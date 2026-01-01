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85 " LG QNED AI Mini LED QNED70 4K Smart TV 2026 + LG Soundbar | 400 W | 4.1 ch |incluye 2 altavoces traseros

85 " LG QNED AI Mini LED QNED70 4K Smart TV 2026 + LG Soundbar | 400 W | 4.1 ch |incluye 2 altavoces traseros

85QN7BS40T
Vista frontal de 85 " LG QNED AI Mini LED QNED70 4K Smart TV 2026 + LG Soundbar | 400 W | 4.1 ch |incluye 2 altavoces traseros 85QN7BS40T
85 " LG QNED AI Mini LED QNED70 4K Smart TV 2026
LG Soundbar | 400 W | 4.1 ch |incluye 2 altavoces traseros
Vista frontal de 85 " LG QNED AI Mini LED QNED70 4K Smart TV 2026 + LG Soundbar | 400 W | 4.1 ch |incluye 2 altavoces traseros 85QN7BS40T
85 " LG QNED AI Mini LED QNED70 4K Smart TV 2026
LG Soundbar | 400 W | 4.1 ch |incluye 2 altavoces traseros

Características principales

  • Experiencia inmersiva en una TV Ultra Grande con un refinado diseño Linear Flow, diseñado para integrarse a tu espacio
  • La tecnología exclusiva de amplia gama de color de LG ofrece una paleta de colores más rica con Dynamic QNED Color.
  • Mayor claridad y contraste excepcional con Mini LED.
  • Fácil control del Sound Bar desde la Interfaz WOW de tu LG TV
  • Audio ideal optimizado con AI Sound Pro
  • Múltiples modos de audio con ecualizador de 3 bandas
Más
El combo está conformado por los siguientes productos
The front view of LG QNED AI QNED70 Mini LED, released in 2026, fills the screen with vivid, fluid splashes of multicolored motion, as finely layered colors disperse smoothly across the display.

85QNED70BSA

85 " LG QNED AI Mini LED QNED70 4K Smart TV 2026
Front view of LG Soundbar S40T and subwoofer

S40TR

LG Soundbar | 400 W | 4.1 ch |incluye 2 altavoces traseros

TV Ultra Grande

Descubre una inmersión de otro nivel con una TV Ultra Grande

Disfruta la acción deportiva, cada película y juego en un amplio LG QNED Ultra Big TV. Con sus colores vivos y calidad de imagen refinada, la acción se despliega con una escala y claridad impresionantes.

LG QNED AI QNED70 Mini LED Ultra Big TV está montado en la pared de una sala luminosa, mostrando un intenso momento de fútbol con colores vivos y calidad de imagen refinada en una pantalla amplia, mientras una familia sentada en sofás celebra junta.

LG QNED AI QNED70 Mini LED Ultra Big TV está montado en la pared de una sala luminosa, mostrando un intenso momento de fútbol con colores vivos y calidad de imagen refinada en una pantalla amplia, mientras una familia sentada en sofás celebra junta.

*El tamaño máximo de pantalla puede variar según el modelo y la región.

Barra de sonido LG sobre un fondo negro resaltado por un foco.

Barra de sonido LG sobre un fondo negro resaltado por un foco.

El compañero de sonido ideal para tu televisor LG

Complete la experiencia del televisor LG con la barra de sonido que complementa maravillosamente su diseño y rendimiento sonoro.

Imprimir

Todas las especificaciones

Imprimir

Especificaciones clave

General - Número de Canales

4.1

General - Potencia de salida

400 W

Dimensiones (AnxAlxPr) - Principal

720 x 63 x 87 mm

Dimensiones (AnxAlxPr) - Subwoofer

171 x 320 x 252 mm

Todas las especificaciones

GENERAL

Número de Canales

4.1

Potencia de salida

400 W

Número de altavoces

5 EA

EFECTO DE SONIDO

AI Sound Pro

Estándar

Cine

Juego

FORMATO DE AUDIO

Dolby Digital

DTS Digital Surround

AAC

CONECTIVIDAD

Óptico

1

Salida HDMI

1

USB

1

Versión Bluetooth

5.3

Códec Bluetooth - SBC/AAC

Conexión inalámbrica posterior preparada

HDMI SOPORTADO

Canal de retorno de audio (ARC)

CEC (Enlace sencillo)

CONVENIENTE

Aplicación remota - iOS/Android

Control de modo de la barra de sonido

Modo de sonido TV Compartir

WOW Interfaz

DIMENSIONES (ANXALXPR)

Principal

720 x 63 x 87 mm

Subwoofer

171 x 320 x 252 mm

Altavoces Traseros

100,0 x 176,5 x 120,0 mm

PESO

Principal

1,65 kg

Subwoofer

4,2 kg

Peso bruto

10,0 kg

Altavoces Traseros (2EA)

2,1 kg

ACCESORIO

Tarjeta de garantía

Mando a distancia

ALIMENTACIÓN

Consumo en apagado (principal)

0.5 W ↓

Consumo de energía (principal)

22 W

Consumo en apagado (subwoofer)

0.5 W ↓

Consumo de energía (subwoofer)

35 W

Consumo de energía (Altavoz posterior)

20 W

Consumo en apagado (Altavoz posterior)

0.5 W ↓

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Envío e Instalación GRATUITA*

Disponible en nuestra zona de cobertura por compras mayores a S/1,499. Instalación sólo para productos seleccionados.

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