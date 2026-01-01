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Smart TV LG QNED evo AI QNED80 Mini LED 4K de 75 pulgadas 2026 + LG xboom Grab by will.i.am | Parlantes Bluetooth | Sonido xboom con la máxima portabilidad

Smart TV LG QNED evo AI QNED80 Mini LED 4K de 75 pulgadas 2026 + LG xboom Grab by will.i.am | Parlantes Bluetooth | Sonido xboom con la máxima portabilidad

75QN80BGRAB
Vista frontal de Smart TV LG QNED evo AI QNED80 Mini LED 4K de 75 pulgadas 2026 + LG xboom Grab by will.i.am | Parlantes Bluetooth | Sonido xboom con la máxima portabilidad 75QN80BGRAB
Smart TV LG QNED evo AI QNED80 Mini LED 4K de 75 pulgadas 2026
LG xboom Grab by will.i.am | Parlantes Bluetooth | Sonido xboom con la máxima portabilidad
Vista frontal de Smart TV LG QNED evo AI QNED80 Mini LED 4K de 75 pulgadas 2026 + LG xboom Grab by will.i.am | Parlantes Bluetooth | Sonido xboom con la máxima portabilidad 75QN80BGRAB
Smart TV LG QNED evo AI QNED80 Mini LED 4K de 75 pulgadas 2026
LG xboom Grab by will.i.am | Parlantes Bluetooth | Sonido xboom con la máxima portabilidad

Características principales

  • Experiencia de visión inmersiva con una Ultra Big TV
  • La exclusiva tecnología de amplia gama de colores de LG ofrece una paleta de colores increíblemente rica con Dynamic QNED Color Pro
  • Mayor claridad y un contraste excepcional con Mini LED
  • Unidad de tweeter de cúpula de Peerless
  • Sonido AI
  • Calibración espacial
Más
El combo está conformado por los siguientes productos
La vista frontal del LG QNED evo AI QNED80 Mini LED, lanzado en 2026, llena la pantalla con flujos vívidos y fluidos de movimiento multicolor, similar a la pintura, a medida que los colores en capas se extienden suavemente por la pantalla.

75QNED80BSG

Smart TV LG QNED evo AI QNED80 Mini LED 4K de 75 pulgadas 2026
Vista frontal de LG xboom Grab by will.i.am | Parlantes Bluetooth | Sonido xboom con la máxima portabilidad

GRAB.ASCALWG

LG xboom Grab by will.i.am | Parlantes Bluetooth | Sonido xboom con la máxima portabilidad

Ultra Big TV

Descubra la inmersión de nivel superior con una pantalla ultragrande

Disfruta de la acción deportiva, cada película y juego en un amplio televisor LG QNED evo Ultra Big. Con sus colores vívidos y calidad de imagen refinada, la acción se desarrolla con una escala y claridad impresionantes.

El LG QNED evo AI QNED80 Mini LED Ultra Big TV está montado en la pared en una sala de estar luminosa, que muestra una celebración de fútbol con colores vivos y una calidad de imagen refinada en una pantalla amplia, mientras una familia sentada en sofás alienta junta.

El LG QNED evo AI QNED80 Mini LED Ultra Big TV está montado en la pared en una sala de estar luminosa, que muestra una celebración de fútbol con colores vivos y una calidad de imagen refinada en una pantalla amplia, mientras una familia sentada en sofás alienta junta.

*Los CES Innovation Awards se basan en materiales descriptivos presentados a los jueces. CTA no verificó la exactitud de ninguna presentación ni de ninguna afirmación realizada, y no probó el producto al que se otorgó el premio.

will.i.am, vestido de negro y con lentes de sol, sostiene la xboom Grab en primer plano.

Sonido emblemático de xboom afinado por will.i.am

Presentamos la nueva xboom Grab, creada en colaboración con will.i.am. Disfruta de un sonido creado por expertos y representado con un estilo único.

Imprimir

Especificaciones clave

IMAGEN (PANTALLA) - Tipo de Pantalla

4K QNED MiniLED

IMAGEN (PANTALLA) - Tasa de Refresco

60Hz

IMAGEN (PANTALLA) - Amplia Gama de Colores

Dynamic QNED Color (Certificado con 100% de Volumen de Color)

IMAGEN (PROCESANDO) - Procesador de Imagen

Procesador Alpha 7 AI 4K Gen9

IMAGEN (PROCESANDO) - HDR (Alto Rango Dinámico)

HDR10 / HLG

AUDIO - Salida de Audio

20W

AUDIO - Sistema de Altavoces

2.0 Ch

AUDIO - Dolby Atmos

Si

DIMENSIONES Y NORMATIVA - Dimensiones del televisores sin soporte (AltoxAnchoxProfundidad)

1 667 x 962 x 66,8

DIMENSIONES Y NORMATIVA - Peso del televisor sin soporte

21,2

Todas las especificaciones

TRANSMISIÓN

Recepción de TV digital

ATSC1.0 (Terrestre), DVB-T2/T(Terrestre), ISDB-T(Terrestre)

Recepción de TV analógica

NTSC/PAL-M/PAL-N

ACCESIBILIDAD

Colores invertidos

Si

Contraste Alto

Si

Escala de Grises

Si

ACCESORIOS INCLUIDOS

Cable de alimentación

Sí (Detachable)

Remoto

AI Magic Remote MR26

AUDIO

Dirección de Altavoz

Hacia Abajo

Modo de sonido de TV Compartir

Si

Salida de Audio Simultánea

Si

Sistema de Altavoces

2.0 Ch

Ajuste Acústico Adaptativo

Si

Sonido AI

AI Sound Pro (Virtual 9.1.2 Up-mix)

Audio Codec

AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, apt-X (Consulte el manual)

Salida de Audio

20W

Voz clara Pro

Si

Dolby Atmos

Si

LG Sonido Sync

Si

CONECTIVIDAD

RF Input (Antenna/Cable)

1ea

Enlace simple (HDMI CEC)

Si

SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

1ea

USB

1ea (v 2.0)

Wi-Fi

Si (Wi-Fi 5)

Soporte Bluetooth

Sí (v 5.3)

Entrada Ethernet

1ea

Canal de retorno de Audio HDMI

eARC (HDMI 2)

Entrada HDMI

3ea (soporta eARC, ALLM)

DIMENSIONES Y NORMATIVA

Dimensiones de la caja (AltoxAnchoxProfundidad)

1 820 x 1 085 x 162

Peso del embalaje

29,2

Dimensiones del televisores sin soporte (AltoxAnchoxProfundidad)

1 667 x 962 x 66,8

Dimensiones del televisores con soporte (AltoxAnchoxPronfundida)

1 667 x 1 026 x 361

Base del TV (AnchoxProfundidad)

1 456 x 361

Peso del televisor sin soporte

21,2

Peso del televisor con soporte

21,6

Montaje VESA (AnchoxProfundidad)

300 x 200

JUEGOS

Optimizador de Juegos

Si (Panel de Juego)

Modo HGIG

Si

Motion Booster

Motion Booster 120

VRR (Frecuencia de Actualización Variable)

Sí (hasta 60 Hz)

ALLM (Modo Automático de Baja Latencia)

Si

IMAGEN (PANTALLA)

Tipo de Retroiluminación

Mini LED

Resolución de Pantalla

4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

Tipo de Pantalla

4K QNED MiniLED

Tasa de Refresco

60Hz

Amplia Gama de Colores

Dynamic QNED Color (Certificado con 100% de Volumen de Color)

IMAGEN (PROCESANDO)

Control Automático de Brillo

Si

Memoria RAM

Definable Spec Only in LG.COM

Versión del Procesador

Definable Spec Only in LG.COM

Año de Lanzamiento del Procesador

Definable Spec Only in LG.COM

Gigahertz del Procesador

Definable Spec Only in LG.COM

Procesador de Imagen

Procesador Alpha 7 AI 4K Gen9

Modo Imagen

9 modos

Cantidad de Núcleos del Procesador

Definable Spec Only in LG.COM

HDR (Alto Rango Dinámico)

HDR10 / HLG

FILMMAKER MODE™

Si

Mapeo Dinámico de Tonos

Si

Calibración automática

Si

Escalador AI

Super Upscaling 4K

AI HDR Remastering

Si

Memoria de almacenamiento

Definable Spec Only in LG.COM

ENERGÍA

Fuente de alimentación (Voltage, Hz)

AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

Consumo de energía en espera

Por debajo 0.5W

SMART TV

Año de lanzamiento del Sistema Operativo

Definable Spec Only in LG.COM

Compatible con Apple Home

Si

Funciona con Apple Airplay

Si

Cámara USB Compatible

Si

Smartphone Remote App

Si (LG ThinQ)

Sistema Operativo (OS)

webOS 26

Mi página

Si

LG Shield

Si

LG Gallery+

Sí (la disponibilidad de servicios de pago varía según el país)

Canales LG

Si

Reconocimiento de Voz Inteligente

Si

Panel de Control

Si (Google Home, LG ThinQ)

Google Cast

Si

Navegador Web Completo

Si

Siempre Listo

Si

AI Voice ID

Si

AI Picture/Sound Wizard

Si

AI Magic Remote

Incorporado

AI Chatbot

Si

Imprimir

Todas las especificaciones

GENERAL

Número de Canales

1.1ch (2Way)

Potencia de salida

20 W + 10 W

ALTAVOZ

Radiador pasivo

Sí (2)

Tamaño de la unidad de agudos

16 mm x 1

Tipo de unidad de tweeter

Cúpula

Unidad Woofer

80 x 45 mm

FORMATO DE AUDIO

AAC

SBC

EQ

AI Sound

Bass Bost

Personalizar (App)

Estándar

CONECTIVIDAD

Versión Bluetooth

5.4

CONVENIENTE

Comandos de voz (asistente de Google, Siri)

Resistente al agua y a salpicaduras

IP67

Indicador de batería

Aplicación Bluetooth (Android/iOS)

Iluminación

Multipunto

Party Link (modo doble)

Party Link (multi modo)

Altavoz del teléfono

Gestor de actualizaciones (FOTA)

DIMENSIONES (ANXALXPR)

Caja de cartón

254,5 x 117,0 x 125,0 mm

Altavoz

211,0 x 71,6 x 70,0 mm

PESO

Peso bruto

1,1 kg

Peso Neto

0,7 kg

ACCESORIO

Tarjeta de garantía

Correa

Cable USB tipo C

BATERÍA

Tiempo de carga de la batería (Hrs)

3

Duración de la batería (Hrs)

20

CONSUMO DE ENERGÍA

Modo de encendido

10 W

Modo de espera

0.3 W

FUENTE DE ALIMENTACIÓN

USB tipo C

Qué opina la gente

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