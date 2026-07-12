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100" LG QNED evo AI QNED85 Mini LED 4K Smart TV 2026 + Barra de Sonido LG S70TY | 400W | 3.1.1 ch | Dolby Atmos

100" LG QNED evo AI QNED85 Mini LED 4K Smart TV 2026 + Barra de Sonido LG S70TY | 400W | 3.1.1 ch | Dolby Atmos

100QN85BS70
Vista frontal de 100" LG QNED evo AI QNED85 Mini LED 4K Smart TV 2026 + Barra de Sonido LG S70TY | 400W | 3.1.1 ch | Dolby Atmos 100QN85BS70
100" LG QNED evo AI QNED85 Mini LED 4K Smart TV 2026 + Barra de Sonido LG S70TY | 400W | 3.1.1 ch | Dolby Atmos
100" LG QNED evo AI QNED85 Mini LED 4K Smart TV 2026 + Barra de Sonido LG S70TY | 400W | 3.1.1 ch | Dolby Atmos
Vista frontal de 100" LG QNED evo AI QNED85 Mini LED 4K Smart TV 2026 + Barra de Sonido LG S70TY | 400W | 3.1.1 ch | Dolby Atmos 100QN85BS70
100" LG QNED evo AI QNED85 Mini LED 4K Smart TV 2026 + Barra de Sonido LG S70TY | 400W | 3.1.1 ch | Dolby Atmos
100" LG QNED evo AI QNED85 Mini LED 4K Smart TV 2026 + Barra de Sonido LG S70TY | 400W | 3.1.1 ch | Dolby Atmos

Características principales

  • Experiencia visual inmersiva en un TV Ultra Grande
  • Dynamic QNED Color Pro con amplia gama de color para tonos más ricos y vibrantes
  • Mini LED con Precision Dimming Pro para una imagen más precisa y con mayor detalle
  • 400W
  • 3.1.1 ch
  • Diseño excepcional QNED
Más
El combo está conformado por los siguientes productos
The front view of LG QNED evo AI QNED85 Mini LED, released in 2026, fills the screen with vivid, fluid bursts of multicolored, paint-like motion, as dense clouds of color blend seamlessly across the display.

100QNED85BS

100" LG QNED evo AI QNED85 Mini LED 4K Smart TV 2026
Front view of LG Soundbar SG10TY and Subwoofer

S70TY

Barra de Sonido LG S70TY | 400W | 3.1.1 ch | Dolby Atmos

Ultra Big TV

Descubre una inmersión de otro nivel con una pantalla ultra grande

Disfruta la acción deportiva, cada película y cada videojuego en el amplio LG QNED evo Ultra Big TV. Con sus colores vívidos y su calidad de imagen refinada, la acción se despliega con una escala y claridad impresionantes.

*El tamaño máximo de pantalla puede variar según el modelo y la región.

Las imágenes utilizadas en la descripción general del producto a continuación tienen fines representativos. Consulte la galería de imágenes en la parte superior de la página para obtener una representación precisa.

La barra de sonido LG sobre un fondo negro revela su diseño comenzando desde la esquina izquierda y luego se despliega para mostrar toda la barra de sonido. Aparece un televisor LG QNED con Synergy Bracket. La barra de sonido se coloca encima del soporte Synergy, presiona contra la pared y se ve la pantalla inferior del televisor, que muestra a un hombre tocando la guitarra.

Excelencia de audio óptima digna de LG QNED

Complete la experiencia LG QNED con la barra de sonido que complementa maravillosamente su diseño y rendimiento sonoro.

Imprimir

Todas las especificaciones

TRANSMISIÓN

Recepción de TV digital

ATSC1.0 (Terrestre), DVB-T2/T(Terrestre), ISDB-T(Terrestre)

Recepción de TV analógica

NTSC/PAL-M/PAL-N

ACCESIBILIDAD

Escala de Grises

Si

Contraste Alto

Si

Colores invertidos

Si

ACCESORIOS INCLUIDOS

Cable de alimentación

Sí (Attached)

Remoto

AI Magic Remote MR26

AUDIO

Sistema de Altavoces

2.2 Ch

Dirección de Altavoz

Hacia Abajo

Modo de sonido de TV Compartir

Si

Salida de Audio Simultánea

Si

LG Sonido Sync

Si

Dolby Atmos

Si

Voz clara Pro

Si

Salida de Audio

40W

Sonido AI

Alpha 8 AI Sound Pro (virtual 11.1.2)

Ajuste Acústico Adaptativo

Si

Audio Codec

AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, apt-X (Consulte el manual)

CONECTIVIDAD

RF Input (Antenna/Cable)

1ea

Wi-Fi

Si (Wi-Fi 5)

USB

2ea (v 2.0)

SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

1ea

Enlace simple (HDMI CEC)

Si

Entrada HDMI

4ea (supports 4K 120Hz, eARC, VRR, ALLM, QMS, QFT)

Canal de retorno de Audio HDMI

eARC (HDMI 2)

Soporte Bluetooth

Sí (v 5.3)

Entrada Ethernet

1ea

DIMENSIONES Y NORMATIVA

Dimensiones de la caja (AltoxAnchoxProfundidad)

2 390 x 1 620 x 285

Montaje VESA (AnchoxProfundidad)

600 x 400

Peso del televisor con soporte

68,1

Peso del televisor sin soporte

65,9

Base del TV (AnchoxProfundidad)

1 725 x 415

Dimensiones del televisores con soporte (AltoxAnchoxPronfundida)

2 230 x 1 374/1 338 x 415

Dimensiones del televisores sin soporte (AltoxAnchoxProfundidad)

2 230 x 1 277 x 49,9

Peso del embalaje

95,3

JUEGOS

Optimizador de Juegos

Si (Panel de Juego)

Modo HGIG

Si

Motion Booster

Motion Booster 288

VRR (Frecuencia de Actualización Variable)

Si (hasta 144Hz)

FreeSync Compatible (AMD)

Si

ALLM (Modo Automático de Baja Latencia)

Si

Dolby Vision para Juegos (4K 120Hz)

Si

IMAGEN (PANTALLA)

Amplia Gama de Colores

Dynamic QNED Color (Certificado con 100% de Volumen de Color)

Tasa de Refresco

120Hz (VRR 144Hz)

Tipo de Pantalla

4K QNED MiniLED

Resolución de Pantalla

4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

Tipo de Retroiluminación

Mini LED

IMAGEN (PROCESANDO)

Memoria RAM

Definable Spec Only in LG.COM

Gigahertz del Procesador

Definable Spec Only in LG.COM

QMS (Cambio Rápido de Medios)

Si

Transporte Rapido de Frame

Si

Versión del Procesador

Definable Spec Only in LG.COM

Año de Lanzamiento del Procesador

Definable Spec Only in LG.COM

Memoria de almacenamiento

Definable Spec Only in LG.COM

Procesador de Imagen

Alpha 8 AI Procesador 4K Gen3

Modo Imagen

9 modos

Cantidad de Núcleos del Procesador

Definable Spec Only in LG.COM

Motion

Motion Pro

HFR (Cuadros por Segundo Elevado)

4K 120 fps (HDMI)

FILMMAKER MODE™

Si

Mapeo Dinámico de Tonos

Si (Mapeo Dinámico de Tonos Pro)

Tecnología Dimming

Precisión Dimming Pro

Calibración automática

Si

Control Automático de Brillo

Si

Escalador AI

Alpha 8 AI Super Upscaling 4K

Imagen AI Pro

Si

AI HDR Remastering

Si

Selección de género AI

Si (SDR/HDR)

HDR (Alto Rango Dinámico)

Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

ENERGÍA

Fuente de alimentación (Voltage, Hz)

AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

Consumo de energía en espera

Por debajo 0.5W

SMART TV

Año de lanzamiento del Sistema Operativo

Definable Spec Only in LG.COM

Compatible con Apple Home

Si

Funciona con Apple Airplay

Si

Cámara USB Compatible

Si

Smartphone Remote App

Si (LG ThinQ)

Sistema Operativo (OS)

webOS 26

Mi página

Si

Vista múltiple

Si

LG Shield

Si

Canales LG

Si

Reconocimiento de Voz Inteligente

Si

Panel de Control

Si (Google Home, LG ThinQ)

Google Cast

Si

Navegador Web Completo

Si

Siempre Listo

Si

AI Voice ID

Si

AI Magic Remote

Incorporado

AI Chatbot

Si

Imprimir

Todas las especificaciones

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