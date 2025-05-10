Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Sala de estar con una televisión montada en la pared. En la pantalla se muestra una imagen de alta calidad de una ballena saltando fuera del agua.

¿Qué significa una buena calidad de imagen de TV?

LG ha sido pionera en importantes avances tecnológicos y en la calidad de imagen de las televisiones. Explora nuestra amplia gama de TV LG OLED, LG QNED, LG NanoCell, 4K y 8K, y disfruta de una experiencia de visión excepcional.

¿Qué quiere decir 4K y 8K?

Es la resolución medida por la densidad de pixeles de la pantalla. La 4K tiene una resolución de 3840 x 2160 pixeles, mientras que el 8K tiene una resolución de 7680 x 4320 pixeles.

Comparación en paralelo de la imagen de una cordillera con una cuadrícula que representa el número de pixeles por tipo de resolución de pantalla. FHD tiene la menor cantidad de pixeles, y los formatos 4K y 8K ofrecen mucho más detalle.

¿Qué es una televisión 4K? ¿Y qué tan buena es la resolución 4K?

Las televisiones 4K tienen 8.3 millones de pixeles, cuatro veces más que una televisión Full HD. Esto permite disfrutar de una experiencia de visión con un nivel de detalle excepcional, incluso en las pantallas más grandes. Pronto, 4K sustituirá a 1080p como nuevo estándar. UHD (Definición ultraalta) es idéntico a 4K.¹ ² ³ ⁴

Pantalla de televisión 4K que indica que tiene una resolución de 3840 x 2160 pixeles. Dentro de ella hay un cuadrado más pequeño con la etiqueta FHD. Esto muestra la diferencia de calidad y densidad de pixeles entre FHD y 4K.

¿Qué tipo de contenido 4K está disponible?

Disfruta de una amplia gama de contenidos 4K de populares plataformas OTT como Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime, YouTube y muchas más. Desde películas de gran éxito hasta series de televisión, documentales y deportes en vivo, hoy en día hay una gran variedad de contenidos en 4K disponibles. Incluso las películas clásicas pueden mejorarse hasta alcanzar una calidad similar a 4K con nuestra tecnología de Superescalamiento de IA.¹ ² ⁴ ⁵

¿Qué es el superescalamiento
de IA 4K?

La LG OLED evo con superescalado por IA ofrece imágenes más nítidas y detalladas gracias al rendimiento mejorado de la NPU del procesador alpha 11 AI. Esta avanzada tecnología analiza las imágenes en detalle, optimizando la calidad de los contenidos de OTT, para que puedas tener una experiencia de visión mucho mejor.¹ ² ⁴ ⁵

¿Qué es una televisión 8K?

Las TV 8K tienen más de 33 millones de pixeles. Pero, a pesar de esta alta resolución, todavía no se ha lanzado al mercado mucho contenido en 8K.

¿Cómo elegir entre una televisión 4K y una 8K?

A la hora de elegir entre una TV 4K y 8K, es importante tener en cuenta tus necesidades personales y el entorno de visualización.

 

• Las TV 8K tienen una resolución increíble si quieres disfrutar de la máxima calidad de imagen posible. Sin embargo, es posible que no haya tanto contenido disponible en 8K.

 

• Las TV 4K ofrecen una calidad impresionante y, lo que es más importante, el contenido en 4K es mucho más accesible en plataformas OTT y de streaming, lo que por el momento supone la opción más inteligente. Con la tecnología de superescalamiento de IA 4K de LG, incluso los contenidos que no son 4K se pueden disfrutar con una calidad similar a 4K.² ⁴ ⁵ ⁶

Descubre las TV 4K y encuentra la ideal para ti

Compara fácilmente las funciones para elegir la TV que mejor se adapte a tus necesidades.² ³

Table Caption
Features OLED M5 OLED G5 QNED85 QNED99
Imagen del producto LG OLED M5
OLED M5
Imagen del producto LG OLED G5
OLED G5
Imagen del producto LG QNED85
QNED85
Imagen del producto LG QNED99
QNED99
Display LG SIGNATURE OLED (97”) LG OLED evo (83”, 77”, 65”) LG OLED evo LG QNED evo LG QNED 8K MiniLED
Size Hasta 97” (97”, 83”, 77”, 65”) Hasta 97” (97”, 83”, 77”, 65”, 55”, 48”) Hasta 100” (100”, 86”, 75”, 65”, 55”, 50”) Hasta 86 pulg. (86, 75 pulg.)
Processor Procesador alpha 11 AI Gen2 Procesador alpha 11 AI Gen2 Procesador alpha 8 AI de 2.ª gen. Procesador alpha 9 AI Gen4
AI Upscaling Superescalamiento de IA 4K Superescalamiento de IA 4K Superescalamiento de IA 4K Superescalamiento de IA 8K
Más información Más información Más información

Consejos inteligentes para elegir tu TV

¿Cuál es el tamaño de TV adecuado para tu espacio? >


¿Cuál es la mejor TV para tu estilo de vida? >

¿Qué aportan las TV con IA a las TV inteligentes? >

Explora todas las guías de compra de TV >

¹Imágenes en pantalla simuladas.

 

²Las funciones pueden variar según el modelo y el tamaño de la pantalla. Consulta las especificaciones detalladas en la página de cada producto.

 

³La compatibilidad con esta función puede variar según la región y el país.

 

⁴La calidad de la imagen del contenido mejorado variará según la resolución de origen.

 

⁵Los servicios personalizados pueden variar según las políticas de las aplicaciones de terceros.

 

⁶LG QNED99 es de 8K.