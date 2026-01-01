75 " LG Mini RGB evo AI MRGB85 4K Smart TV  2026 + LG xboom Grab by will.i.am | Parlantes Bluetooth | Sonido xboom con la máxima portabilidad

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La reproducción de color excepcional del Mini RGB evo está certificada para una cobertura del color al 100 % en dos estándares, DCI-P3 y Adobe RGB, lo que garantiza una experiencia de color vívida que todos, desde amantes del cine hasta entusiastas de la fotografía, adorarán.