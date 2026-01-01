About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

55 " LG Mini RGB evo AI MRGB85 4K Smart TV 2026 + LG xboom Grab by will.i.am | Parlantes Bluetooth | Sonido xboom con la máxima portabilidad

55 " LG Mini RGB evo AI MRGB85 4K Smart TV 2026 + LG xboom Grab by will.i.am | Parlantes Bluetooth | Sonido xboom con la máxima portabilidad

55MR85GRAB.ESPR
Vista frontal de 55 " LG Mini RGB evo AI MRGB85 4K Smart TV 2026 + LG xboom Grab by will.i.am | Parlantes Bluetooth | Sonido xboom con la máxima portabilidad 55MR85GRAB.ESPR
55 " LG Mini RGB evo AI MRGB85 4K Smart TV 2026 + LG xboom Grab by will.i.am | Parlantes Bluetooth | Sonido xboom con la máxima portabilidad
55 " LG Mini RGB evo AI MRGB85 4K Smart TV 2026 + LG xboom Grab by will.i.am | Parlantes Bluetooth | Sonido xboom con la máxima portabilidad
Vista frontal de 55 " LG Mini RGB evo AI MRGB85 4K Smart TV 2026 + LG xboom Grab by will.i.am | Parlantes Bluetooth | Sonido xboom con la máxima portabilidad 55MR85GRAB.ESPR
55 " LG Mini RGB evo AI MRGB85 4K Smart TV 2026 + LG xboom Grab by will.i.am | Parlantes Bluetooth | Sonido xboom con la máxima portabilidad
55 " LG Mini RGB evo AI MRGB85 4K Smart TV 2026 + LG xboom Grab by will.i.am | Parlantes Bluetooth | Sonido xboom con la máxima portabilidad

Características principales

  • Certificado Triple Cobertura de Color al 100% en BT2020, DCI-P3 y Adobe RGB.
  • Rendimiento de la NPU 5,0 veces más rápido gracias al Procesador alpha 8 AI 4K Gen3
  • Contraste más profundo con Precision Dimming, impulsado por el procesador α8 AI.
  • Unidad de tweeter de cúpula de Peerless
  • Sonido AI
  • Calibración espacial
Más
El combo está conformado por los siguientes productos
The front view of LG Mini RGB evo AI MRGB85, released in 2026, features a slim black bezel with short feet, while a vivid, crystalline image of sharply defined multicolored facets fills the screen.

55MRGB85BSC

55 " LG Mini RGB evo AI MRGB85 4K Smart TV  2026
Vista frontal de LG xboom Grab by will.i.am | Parlantes Bluetooth | Sonido xboom con la máxima portabilidad

GRAB.ASCALWG

LG xboom Grab by will.i.am | Parlantes Bluetooth | Sonido xboom con la máxima portabilidad

RGB Primary Color Pro

Certificado de Doble Cobertura de Color al 100% para una experiencia visual verdaderamente rica y vívida.

La reproducción de color excepcional del Mini RGB evo está certificada para una cobertura del color al 100 % en dos estándares, DCI-P3 y Adobe RGB, lo que garantiza una experiencia de color vívida que todos, desde amantes del cine hasta entusiastas de la fotografía, adorarán.

RGB Primary Color Pro, utilizado en el LG Mini RGB evo AI MRGB86, presenta una imagen dividida que compara el color LED convencional a la izquierda con edificios más brillantes y saturados a la derecha, destacando una cobertura del 100% de DCI-P3 y del 100% de Adobe RGB.

RGB Primary Color Pro, utilizado en el LG Mini RGB evo AI MRGB86, presenta una imagen dividida que compara el color LED convencional a la izquierda con edificios más brillantes y saturados a la derecha, destacando una cobertura del 100% de DCI-P3 y del 100% de Adobe RGB.

*La pantalla RGB LG Mini está certificada por Intertek para cobertura doble de color al 100 % medida según IDMS v1.2 cláusula 5.18.

*El Mini RGB evo ofrece colores vivos y intensos, y alcanza más del 75% de la gama de colores BT.2020 en cuanto a proporción de área.

will.i.am, vestido de negro y con lentes de sol, sostiene la xboom Grab en primer plano.

Sonido emblemático de xboom afinado por will.i.am

Presentamos la nueva xboom Grab, creada en colaboración con will.i.am. Disfruta de un sonido creado por expertos y representado con un estilo único.

Imprimir

Especificaciones clave

IMAGEN (PANTALLA) - Tipo de Pantalla

4K Mini RGB

IMAGEN (PANTALLA) - Tasa de Refresco

120Hz (VRR 144Hz)

IMAGEN (PANTALLA) - Amplia Gama de Colores

RGB Primary Color Pro (certificado con Doble 100% de Color)

IMAGEN (PROCESANDO) - Procesador de Imagen

Alpha 8 AI Procesador 4K Gen3

IMAGEN (PROCESANDO) - HDR (Alto Rango Dinámico)

Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

JUEGOS - FreeSync Compatible (AMD)

Si

AUDIO - Salida de Audio

20W

AUDIO - Sistema de Altavoces

2.0 Ch

AUDIO - Dolby Atmos

Si

DIMENSIONES Y NORMATIVA - Dimensiones del televisores sin soporte (AltoxAnchoxProfundidad)

1 236 x 716 x 29,7

DIMENSIONES Y NORMATIVA - Peso del televisor sin soporte

14,5

Todas las especificaciones

TRANSMISIÓN

Recepción de TV digital

ATSC1.0 (Terrestre), DVB-T2/T(Terrestre), ISDB-T(Terrestre)

Recepción de TV analógica

NTSC/PAL-M/PAL-N

ACCESIBILIDAD

Colores invertidos

Si

Contraste Alto

Si

Escala de Grises

Si

ACCESORIOS INCLUIDOS

Cable de alimentación

Sí (Detachable)

Remoto

AI Magic Remote MR26

AUDIO

Sistema de Altavoces

2.0 Ch

Dirección de Altavoz

Hacia Abajo

Modo de sonido de TV Compartir

Si

WOW Orquesta

Si

Sonido AI

Alpha 8 AI Sound Pro (virtual 11.1.2)

Audio Codec

AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, apt-X (Consulte el manual)

Salida de Audio

20W

Voz clara Pro

Si

Dolby Atmos

Si

LG Sonido Sync

Si

Salida de Audio Simultánea

Si

CONECTIVIDAD

RF Input (Antenna/Cable)

1ea

Enlace simple (HDMI CEC)

Si

SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

1ea

USB

2ea (v 2.0)

Wi-Fi

Si (Wi-Fi 5)

Soporte Bluetooth

Sí (v 5.3)

Entrada Ethernet

1ea

Canal de retorno de Audio HDMI

eARC (HDMI 2)

Entrada HDMI

4ea (supports 4K 120Hz, eARC, VRR, ALLM, QMS, QFT)

DIMENSIONES Y NORMATIVA

Dimensiones de la caja (AltoxAnchoxProfundidad)

1 360 x 810 x 162

Peso del embalaje

20,6

Dimensiones del televisores sin soporte (AltoxAnchoxProfundidad)

1 236 x 716 x 29,7

Dimensiones del televisores con soporte (AltoxAnchoxPronfundida)

1 236 x 802/742 x 280

Base del TV (AnchoxProfundidad)

1 085 x 280

Peso del televisor sin soporte

14,5

Peso del televisor con soporte

15,3

Montaje VESA (AnchoxProfundidad)

300 x 300

JUEGOS

FreeSync Compatible (AMD)

Si

Optimizador de Juegos

Si (Panel de Juego)

Modo HGIG

Si

VRR (Frecuencia de Actualización Variable)

Si (hasta 144Hz)

ALLM (Modo Automático de Baja Latencia)

Si

Dolby Vision para Juegos (4K 120Hz)

Si

IMAGEN (PANTALLA)

Amplia Gama de Colores

RGB Primary Color Pro (certificado con Doble 100% de Color)

Tasa de Refresco

120Hz (VRR 144Hz)

Tipo de Pantalla

4K Mini RGB

Resolución de Pantalla

4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

Tipo de Retroiluminación

Mini RGB

IMAGEN (PROCESANDO)

Memoria de almacenamiento

Definable Spec Only in LG.COM

FILMMAKER MODE™

Si

Memoria RAM

Definable Spec Only in LG.COM

QMS (Cambio Rápido de Medios)

Si

Transporte Rapido de Frame

Si

Versión del Procesador

Definable Spec Only in LG.COM

Año de Lanzamiento del Procesador

Definable Spec Only in LG.COM

Gigahertz del Procesador

Definable Spec Only in LG.COM

Procesador de Imagen

Alpha 8 AI Procesador 4K Gen3

Modo Imagen

9 modos

Cantidad de Núcleos del Procesador

Definable Spec Only in LG.COM

Motion

Motion Pro

HFR (Cuadros por Segundo Elevado)

4K 120 fps (HDMI)

HDR (Alto Rango Dinámico)

Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

Mapeo Dinámico de Tonos

Si (Mapeo Dinámico de Tonos Pro)

Tecnología Dimming

Precisión Dimming

Calibración automática

Si

Escalador AI

Alpha 8 AI Super Upscaling 4K

Imagen AI Pro

Si

Selección de género AI

Si (SDR/HDR)

ENERGÍA

Fuente de alimentación (Voltage, Hz)

AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

Consumo de energía en espera

Por debajo 0.5W

SMART TV

AI Chatbot

Si

Siempre Listo

Si

Navegador Web Completo

Si

Google Cast

Si

Panel de Control

Si (Google Home, LG ThinQ)

Reconocimiento de Voz Inteligente

Si

Canales LG

Si

Vista múltiple

Si

Sistema Operativo (OS)

webOS 26

Smartphone Remote App

Si (LG ThinQ)

Cámara USB Compatible

Si

Funciona con Apple Airplay

Si

Compatible con Apple Home

Si

Año de lanzamiento del Sistema Operativo

Definable Spec Only in LG.COM

Imprimir

Todas las especificaciones

GENERAL

Número de Canales

1.1ch (2Way)

Potencia de salida

20 W + 10 W

ALTAVOZ

Radiador pasivo

Sí (2)

Tamaño de la unidad de agudos

16 mm x 1

Tipo de unidad de tweeter

Cúpula

Unidad Woofer

80 x 45 mm

FORMATO DE AUDIO

AAC

SBC

EQ

AI Sound

Bass Bost

Personalizar (App)

Estándar

CONECTIVIDAD

Versión Bluetooth

5.4

CONVENIENTE

Comandos de voz (asistente de Google, Siri)

Resistente al agua y a salpicaduras

IP67

Indicador de batería

Aplicación Bluetooth (Android/iOS)

Iluminación

Multipunto

Party Link (modo doble)

Party Link (multi modo)

Altavoz del teléfono

Gestor de actualizaciones (FOTA)

DIMENSIONES (ANXALXPR)

Caja de cartón

254,5 x 117,0 x 125,0 mm

Altavoz

211,0 x 71,6 x 70,0 mm

PESO

Peso bruto

1,1 kg

Peso Neto

0,7 kg

ACCESORIO

Tarjeta de garantía

Correa

Cable USB tipo C

BATERÍA

Tiempo de carga de la batería (Hrs)

3

Duración de la batería (Hrs)

20

CONSUMO DE ENERGÍA

Modo de encendido

10 W

Modo de espera

0.3 W

FUENTE DE ALIMENTACIÓN

USB tipo C

Qué opina la gente

Sugerencias para ti

Conviértete en un LG Member

Disfruta de todas las ventajas de estar registrado en LG.com, desde descuentos especiales hasta servicios y ofertas exclusivos. 

RegistrarseÚnete a nosotros

Hasta 24 cuotas ​SIN INTERESES

Beneficio disponible solo para Interbank, BBVA, Diners y BCP Visa.

Descuentos exclusivos

Obtén descuentos exclusivos cada mes de hasta 10% adicional en productos seleccionados

Envío e Instalación GRATUITA*

Disponible en nuestra zona de cobertura por compras mayores a S/1,499. Instalación sólo para productos seleccionados.

¿Necesitas ayuda?

Estamos aquí para ayudarte en lo que necesites.

Obtener ayuda

¿Necesitas ayuda?

Estamos aquí para ayudarte.

Obtener ayuda

Encontrar localmente

Experimenta este producto a tu alrededor.