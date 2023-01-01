About Cookies on This Site

El aire acondicionado está en el centro de la imagen, con el viento azul que sopla sobre la sala de estar de frente.

La vida inteligente comienza con LG ThinQ

Mejora tu vida hogareña inteligente con los electrodomésticos con IA.

Cuanto más la uses, mejor funcionará

 

La tecnología LG ThinQ aprende sobre tu estilo de vida, hábitos y preferencias para satisfacer todas tus necesidades.

 

Conectividad perfecta con varios dispositivos

 

LG ThinQ está integrado en una amplia gama de productos para una vida completamente conectada. Elige mantenerte conectado en todas partes, durante todo el día.

 

La plataforma abierta te da libertad para elegir

 

La plataforma LG ThinQ se puede usar con otros asistentes digitales como el Asistente de Google, Amazon Alexa y más.

Tres productos de LG se muestran con la vista frontal del refrigerador negro, vista frontal del aire acondicionado, y vista frontal de la lavadora. El logo de LG ThinQ se muestra junto al código QR.

Escanea para descubrir LG ThinQ

Comodidad extra con un hogar inteligente conectado

Conéctate y controla desde donde quieras

Controla tus dispositivos en cualquier lugar con conexión a Internet.

Conéctate para un control más simple

Controla tus dispositivos inteligentes sin dificultades con la aplicación o mediante comandos de voz.

Mantenimiento del producto eficiente

Optimiza el rendimiento del producto para minimizar el uso de energía y monitorear el estado en cualquier momento.

Conoce a tu asistente para el hogar conectado

Hay un icono de reproducir/pausa en la parte inferior de la pantalla, sobre tres puntos. El primer punto está resaltado, indicando que es el primero de tres videos en un carrusel. Un video comienza con una familia abrochándose los cinturones de seguridad en el auto. La hija se inclina hacia adelante para recordar a la madre que puede encender su refrigerador de LG con la aplicación ThinQ en su teléfono. La toma enfoca la mano de la madre sosteniendo el teléfono y la pantalla muestra la aplicación ThinQ mientras ella presiona el botón. La madre sonríe para mostrarle a la hija que ya está encendido y la toma cambia para mostrar el aire acondicionado de LG encendido en la casa.

¿Quieres encender el aire acondicionado antes de llegar a casa?

Enciende el aire acondicionado remotamente y ajusta la temperatura en cualquier lugar con tu smartphone.

Hay un icono de reproducir/pausa en la parte inferior de la pantalla, sobre tres puntos. El segundo punto está resaltado, indicando que es el segundo de tres videos en un carrusel. Un video comienza con una mujer que camina confusa hacia un sofá, donde está sentado su marido. Su marido le dice algo para aliviarla. Cerca de allí, un altavoz de IA escucha su orden y el video muestra la lavadora y secadora de LG en el lavadero.

Puedes controlarlo con simples comandos de voz.

Si tienes un smartphone, puedes controlar el electrodoméstico por voz sin un altavoz con IA. La aplicación ThinQ brinda un conveniente control de voz del electrodoméstico.

Google Play Apple App Store

Hay cinco dibujos lineales de la pantalla de un teléfono que muestran los pasos para descargar y comenzar con la aplicación LG ThinQ. El primer dibujo muestra los logos de Apple y Google Play. El logo de Google Play tiene un icono de una mano apuntando. El segundo dibujo muestra la pantalla de bienvenida de la aplicación ThinQ con las opciones de acceso y el logo de Google, el logo de Facebook y el logo de Twitter. El tercer dibujo muestra la pantalla de bienvenida de la aplicación ThinQ después de iniciar sesión. Hay un icono que representa una lavadora, un refrigerador, una aspiradora robot y un purificador de aire con un signo más (+) que indica que el usuario puede registrar sus productos. Un icono de mano flota sobre el icono “+”. El cuarto dibujo dice “Listo para conectar” en la parte superior. Muestra cuatro puntos, con los dos primeros resaltados, lo que indica que el usuario está en medio del proceso para conectar sus dispositivos. El icono de mano flota sobre el botón de Wi-Fi. El quinto dibujo está identificado como “Choice Product” (Producto de elección) en la parte superior y el icono de la mano flota sobre “Refrigerador”, que muestra el estado actual de la temperatura e indica que “Express Freeze” (Congelamiento rápido) está activado. Hay otros electrodomésticos en una lista debajo del refrigerador.

Paso 1. Descarga de ThinQ App

Busca la aplicación LG ThinQ en Google Play o Apple App Store en un teléfono inteligente.

Paso 2. Iniciar sesión

Paso 2. Iniciar sesión

Inicia sesión con tu cuenta LG si ya tienes una.

Paso 2. Iniciar sesión

Paso 3. Conectar el producto

Haz clic en el botón (+) en la parte superior derecha de la pantalla de tu teléfono. Selecciona tu dispositivo en la lista.

Paso 2. Iniciar sesión

