, 20149 Milano(MI), Italia
• 39 02 51801 1
• 39 02 51801 500
|LatviaLG Electronics Latvia, LLC
Marketing
|
4a, Gredu Str., Riga, LV-1019, Latvia
• 371 6731 1337
• 371 6731 1338
|Netherlands LG Electronics Benelux Sales BV
Marketing
|
Krijgsman 1, 1186 DM Amstelveen , The Netherlands
• 31 20 456 3100
• 31 20 456 3299
|NetherlandsLG Electronics European Shared Service Center B.V.
Shared Service Center
|
Krijgsman 1, 1186 DM Amstelveen , The Netherlands
• 31 (0) 20 456 3100
• 31 (0) 20 456 3292
|PolandLG Electronics Mlawa Sp. z o.o.
Production
|
ul. LG Electronics 7, 06-500 Mlawa, Poland
• 23 6547 417
• 48 23 654 3259
|PolandLG Electronics Polska Sp. z o.o.
Marketing
|
LG Electronics Polska Sp. z o. o., Mokotow Nova, ul.Woloska 22, 02-675 Warsaw, Poland
• 48 22 481 7100
• 48 22 481 7888
|PolandLG Electronics Wroclaw Sp.z.o.o.
Production
|
ul LG Electronics 1-2 Biskupice Podgorne, 55-040 Kobierzyce, Poland
• 48 71 792 9400
• 48 71 792 9405
|PortugalLG Electronics Portugal S.A.
Marketing
|
Quinta da Fonte - Edificio D. Amelia Rua Vitor Camara, No. 2, Piso 2 2770-229 Paco d'Arcos (Oeiras), Portugal
• 351 21 120 2200
• 351 21 120 2240
|RomaniaLG Electronics Romania S.R.L.
Marketing
|
17-21 Bucuresti-Ploiesti Baneasa Center, 5th Floor, Bucharest, Romania
• 40 21 233 2491
• 40 21 233 2478
|SpainLG Electronics Espana S.A
Marketing
|
C/ Chile 1, 28290 Las Rozas - Madrid, Spain
• 34 91 211 2200
• 34 91 211 2209
|SwedenLG Electronics Nordic AB
Marketing
|
Esbogatan 18 Akalla P.O.Box 83 SE-164 94 KISTA, Sweden
• 46 8 5664 1500
• 46 8 5664 1599
|The NetherlandsLG Electronics European Holdings B.V.
Holdings
|
(i) Legal Address : Krijgsman 1, 1186 DM Amstelveen , The Netherlands
• 31 (0) 20 456 3100
• 31 (0) 20 456 3292
|United KingdomLG Electronics United Kingdom Ltd.
Marketing
|
Velocity 2, Brooklands Drive, Brooklands, Weybridge, KT13 0SL, United Kingdom
• 44 1932 331 400
|ArgentinaLG Electronics Argentina S.A.
Marketing
|
Juana Manso 999, Piso 5, Torre Norte, Puerto Madero (C1107CBS), Bs As, Argentina
• 54 11 5352 5454
• 54 11 5352 5450
|BrazilLG Electronics do Brasil Ltda.
Marketing & Production
|
(i) Sao Paulo Head Office : Av Chucri Zaidan, No 940-3th AndarCEP 04583-110 Vila Cordeiro, Sao Paulo-SP
(ii) Taubate Factory : Dom Pedro Primerio, W7777, Piracangagua,Taubate-SP, CEP 12091-000
• 55 11 2162 5400
• 55 11 2162 5415
|ChileLG Electronics Inc. Chile Ltda
Marketing
|
Isidora Goyenechea 2800, Piso 10 edificio, Las Condes, Santiago, Chile
• 56 2 941 9200
• 56 2 941 9201
|ColombiaLG Electronics Colombia Ltda
Marketing
|
Carrera 11 # 94a - 34 Edificio LG, piso 8, Bogota, Colombia
• 57-1-8964000
• 57-1-5875454
|PanamaLG Electronics Panama, S.A.
Marketing
|
Edif. Torre Global Bank Piso # 20, Calle 50, Panama, Rep. De Panama
• 507 210 6000
• 507 264 0725
|PeruLG Electronics Peru S.A.
Marketing
|
Av. Republica de Colombia No. 791 Piso 12 , San Isidro , Lima , Peru
• 51 1 415 0000
• 51 1 415 0084
|VenezuelaLG Electronics Venezuela S.A
Marketing
|
Ed Parque Avila Torre HP Torre B piso 10 Ave Francisco Miranda / Palos Grandes Chacao Miranda, Caracas, Venezuela
• 58 212 208 1200
• 58 212 285 4814
|United Arab EmiratesLG Electronics Dubai FZE
Marketing
|
P.O. Box No. 263041, Jebel Ali Dubai U.A.E.
• 971 4 887 1900
• 971 4 887 2771
|United Arab EmiratesLG Electronics Gulf FZE
Marketing
|
36th Floor, Shatha Tower, Dubai Media City, P.O.Box 502535, Dubai-UAE
• 971 4 279 9222
|United Arab EmiratesLG Electronics Middle East Co., Ltd.
SVC
|
P.O. Box 16782, Jebel Ali, Dubai, U.A.E.
• 971 4 881 3663
• 971 4 881 3818
|AlgeriaLG Electronics Algeria SARL
Marketing
|
98, Rue Mohamed Boudiaf , Cheraga , Algiers, Algeria
• 213 21 37 5050
• 213 21 37 3232
|AngolaLG Electonics Angola Limitada (Limited)
Marketing
|Rua Comandante Stone N119, Alvalade, Maianga, Luanda, Angola
|EgyptLG Electronics Egypt S.A.E.
Marketing & Production
|
67 Ninety St., The Primary Sector, The City Center Fifth Avenue, Address Building, Katameya
• 20 2 2613 1050
• 20 2 2613 1051
|JordanLG Electronics (Levant) Jordan
Marketing
|
Issam AlKhatib complex, 3rd Floor, Princess Basmah street, Abduon, P.O. Box 930254, Amman 11193, Jordan
• 962 6 565 2861~2
• 962 6 565 2863
|KenyaLG Electronics Service Kenya Limited, Inc.
SVC
|
Piedmont Plaza, First Floor, 671 Ngong Road, P. O. Box 31921-00600, Nairobi,Kenya
• 254-791-085-200 (301)
|MoroccoLG Electronics Morocco S.A.R.L.
Marketing
|
Zenith Millenium, Building No. 3 & 4, 5th floor, Attaoufuk Lotissement Sidi Maarouf, Casablanca, Morocco
• 212 52 297 3232
• 212 52 297 3288~89
|NigeriaLG Electronics Nigeria Limited
Marketing
|
65, Opebi Road, Ikeja, Lagos, Nigeria
• VOIP 888-2243-101
• 234-1-793-6511
|Saudi ArabiaLG Electronics Saudi Arabia Limited.
SVC
|
Jeddah 101 Building, 5th Floor, Sary Street, Al Khaledya Dist., P O Box 10876, Jeddah 21443, Saudi Arabia
• 966 2616 6627
• 966 2616 6717
|Saudi ArabiaLG-Shaker Company Ltd.
Production
|
P.O. Box 911, Riyadh 11383, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia
• 966 1 499 7650
• 966 1 499 7649
|The Republic Of South AfricaLG Electronics S.A. (Pty) Ltd.
Marketing & Production
|
Raceway Industrial Park, Monte Carlo Drive,Gosforth Park, Rand Airport Road, Germiston,Johannesburg, South Africa
• 27 11 323 8000
• 27 11 323 8508
|TunisiaLG Electronics North Africa
Marketing
|
Rue Lac Annecy Les Berges Du Lac, Tunis, Tunisia. ZIP code: 1053
• 216 71 861 059
|TurkeyLG Electronics Ticaret A.S.
Marketing
|
Kaptanpasa Mah. Piyalepasa Bulvari No. 73 Ortadogu Plaza Kat :7 34384 Okmeydani Sisli – Istanbul, Turkey
• 90 212 314 5252
• 90 212 222 6144
|CanadaLG Electronics Canada, Inc.
Marketing
|
20 Norelco Drive, North York, Ontario M9L 2X6 Canada
• 647-253-6300
• 647-253-6399
|MexicoLG Electronics Mexicalli S.A.DE C.V.
Production
|
Calle Orbita #36, Parque Industrial Mexicali Ⅱ,Mexicali, B.C.C.P. 21600 MEXICO
• 52 686 561 1339
|MexicoLG Electronics Mexico S.A.DE C.V.
Marketing
|
Sor Juana Ines De La Cruz No. 555 Co. San Lorenzo Tlanepantla Estado De Mexico, C.P. 54033
• 52 55 5321 1900
• 52 55 5321 1960
|MexicoLG Electronics Monterrey Mexico S.A. de C.V
Production
|
Av. Industrias 180, Parque Industrial Pimsa, Apodaca Nuevo Leon
• 8196 5500
|MexicoLG Electronics Reynosa S.A.DE C.V.
Production
|
CARRETERA A MATAMOROS BRECHA E-99 PARQUE INDUSTRIAL REYNOSA, REYNOSA, TAMAULIPAS, CP 88780
• 52 899 921 6200
|USALG Electronics Mobile Research. U.S.A., L.L.C
R&D
|
10225 Willow Creek Road, San Diego CA 92131, U.S.A.
• 858 635 5300
• 1 858 805 6668
|USAZenith Electronics Corporation of Pennsylvania
Production
|USAZenith Electronics LLC
R&D
|
2000 Millbrook Drive, Lincolnshire, IL 60069, U.S.A.
• 1 847 941 8000
• 1 847 941 8877
|United StatesLG Electronics Alabama Inc.
SVC
|
P.O.Box 240007, 201 James Record Road, Huntsville, Alabama 35824, U.S.A.
• 256-772-8860
• 256-772-6129
|United StatesLG Electronics Mobilecomm U.S.A.,Inc.
Marketing
|
1000 Sylvan Avenue Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey, U.S.A. 07632, U.S.A.
• 201 816 2000
• 201 816 0742
|United StatesLG Electronics U.S.A., Inc.
Marketing
|
1000 Sylvan Avenue Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey, U.S.A. 07632, U.S.A.
• 201 816 2000
• 201 816 0742
Identidad de la marca
LG is the brand that is Delightfully Smart. "Life's Good" slogan, and futuristic logo are a great representation of what we stand for.
Las letras L y G en el interior de un círculo simbolizan el mundo, el futuro, la juventud, la humanidad y la tecnología. Nuestra filosofía se basa en la humanidad. Por otra parte, representa los esfuerzos de LG por mantener una estrecha relación con los clientes en todo el mundo. El símbolo consta de dos elementos: el logotipo de LG en color gris LG y la imagen estilizada de una cara en el exclusivo color rojo LG. El rojo, el tono principal, simboliza nuestra amabilidad y también representa el compromiso de LG de prestar el mejor servicio. Por consiguiente, la forma y el color de este símbolo nunca se deben modificar.
Disponemos de dos versiones del logotipo: el logotipo empresarial y el logotipo 3D.
El logotipo modernizado en 3D mantiene la herencia y el valor del logotipo empresarial, al mismo tiempo que se adapta a nuestro nueva posición. El nuevo diseño se realizó para mejorar el impacto visual del símbolo y para transmitir mejor nuestros atributos.
-
LOGOTIPO 3D
Elementos aplicables :
- Publicidad (impresa, en línea, en TV y en exteriores)
- Sitios web y micrositios
- Documentos promocionales (panfletos, folletos, etc.)
- Embalajes
- Letreros de minoristas y material en el punto de compra
- Bolsas de compra
- Vehículos de servicio
-
LOGOTIPO EMPRESARIAL
Elementos aplicables :
- Material de oficina (tarjetas de presentación, papeles con membrete, sobres...)
- Plantillas de texto (fax y comunicaciones)
- Premios
- Identificaciones
- Letreros empresariales