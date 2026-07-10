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65" LG OLED AI B6 4K 2026 + LG xboom Grab by will.i.am | Parlantes Bluetooth | Sonido xboom con la máxima portabilidad

65" LG OLED AI B6 4K 2026 + LG xboom Grab by will.i.am | Parlantes Bluetooth | Sonido xboom con la máxima portabilidad

OL65B6GRAB
Vista frontal de 65" LG OLED AI B6 4K 2026 + LG xboom Grab by will.i.am | Parlantes Bluetooth | Sonido xboom con la máxima portabilidad OL65B6GRAB
La vista delantera de la LG OLED AI B6, lanzada en 2026, presenta un bisel negro delgado, con una imagen vívida y escultórica de formas multicolores y con múltiples capas que llenan la pantalla.
Vista frontal de LG xboom Grab by will.i.am | Parlantes Bluetooth | Sonido xboom con la máxima portabilidad
Vista frontal de 65" LG OLED AI B6 4K 2026 + LG xboom Grab by will.i.am | Parlantes Bluetooth | Sonido xboom con la máxima portabilidad OL65B6GRAB
La vista delantera de la LG OLED AI B6, lanzada en 2026, presenta un bisel negro delgado, con una imagen vívida y escultórica de formas multicolores y con múltiples capas que llenan la pantalla.
Vista frontal de LG xboom Grab by will.i.am | Parlantes Bluetooth | Sonido xboom con la máxima portabilidad

Características principales

  • El Negro perfecto y el Color perfecto garantizan un contraste más profundo y colores vivos y precisos con cualquier tipo de iluminación.
  • Hasta 144Hz en 4K con compatibilidad G-SYNC y FreeSync Premium para una experiencia de juego más fluida y llena de victorias
  • El galardonado webOS ofrece experiencias avanzadas de IA, con tecnología de Google Gemini y Microsoft Copilot.
  • Unidad de tweeter de cúpula de Peerless
  • Sonido AI
  • Calibración espacial
Más
El combo está conformado por los siguientes productos
La vista delantera de la LG OLED AI B6, lanzada en 2026, presenta un bisel negro delgado, con una imagen vívida y escultórica de formas multicolores y con múltiples capas que llenan la pantalla.

OLED65B6PSA

65" LG OLED AI B6 4K 2026
Vista frontal de LG xboom Grab by will.i.am | Parlantes Bluetooth | Sonido xboom con la máxima portabilidad

GRAB.ASCALWG

LG xboom Grab by will.i.am | Parlantes Bluetooth | Sonido xboom con la máxima portabilidad

Negro Perfecto y Color Perfecto

Negro perfecto y color perfecto en cualquier luz, siempre

LG OLED TV features UL-verified Perfect Black and Perfect Color, delivering deeper contrast, enhanced brightness, and vivid, accurate color. See every star clearly, even in a bright room.

LG OLED AI B6 muestra una escena de planeta y estrellas en pantalla dividida, comparando un display mate antirreflejo con su pantalla de Negro Perfecto y Color Perfecto, logrando mayor claridad en cualquier luz, con certificaciones de UL e Intertek en volumen y fidelidad de color.

LG OLED AI B6 shows a split-screen planet-and-stars scene, comparing an anti-glare matte display with its Perfect Black & Perfect Color display for clearer picture quality in any light, supported by UL certification and Intertek certifications for color volume and color fidelity.

*La pantalla LG OLED está certificada por Intertek con 100% de fidelidad de color, medida bajo el estándar CIE DE2000 con 125 patrones de color.

*El volumen de gama de color (CGV) es equivalente o superior al del espacio de color DCI-P3, verificado de forma independiente por Intertek.

*La pantalla LG OLED está verificada por UL por ofrecer niveles de negro ≤0.24 nit hasta 500 lux, según la medición de reflectancia de luz tipo anillo (IDMS Sección 11.5).

*La pantalla LG OLED está verificada por UL por ofrecer niveles de consistencia de color >99% hasta 500 lux, según la medición de reflectancia de luz tipo anillo (IDMS Sección 11.5).

*El rendimiento real puede variar según la iluminación ambiental y el entorno de visualización.

will.i.am, vestido de negro y con lentes de sol, sostiene la xboom Grab en primer plano.

Sonido emblemático de xboom afinado por will.i.am

Presentamos la nueva xboom Grab, creada en colaboración con will.i.am. Disfruta de un sonido creado por expertos y representado con un estilo único.

Imprimir

Especificaciones clave

IMAGEN (PANTALLA) - Tipo de Pantalla

4K OLED

IMAGEN (PANTALLA) - Tasa de Refresco

120Hz (VRR 144Hz)

IMAGEN (PANTALLA) - Amplia Gama de Colores

Color Perfecto

IMAGEN (PROCESANDO) - Procesador de Imagen

Alpha 8 AI Procesador 4K Gen3

IMAGEN (PROCESANDO) - HDR (Alto Rango Dinámico)

Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

JUEGOS - G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)

Si

JUEGOS - FreeSync Compatible (AMD)

Si

AUDIO - Salida de Audio

20W

AUDIO - Sistema de Altavoces

2.0 Ch

AUDIO - Dolby Atmos

Si

DIMENSIONES Y NORMATIVA - Dimensiones del televisores sin soporte (AltoxAnchoxProfundidad)

1 449 x 832 x 45,9

DIMENSIONES Y NORMATIVA - Peso del televisor sin soporte

17,1

Todas las especificaciones

TRANSMISIÓN

Recepción de TV digital

ATSC1.0 (Terrestre), DVB-T2/T(Terrestre), ISDB-T(Terrestre)

Recepción de TV analógica

NTSC/PAL-M/PAL-N

ACCESIBILIDAD

Escala de Grises

Si

Contraste Alto

Si

Colores invertidos

Si

ACCESORIOS INCLUIDOS

Cable de alimentación

Sí (Attached)

Remoto

AI Magic Remote MR26

AUDIO

Ajuste Acústico Adaptativo

Si

AI Object Remastering

Sí (AI Object Remastering Pro)

Sonido AI

Alpha 8 AI Sound Pro (virtual 11.1.2)

Audio Codec

AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, apt-X (Consulte el manual)

Salida de Audio

20W

Voz clara Pro

Si

Dolby Atmos

Si

LG Sonido Sync

Si

Salida de Audio Simultánea

Si

Modo de sonido de TV Compartir

Si

Dirección de Altavoz

Hacia Abajo

Sistema de Altavoces

2.0 Ch

WOW Orquesta

Si

CONECTIVIDAD

Soporte Bluetooth

Sí (v 5.3)

Entrada Ethernet

1ea

Canal de retorno de Audio HDMI

eARC (HDMI 2)

Entrada HDMI

4ea (supports 4K 120Hz, eARC, VRR, ALLM, QMS, QFT)

RF Input (Antenna/Cable)

1ea

Enlace simple (HDMI CEC)

Si

SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

1ea

USB

2ea (v 2.0)

Wi-Fi

Si (Wi-Fi 6)

DIMENSIONES Y NORMATIVA

Dimensiones de la caja (AltoxAnchoxProfundidad)

1 600 x 950 x 172

Peso del embalaje

24,4

Dimensiones del televisores sin soporte (AltoxAnchoxProfundidad)

1 449 x 832 x 45,9

Dimensiones del televisores con soporte (AltoxAnchoxPronfundida)

1 449 x 900 x 218

Base del TV (AnchoxProfundidad)

1 069 x 218

Peso del televisor sin soporte

17,1

Peso del televisor con soporte

17,3

Montaje VESA (AnchoxProfundidad)

300 x 200

JUEGOS

ALLM (Modo Automático de Baja Latencia)

Si

Dolby Vision para Juegos (4K 120Hz)

Si

FreeSync Compatible (AMD)

Si

Optimizador de Juegos

Si (Panel de Juego)

G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)

Si

Modo HGIG

Si

Tiempo de respuesta

Menos de 0,1 ms

VRR (Frecuencia de Actualización Variable)

Si (hasta 144Hz)

IMAGEN (PANTALLA)

Resolución de Pantalla

4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

Tipo de Pantalla

4K OLED

Tasa de Refresco

120Hz (VRR 144Hz)

Amplia Gama de Colores

Color Perfecto

IMAGEN (PROCESANDO)

Selección de género AI

Si (SDR/HDR)

AI HDR Remastering

Si

Imagen AI Pro

Si

Escalador AI

Alpha 8 AI Super Upscaling 4K

Control Automático de Brillo

Si

Calibración automática

Si

Tecnología Dimming

Pixel Dimming

Mapeo Dinámico de Tonos

Si (Mapeo Dinámico de Tonos Pro)

FILMMAKER MODE™

Si

HDR (Alto Rango Dinámico)

Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

HFR (Cuadros por Segundo Elevado)

4K 120 fps (HDMI)

Motion

OLED Motion

Cantidad de Núcleos del Procesador

Definable Spec Only in LG.COM

Modo Imagen

9 modos

Procesador de Imagen

Alpha 8 AI Procesador 4K Gen3

Gigahertz del Procesador

Definable Spec Only in LG.COM

Año de Lanzamiento del Procesador

Definable Spec Only in LG.COM

Versión del Procesador

Definable Spec Only in LG.COM

Transporte Rapido de Frame

Si

QMS (Cambio Rápido de Medios)

Si

Memoria RAM

Definable Spec Only in LG.COM

Memoria de almacenamiento

Definable Spec Only in LG.COM

ENERGÍA

Fuente de alimentación (Voltage, Hz)

AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

Consumo de energía en espera

Por debajo 0.5W

SMART TV

AI Chatbot

Si

AI Magic Remote

Incorporado

AI Picture/Sound Wizard

Si

AI Voice ID

Si

Siempre Listo

Si

Navegador Web Completo

Si

Google Cast

Si

Panel de Control

Si (Google Home, LG ThinQ)

Reconocimiento de Voz Inteligente

Si

Canales LG

Si

LG Gallery+

Sí (la disponibilidad de servicios de pago varía según el país)

LG Shield

Si

Vista múltiple

Si

Mi página

Si

Sistema Operativo (OS)

webOS 26

Smartphone Remote App

Si (LG ThinQ)

Cámara USB Compatible

Si

Funciona con Apple Airplay

Si

Compatible con Apple Home

Si

Año de lanzamiento del Sistema Operativo

Definable Spec Only in LG.COM

Imprimir

Todas las especificaciones

GENERAL

Número de Canales

1.1ch (2Way)

Potencia de salida

20 W + 10 W

ALTAVOZ

Radiador pasivo

Sí (2)

Tamaño de la unidad de agudos

16 mm x 1

Tipo de unidad de tweeter

Cúpula

Unidad Woofer

80 x 45 mm

FORMATO DE AUDIO

AAC

SBC

EQ

AI Sound

Bass Bost

Personalizar (App)

Estándar

CONECTIVIDAD

Versión Bluetooth

5.4

CONVENIENTE

Comandos de voz (asistente de Google, Siri)

Resistente al agua y a salpicaduras

IP67

Indicador de batería

Aplicación Bluetooth (Android/iOS)

Iluminación

Multipunto

Party Link (modo doble)

Party Link (multi modo)

Altavoz del teléfono

Gestor de actualizaciones (FOTA)

DIMENSIONES (ANXALXPR)

Caja de cartón

254,5 x 117,0 x 125,0 mm

Altavoz

211,0 x 71,6 x 70,0 mm

PESO

Peso bruto

1,1 kg

Peso Neto

0,7 kg

ACCESORIO

Tarjeta de garantía

Correa

Cable USB tipo C

BATERÍA

Tiempo de carga de la batería (Hrs)

3

Duración de la batería (Hrs)

20

CONSUMO DE ENERGÍA

Modo de encendido

10 W

Modo de espera

0.3 W

FUENTE DE ALIMENTACIÓN

USB tipo C

Qué opina la gente

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