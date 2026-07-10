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77" LG OLED evo AI C6 4K Smart TV 2026 + LG xboom Grab by will.i.am | Parlantes Bluetooth | Sonido xboom con la máxima portabilidad

77" LG OLED evo AI C6 4K Smart TV 2026 + LG xboom Grab by will.i.am | Parlantes Bluetooth | Sonido xboom con la máxima portabilidad

OL77C6GRAB
Vista frontal de 77" LG OLED evo AI C6 4K Smart TV 2026 + LG xboom Grab by will.i.am | Parlantes Bluetooth | Sonido xboom con la máxima portabilidad OL77C6GRAB
Vista frontal de 77" LG OLED evo AI C6 4K Smart TV 2026 OLED77C6PSA
Vista frontal de LG xboom Grab by will.i.am | Parlantes Bluetooth | Sonido xboom con la máxima portabilidad GRAB.ASCALWG
Vista frontal de 77" LG OLED evo AI C6 4K Smart TV 2026 + LG xboom Grab by will.i.am | Parlantes Bluetooth | Sonido xboom con la máxima portabilidad OL77C6GRAB
Vista frontal de 77" LG OLED evo AI C6 4K Smart TV 2026 OLED77C6PSA
Vista frontal de LG xboom Grab by will.i.am | Parlantes Bluetooth | Sonido xboom con la máxima portabilidad GRAB.ASCALWG

Características principales

  • Tecnología de Color Hiperradiante, la nueva generación de tecnología OLED que lleva la calidad de imagen a otro nivel.
  • Hasta 3.2 veces más brillo gracias al procesador de AI alpha 11 Gen3, para realzar los detalles y colores más intensos.
  • Negro Perfecto y Color Perfecto garantizan un contraste más profundo y colores vivos y precisos en cualquier condición de luz.
  • Unidad de tweeter de cúpula de Peerless
  • Sonido AI
  • Calibración espacial
Más
El combo está conformado por los siguientes productos
The front view of LG OLED evo AI C6, released in 2026, features a slim black bezel, with a vivid, sculpted swirl of layered rainbow tones flowing across the screen.

OLED77C6PSA

77" LG OLED evo AI C6 4K Smart TV 2026
Vista frontal de LG xboom Grab by will.i.am | Parlantes Bluetooth | Sonido xboom con la máxima portabilidad

GRAB.ASCALWG

LG xboom Grab by will.i.am | Parlantes Bluetooth | Sonido xboom con la máxima portabilidad

Brightness Booster Pro

X3.2 más brillante, con brillo OLED potenciado

alpha 11 AI Processor Gen3’s new Light Boosting Algorithm and Light Control Architecture deliver up to X3.2 higher peak brightness, revealing more vivid highlights and clearer detail.

El LG OLED evo AI C6 con Brightness Booster Pro muestra una escena oscura con partículas luminosas alrededor de la silueta de un venado, ofreciendo hasta 3,2 veces más brillo máximo, mayor luminancia y detalles más nítidos.

*El brillo puede variar según el modelo, el tamaño de pantalla y la región del mercado.

*El brillo máximo es 3,2 veces mayor que el de un OLED convencional en ventana del 3%, según mediciones internas.

*X3.2 Brighter aplica a los modelos de 83/77 pulgadas OLED C6

 

will.i.am, vestido de negro y con lentes de sol, sostiene la xboom Grab en primer plano.

Sonido emblemático de xboom afinado por will.i.am

Presentamos la nueva xboom Grab, creada en colaboración con will.i.am. Disfruta de un sonido creado por expertos y representado con un estilo único.

Imprimir

Todas las especificaciones

Imprimir

Todas las especificaciones

GENERAL

Número de Canales

1.1ch (2Way)

Potencia de salida

20 W + 10 W

ALTAVOZ

Radiador pasivo

Sí (2)

Tamaño de la unidad de agudos

16 mm x 1

Tipo de unidad de tweeter

Cúpula

Unidad Woofer

80 x 45 mm

FORMATO DE AUDIO

AAC

SBC

EQ

AI Sound

Bass Bost

Personalizar (App)

Estándar

CONECTIVIDAD

Versión Bluetooth

5.4

CONVENIENTE

Comandos de voz (asistente de Google, Siri)

Resistente al agua y a salpicaduras

IP67

Indicador de batería

Aplicación Bluetooth (Android/iOS)

Iluminación

Multipunto

Party Link (modo doble)

Party Link (multi modo)

Altavoz del teléfono

Gestor de actualizaciones (FOTA)

DIMENSIONES (ANXALXPR)

Caja de cartón

254,5 x 117,0 x 125,0 mm

Altavoz

211,0 x 71,6 x 70,0 mm

PESO

Peso bruto

1,1 kg

Peso Neto

0,7 kg

ACCESORIO

Tarjeta de garantía

Correa

Cable USB tipo C

BATERÍA

Tiempo de carga de la batería (Hrs)

3

Duración de la batería (Hrs)

20

CONSUMO DE ENERGÍA

Modo de encendido

10 W

Modo de espera

0.3 W

FUENTE DE ALIMENTACIÓN

USB tipo C

Qué opina la gente

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