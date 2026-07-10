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83" LG OLED evo AI C6 4K Smart TV 2026 + Barra de Sonido LG S70TY | 400W | 3.1.1 ch | Dolby Atmos

83" LG OLED evo AI C6 4K Smart TV 2026 + Barra de Sonido LG S70TY | 400W | 3.1.1 ch | Dolby Atmos

OL83C6S70T
Vista frontal de 83" LG OLED evo AI C6 4K Smart TV 2026 + Barra de Sonido LG S70TY | 400W | 3.1.1 ch | Dolby Atmos OL83C6S70T
Vista frontal de 83" LG OLED evo AI C6 4K Smart TV 2026 OLED83C6PSA
Vista frontal de Barra de Sonido LG S70TY | 400W | 3.1.1 ch | Dolby Atmos S70TY
Vista frontal de 83" LG OLED evo AI C6 4K Smart TV 2026 + Barra de Sonido LG S70TY | 400W | 3.1.1 ch | Dolby Atmos OL83C6S70T
Vista frontal de 83" LG OLED evo AI C6 4K Smart TV 2026 OLED83C6PSA
Vista frontal de Barra de Sonido LG S70TY | 400W | 3.1.1 ch | Dolby Atmos S70TY

Características principales

  • Tecnología de Color Hiperradiante, la nueva generación de tecnología OLED que lleva la calidad de imagen a otro nivel.
  • Hasta 3.2 veces más brillo gracias al procesador de AI alpha 11 Gen3, para realzar los detalles y colores más intensos.
  • Negro Perfecto y Color Perfecto garantizan un contraste más profundo y colores vivos y precisos en cualquier condición de luz.
  • 400W
  • 3.1.1 ch
  • Diseño excepcional QNED
Más
El combo está conformado por los siguientes productos
The front view of LG OLED evo AI C6, released in 2026, features a slim black bezel, with a vivid, sculpted swirl of layered rainbow tones flowing across the screen.

OLED83C6PSA

83" LG OLED evo AI C6 4K Smart TV 2026
Front view of LG Soundbar SG10TY and Subwoofer

S70TY

Barra de Sonido LG S70TY | 400W | 3.1.1 ch | Dolby Atmos

Brightness Booster Pro

X3.2 más brillante, con brillo OLED potenciado

alpha 11 AI Processor Gen3’s new Light Boosting Algorithm and Light Control Architecture deliver up to X3.2 higher peak brightness, revealing more vivid highlights and clearer detail.

El LG OLED evo AI C6 con Brightness Booster Pro muestra una escena oscura con partículas luminosas alrededor de la silueta de un venado, ofreciendo hasta 3,2 veces más brillo máximo, mayor luminancia y detalles más nítidos.

*El brillo puede variar según el modelo, el tamaño de pantalla y la región del mercado.

*El brillo máximo es 3,2 veces mayor que el de un OLED convencional en ventana del 3%, según mediciones internas.

*X3.2 Brighter aplica a los modelos de 83/77 pulgadas OLED C6

La barra de sonido LG sobre un fondo negro revela su diseño comenzando desde la esquina izquierda y luego se despliega para mostrar toda la barra de sonido. Aparece un televisor LG QNED con Synergy Bracket. La barra de sonido se coloca encima del soporte Synergy, presiona contra la pared y se ve la pantalla inferior del televisor, que muestra a un hombre tocando la guitarra.

Excelencia de audio óptima digna de LG QNED

Complete la experiencia LG QNED con la barra de sonido que complementa maravillosamente su diseño y rendimiento sonoro.

Imprimir

Especificaciones clave

IMAGEN (PANTALLA) - Tipo de Pantalla

4K OLED

IMAGEN (PANTALLA) - Tasa de Refresco

120Hz nativo

IMAGEN (PANTALLA) - Amplia Gama de Colores

Color Perfecto

IMAGEN (PROCESANDO) - Procesador de Imagen

Procesador α11 AI 4K Gen3 con Dual AI Engine

IMAGEN (PROCESANDO) - HDR (Alto Rango Dinámico)

Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

JUEGOS - G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)

Si

JUEGOS - FreeSync Compatible (AMD)

Si

AUDIO - Salida de Audio

40W

AUDIO - Sistema de Altavoces

2.2 Ch

AUDIO - Dolby Atmos

Si

DIMENSIONES Y NORMATIVA - Dimensiones del televisores sin soporte (AltoxAnchoxProfundidad)

1 842 x 1 055 x 52,9

DIMENSIONES Y NORMATIVA - Peso del televisor sin soporte

28,3

Todas las especificaciones

TRANSMISIÓN

Recepción de TV digital

ATSC1.0 (Terrestre), DVB-T2/T(Terrestre), ISDB-T(Terrestre)

Recepción de TV analógica

NTSC/PAL-M/PAL-N

ACCESIBILIDAD

Colores invertidos

Si

Contraste Alto

Si

Escala de Grises

Si

ACCESORIOS INCLUIDOS

Cable de alimentación

Sí (Attached)

Remoto

AI Magic Remote MR26

AUDIO

Sistema de Altavoces

2.2 Ch

Dirección de Altavoz

Hacia Abajo

Modo de sonido de TV Compartir

Si

WOW Orquesta

Si

Sonido AI

Alpha 11 AI Sound Pro (Virtual 11.1.2 Up-mix)

Audio Codec

AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, apt-X (Consulte el manual)

Salida de Audio

40W

Voz clara Pro

Si

Dolby Atmos

Si

LG Sonido Sync

Si

Salida de Audio Simultánea

Si

CONECTIVIDAD

RF Input (Antenna/Cable)

1ea

Enlace simple (HDMI CEC)

Si

SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

1ea

USB

2ea (v 2.0)

Wi-Fi

Si (Wi-Fi 6)

Soporte Bluetooth

Sí (v 5.3)

Entrada Ethernet

1ea

Canal de retorno de Audio HDMI

eARC (HDMI 2)

Entrada HDMI

4ea (supports 4K 120Hz, eARC, VRR, ALLM, QMS, QFT)

DIMENSIONES Y NORMATIVA

Dimensiones de la caja (AltoxAnchoxProfundidad)

2 050 x 1 200 x 200

Peso del embalaje

44,6

Dimensiones del televisores sin soporte (AltoxAnchoxProfundidad)

1 842 x 1 055 x 52,9

Dimensiones del televisores con soporte (AltoxAnchoxPronfundida)

1 842 x 1 096/1 144 x 297

Base del TV (AnchoxProfundidad)

460 x 297

Peso del televisor sin soporte

28,3

Peso del televisor con soporte

33

Montaje VESA (AnchoxProfundidad)

400 x 400

JUEGOS

G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)

Si

Modo HGIG

Si

Tiempo de respuesta

Menos de 0,1 ms

VRR (Frecuencia de Actualización Variable)

Sí (hasta 165 Hz)

Optimizador de Juegos

Si (Panel de Juego)

Dolby Vision para Juegos (4K 120Hz)

Si

ALLM (Modo Automático de Baja Latencia)

Si

FreeSync Compatible (AMD)

Si

IMAGEN (PANTALLA)

Amplia Gama de Colores

Color Perfecto

Tasa de Refresco

120Hz nativo

Tipo de Pantalla

4K OLED

Resolución de Pantalla

4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

IMAGEN (PROCESANDO)

Memoria RAM

Definable Spec Only in LG.COM

Gigahertz del Procesador

Definable Spec Only in LG.COM

QMS (Cambio Rápido de Medios)

Si

Transporte Rapido de Frame

Si

Versión del Procesador

Definable Spec Only in LG.COM

Año de Lanzamiento del Procesador

Definable Spec Only in LG.COM

Memoria de almacenamiento

Definable Spec Only in LG.COM

Procesador de Imagen

Procesador α11 AI 4K Gen3 con Dual AI Engine

Modo Imagen

9 modos

Cantidad de Núcleos del Procesador

Definable Spec Only in LG.COM

Motion

OLED Motion

HDR (Alto Rango Dinámico)

Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

FILMMAKER MODE™

Si

Mapeo Dinámico de Tonos

Si (Dynamic Tone Mapping Ultra)

Tecnología Dimming

Pixel Dimming

Calibración automática

Si

Escalador AI

Alpha 11 AI Super Upscaling 4K

Imagen AI Pro

Si

Selección de género AI

Si (SDR/HDR)

HFR (Cuadros por Segundo Elevado)

4K 120 fps (HDMI, USB)

ENERGÍA

Fuente de alimentación (Voltage, Hz)

AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

Consumo de energía en espera

Por debajo 0.5W

SMART TV

Año de lanzamiento del Sistema Operativo

Definable Spec Only in LG.COM

Compatible con Apple Home

Si

Funciona con Apple Airplay

Si

Cámara USB Compatible

Si

Smartphone Remote App

Si (LG ThinQ)

Sistema Operativo (OS)

webOS 26

Vista múltiple

Si

Canales LG

Si

Reconocimiento de Voz Inteligente

Si

Panel de Control

Si (Google Home, LG ThinQ)

Control de Voz libre de manos

Si

Google Cast

Si

Navegador Web Completo

Si

Siempre Listo

Si

AI Chatbot

Si

Imprimir

Todas las especificaciones

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