LG Soundbar | 400 W | 4.1 ch |incluye 2 altavoces traseros

LG Soundbar | 400 W | 4.1 ch |incluye 2 altavoces traseros

S40TR
Front view of LG Soundbar S60TR, subwoofer, and Rear Speakers
Angled view of LG Soundbar S60TR, subwoofer, and Rear Speakers
Front view of LG Soundbar S60TR
Top view of LG Soundbar S60TR
Top angled view of the center of LG Soundbar S60TR
Front view of LG Soundbar S60TR's side corner
Angled view of LG Soundbar S60TR's back
Angled view of SubWoofer
Back view of subwoofer
Angled view of Rear Speakers
Características principales

  • Easy Soundbar control for TV with Soundbar Control
  • Always ideal audio from AI Sound Pro
  • Diverse listening experiences with 3-Band EQ
  • Immersive 4.1ch surround sound
Más

Las imágenes utilizadas en la descripción general del producto a continuación tienen fines representativos. Consulte la galería de imágenes en la parte superior de la página para obtener una representación precisa.

Barra de sonido LG sobre un fondo negro resaltado por un foco.

Barra de sonido LG sobre un fondo negro resaltado por un foco.

El compañero de sonido ideal para tu televisor LG

Complete la experiencia del televisor LG con la barra de sonido que complementa maravillosamente su diseño y rendimiento sonoro.

Sonidos más envolventes

El control remoto de LG está apuntando hacia un televisor LG con la barra de sonido LG debajo. En la pantalla del televisor, se muestra el genial menú de la interfaz BOOM. En una sala de estar, se encuentran la barra de sonido LG, el televisor LG, los altavoces traseros y el subwoofer, todos mostrando una imagen en pantalla con una interpretación musical. Desde la barra de sonido, se proyectan tres ramas de ondas sonoras blancas formadas por gotas, mientras que el subwoofer crea un efecto de sonido desde abajo. Encima de la barra de sonido LG, se muestran tres pantallas de TV diferentes. Una muestra una película, otra muestra un concierto y la tercera muestra un noticiero. Debajo de la barra de sonido, hay tres íconos para mostrar cada género.

*Imágenes de pantalla simuladas.

Las barras de sonido LG completan la experiencia de TV LG

Interfaz BOOM

La simplicidad está al alcance de tu mano.

Acceda a la Interfaz BOOM a través de su televisor LG para obtener un control claro y sencillo de la barra de sonido, como cambiar modos de sonido, perfiles y acceder a otras funciones útiles.

LG Remote is pointing towards a LG TV with LG Soundbar underneath. LG TV is showing the BOOM Interface menu on the screen.

*Imágenes de pantalla simuladas.

**El uso del LG TV Remote está limitado a ciertas funciones únicamente.

*** Televisores compatibles con interfaz BOOM: OLED M4/G4/C4/B4/M3/G3/C3/B3/A3/Z2/G2/C2/CS/B2/A2, QNED 99/95/90/85/80/ 75, NANO 80/77/75, UHD UT90/UT80/UT73/UR/UQ. Los televisores compatibles con FHD 63 pueden variar según el año de lanzamiento.

**** Televisores compatibles con BOOM Orquesta: OLED M4/G4/C4/B4/Z3/M3/G3/C3/B3/A3/Z2/G2/C2/CS/B2/A2, QNED 99/95/90/85 /80. Los televisores compatibles pueden variar según el año de lanzamiento. Soporte QNED 80 limitado a los modelos 2022 y 2023.

*****Tenga en cuenta que es posible que los servicios no estén disponibles en el momento de la compra. Se requiere una conexión de red para las actualizaciones.

******La interfaz BOOM puede variar según el modelo de barra de sonido.

BOOM ORQUESTA

Duetos con el sonido de tu LG TV

El sonido único, la gama y las cualidades de tono de su LG Soundbar y la LG TV se unen en armonía para una experiencia sonora atractiva e intensa.

Se está reproduciendo una escena de un concierto en una LG TV colgada en la pared. El efecto de sonido virtual sale simultáneamente de la LG TV, la LG Soundbar S60TR y su subwoofer, mostrando cómo se crea WOW Orchestra.

*Imágenes en pantalla simuladas.

**BOOM Orquesta permite utilizar simultáneamente las bocinas de la Soundbar y las de la televisión para mejorar la experiencia de audio. Las imágenes gráficas son solo para fines ilustrativos; la dirección real de las bocinas de la televisión puede variar.

***Televisiones compatibles con BOOM Orquesta: OLED T4/Z3/Z2/M5/M4/M3/G5/G4/G3/G2/C5/C4/C3/C2/CS5/CS/B5/B5E/B4/B3/B2/A3/A2, QNED 99/9M/95/90/89/85/82/80 (compatibilidad con QNED 80 limitada a los modelos de 2022, 2023 y 2025), NANO 90/80 (solo los modelos de 2025), UHD UA75/UA73 (solo los modelos de 2025). Las televisiones compatibles pueden variar según el año de lanzamiento. 

****Tener en cuenta que es posible que los servicios no estén disponibles en el momento de la compra. Puede ser necesario actualizar el software. Se necesita una conexión de red y/o una aplicación para las actualizaciones (televisión y/o soundbar)

Siente cada detalle gracias a su sonido envolvente

Sonido envolvente de 4.1 canales

Sonido impactante por todas partes

Conviértete en parte de la escena con sonido envolvente de 4.1 canales de 440 W, un subwoofer y parlantes traseros.

La barra de sonido LG, el televisor LG y el subwoofer se encuentran en una sala de estar mostrando una imagen en pantalla con una actuación musical. Tres ramas de ondas sonoras blancas formadas por gotas se proyectan desde la barra de sonido y un subwoofer crea un efecto de sonido desde abajo.

La barra de sonido LG, el televisor LG y el subwoofer se encuentran en una sala de estar mostrando una imagen en pantalla con una actuación musical. Tres ramas de ondas sonoras blancas formadas por gotas se proyectan desde la barra de sonido y un subwoofer crea un efecto de sonido desde abajo.

*Imágenes de pantalla simuladas.

Altavoces traseros de 2 canales

Los parlantes traseros ofrecen la libertad inalámbrica

Instale los parlantes traseros en cualquier lugar de su espacio sin preocuparse por los cables, gracias al receptor inalámbrico incorporado.

*Imágenes de pantalla simuladas.

Sonido envolvente de los altavoces traseros inalámbricos.

Mejora el rendimiento de tu barra de sonido con altavoces de 2.0 canales que solo requieren un único cable de alimentación para la conexión. Experimenta un audio más completo y dimensional con una configuración mínima.

*Imágenes de pantalla simuladas.

**Los altavoces traseros están conectados mediante cables.

El sonido detecta lo que quieres escuchar

AI Sound Pro

Cada estado de ánimo y género suena bien

AI Sound Pro clasifica diferentes efectos de sonido, música y voces, luego aplica la configuración ideal para crear la experiencia de audio óptima

LG Soundbar is showing three different TV screens. The one directly above first plays a music concert with a woman singing. The TV screen showing a news broadcast moves to the middle and starts playing. Then, the TV screen showing an action scene with a woman running up the stairs moves to the middle and starts playing. In between the TV and soundbar, there is a soundwave changes color whenever the TV screen switches to one another, correlating to the genre.

LG Soundbar is showing three different TV screens. The one directly above first plays a music concert with a woman singing. The TV screen showing a news broadcast moves to the middle and starts playing. Then, the TV screen showing an action scene with a woman running up the stairs moves to the middle and starts playing. In between the TV and soundbar, there is a soundwave changes color whenever the TV screen switches to one another, correlating to the genre.

*Imágenes de pantalla simuladas.

Sonido claro para un planeta limpio

Reciclado interno

Piezas internas fabricadas con plástico reciclado.

Las barras de sonido LG utilizan plástico reciclado en las partes superior e inferior. Prueba de que estamos adoptando un enfoque más ecológico en la producción de barras de sonido.

Hay una perspectiva frontal de la barra de sonido detrás y una representación del marco metálico de la barra de sonido en el frente. Una observación inclinada de la parte trasera del marco metálico de la barra de sonido con las palabras "Plástico reciclado" indicando el borde del marco.

*Las certificaciones exactas pueden variar según el modelo de barra de sonido.

**Imágenes de pantalla simuladas.

***El uso de plástico reciclado y las certificaciones pueden variar según el modelo.

Reciclado externo

Tela de jersey hecha con botellas de plástico.

Todas las barras de sonido LG están diseñadas cuidadosamente para garantizar un alto porcentaje de materiales recuperados. El Global Recycled Standard certifica que el tejido de jersey de poliéster está fabricado a partir de botellas de plástico.

Un pictograma muestra botellas de plástico con la palabra "botellas de plástico" debajo. Una flecha del lado derecho apunta a un símbolo de reciclaje con la frase "Reborn as Polyester Jersey" debajo. Una flecha del lado derecho apunta a la parte izquierda de una barra de sonido LG con la frase "Barra de sonido LG con tela reciclada" debajo.

*Las certificaciones exactas pueden variar según el modelo de barra de sonido.

**Imágenes de pantalla simuladas.

***El uso de plástico reciclado y las certificaciones pueden variar según el modelo.

