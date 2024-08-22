Combo Premium AI TV LG QNED 98" + Washtower 22 Kg /16kg

Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
98QNEWK22B.ESPR

()
Características principales

  • 4K QNED
  • 4K Procesador AI α8
  • webOS 24 Smart TV
  • AI DD Inteligencia Artificial
  • TurboWash™ 360: Lavado en 29 minutos
  • ThinQ: Conectividad Wi-Fi
El combo está conformado por los siguientes productos
Front view of LG QNED TV, QNED89 with text of LG QNED, 2024, and webOS Re:New Program logo on screen

98QNED89TSA

98" LG QNED QNED89 Smart TV 4K 2024
WK22BS6

WashTower de 22Kg lavado / 16Kg de secado, AI DD y ThinQ

Todo se centra en el nuevo QNED

Claridad y colores nítidos en LG QNED colosales. Nuestro nuevo procesador y las zonas de regulación perfeccionan el contenido para que cada pixel se mantenga nítido.

*Imagen en pantalla simulada.

Procesador 4K alpha 8 AI

La inteligencia QNED da vida a la imagen más colosal y nítida

Color del QNED

Colores más vivos y nítidos para una inmersión más intensa

Déjate fascinar por una calidad de imagen increíblemente nítida y colorida, tan grande y vívida como el mundo que te rodea.

*Las QNED89, QNED85 y QNED80 cuentan con la característica QNED Color.

Pantalla cinematográfica

Reduce el bisel, aumenta el tamaño de la pantalla

Disfruta de una visión máxima con un bisel más delgado que te ofrece una inmersión cinematográfica de extremo a extremo.

*Imagen en pantalla simulada.

La primera torre de lavado con Inteligencia Artificial en Perú

La primera torre de lavado con Inteligencia Artificial en Perú

Su tecnología de inteligencia incorporada AI DD, identifica los ciclos óptimos de lavado y secado para las prendas.

Más espacio para inspirar tu espacio1

Más espacio para inspirar tu espacio

Su diseño elegante dará mayor estilo a tu cuarto de lavado, LG WashTower™ ahorra espacio por su forma estilizada tipo torre, una suite de lavandería ergonómica.

Más espacio para inspirar tu espacio1

Más espacio para inspirar tu espacio

Su diseño elegante dará mayor estilo a tu cuarto de lavado, LG WashTower™ ahorra espacio por su forma estilizada tipo torre, una suite de lavandería ergonómica.

Más espacio para inspirar tu espacio1

Más espacio para inspirar tu espacio

Su diseño elegante dará mayor estilo a tu cuarto de lavado, LG WashTower™ ahorra espacio por su forma estilizada tipo torre, una suite de lavandería ergonómica.

Lavado perfecto en minutos con TurboWash™ 360

Lavado perfecto en minutos con TurboWash™ 360

Lavar sus prendas favoritas en tan sólo 29 minutos con TurboWash™ 360 será espectacular, prodrá disfrutar otras actividades por más tiempo sin preocuparse.
Ciclos con vapor, elimina los alérgenos y las preocupaciones

Ciclos con vapor, elimina los alérgenos y las preocupaciones

Use su ropa con confianza sabiendo que el 95% de los alérgenos y el 99,9% de las bacterias son eliminadas.

*De acuerdo a la certificación de la fundación Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America (AAFA), el ciclo Allergiene™ reduce el 99,9% de los alérgenos de ácaros del polvo y de gatos.
*La marca ASTHMA & ALLERGY FRIENDLY es una marca registrada de ASTHMA AND ALLERGY FOUNDATION OF AMERICA y ALLERGY STANDARDS LTD.
*Probado por Intertek, reduce el 99,9% de bacterias (S. aureus, P. aeruginosa y K. pneumoniae) con ciclo sanitario.

Todas las especificaciones

RESUMEN

Dimension (mm)

Tech-Spec-Dimension-WK22BS6-D
Dimensiones (Ancho*Profundidad*Alto mm)
700x770x1890 mm
CAPACIDAD MÁXIMA DE LAVADO (KG)
Lavado: 22kg, Secado:16kg
Tecnología Principal:
Lavadora y Secadora en UN SOLO EQUIPO con AI DD™ Inteligencia Artificial
Beneficio adicional:
LG ThinQ conectividad WiFi

Todas las especificaciones

CAPACIDAD

Capacidad de Lavado

22 Kg

CAPACIDAD(KG)

Lavado

22

CAPACIDAD

Capacidad de Secado

16 Kg

CAPACIDAD(KG)

Secado

16

DIMENSIONES(MM)

Alto

1890

Ancho

700

Profundidad

770

PESO(KG)

Neto

154

DIMENSIONES EMPAQUE(MM)

Alto

1990

Ancho

754

Profundidad

802

PESO(KG)

Neto

154 Kg

Con Empaque

172 Kg

CARACTERÍSTICAS GENERALES

Tipo de producto

WashTower Carga Frontal

Tipo de lavadora

Automática

Color

Negro Acero

Panel

Táctil

Tina

Acero Inoxidable

Tipo de producto

Centro de Lavado

Tapa

Vidrio

Color

Negro Acero (Black Steel)

Programas de lavado

6

Programas de secado

6

Motor

Direct Drive

Tecnología

6 Motion

Entrada de Agua (caliente/fría)

Solo Fría

Niveles de agua

Automática

Eficiencia Energetica(A/B/C/D)

A

Material de Tina

Acero Inoxidable

Añadir Prenda

Motor

Inverter Direct Drive

Tecnología Turbo Wash 360°

Ahorro de energía

Steam ™ Lavado a Vapor

Limpieza de tina

Centrifugado

Programas de lavado

6

Sistema de lavado

Lavado con AI DDTM

Ciclos de Secado

6

Sistema de Secado

Condensación

QuickWash

Potencia de Lavado (W)

2100

Niveles de Temperatura

Potencia de Secado (W)

1400

Tecnología

AI DD & AI SENSOR DRY

Principal beneficio

Torre de lavado con Inteligencia Articial

Panel (Digital o Manual)

Digital

Sistema de lavado(infusor/difusor/giro/giro y chorro de agua/TDB)

6 Motion

Sistema de Secado(condensación/bomba de calor/evacuación)

Condensación

CARACTERÍSTICAS ADICIONALES

ThinQ™ / Conectividad Wi-Fi

Smart Diagnosis™

Turbo Wash

No

ThinQ ™ (Conectividad Wi-Fi)

Control con la voz (Google, Alexa)

AI DD (Inteligencia Artificial)

Turbo Wash 360°

Smart Diagnosis ™ Diagnóstico Inteligente

Ciclo Antialergias

No

Centrifugado

Steam™ Lavado a Vapor

Ajuste de temperatura

Ciclo Antiarrugas

Bloqueo de Seguridad

Bloqueo de panel

Ciclo Refrescar

No

Función pre lavado

Descarga de Ciclo Adicional

Botón función o proceso(remojo, lavado, enjuague y centrifugado)

Prelavado, lavado, enjuague y centrifugado

Lavado en Frío (Cold Wash)

alimentación(red eléctrica/GN/GLP/etc)

Red electricidad

Quick Wash

Pre-lavado / Remojo

Inicio Diferido

Calefactor Interior

Niveles de Temperatura

5

Limpieza de tina

Bloqueo de Seguridad

