22- tum Standardskylt

22SM3G-B

22- tum Standardskylt

(0)
22-tums Skylt med mer nytta för kommersiellt utrymme1

22-tums Skylt med mer nytta för kommersiellt utrymme

22SM3G levererar information och guidar effektivare i olika kommersiella utrymmen, vilket ger mer bekväma lösningar tack vare sin uppgraderade webOS-plattform.
SoC med hög prestanda och webOS.1
SMART SIGNAGE PLATTFORM

SoC med hög prestanda och webOS.

Det inbyggda fyrkärniga SoC-chippet kan utföra flera uppgifter samtidigt som det ger smidig uppspelning utan en mediaspelare. Dessutom förbättrar LG webOS smarta skyltplattform bekvämligheten för användarna med ett intuitivt GUI och enkla utvecklingsverktyg för appar.
Många olika sensorprogram1
SMART SIGNAGE PLATTFORM

Många olika sensorprogram

LG webOS smarta skyltningsplattform kan enkelt användas för att ansluta externa sensorer som GPIO, NFC/RFID, temperatursensorer etc. via USB. Den totala kostnaden för underhåll reduceras eftersom det inte finns något behov av att köpa ytterligare programvara eller mediaspelare.
Ett brett urval av gränssnitt1
SMART SIGNAGE PLATTFORM

Ett brett urval av gränssnitt

Genom sina olika gränssnitt kan användare ansluta skärmen till olika källor för optimal användning. Dessutom stöder failover-funktionen användare som förbereder backup-källor om ett oväntat fel inträffar.
USB Plug & Play1
SMART SIGNAGE PLATTFORM

USB Plug & Play

22SM3G stöder USB Plug & Play-funktionen, så användare kan enkelt ställa in innehållsuppspelning med USB.

SMART SIGNAGE PLATTFORM

Innehållsdelning

• 22SM3G fungerar som en virtuell router som kan vara en trådlös åtkomstpunkt för mobila enheter.

Realtidsfrämjande

• Med Beacon och BLE (Bluetooth Low Energy) kan butikschefer tillhandahålla kuponger och information i realtid.

Trådlös lösning

• 22SM3G fungerar som en virtuell router som kan vara en trådlös åtkomstpunkt för mobila enheter.

Fjärrövervakning och kontroll2
OPERATIV EFFEKTIVITET

Fjärrövervakning och kontroll

Tack vare den inbäddade nätverksövervakningsfunktionen Control Manager kan du styra och övervaka flera 22SM3G skärmar på olika platser i realtid. Funktionen är tillgänglig för uppkopplade enheter, och den gör att du snabbt och smidigt kan åtgärda nödsituationer oavsett var du befinner dig.
Stöd i realtid med med LG Signage365Care2
OPERATIV EFFEKTIVITET

Stöd i realtid med med LG Signage365Care

Underhållet blir enklare och snabbare med tillvalstjänsten Signage365Care *, en molntjänstlösning från LG service. Den sköter på distans skärmarna på kundens arbetsplats. Tjänsten erbjuder funktioner som felsökning och fjärrstyrning vilket säkerställer att kundens verksamhet fortlöper smidigt.

*Tjänsten ”Signage 365 Care” är inte nödvändigtvis tillgänglig i alla regioner. Kontakta din lokala LG-representant för mer information.

Skriv ut

Alla specifikationer

PANEL

  • Screen Size (Inch)

    21.5

  • Panel Technology

    IPS

  • Back Light Type

    Edge

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Native Resolution

    1920 x 1080 (FHD)

  • Refresh Rate

    60Hz

  • Brightness

    250nit (Typ.)

  • Contrast Ratio

    1,000:1

  • Dynamic CR

    400,000:1

  • Color Gamut

    BT709 95%

  • Viewing Angle (H x V)

    178º x 178º

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    16.7 Million colors

  • Response Time

    14ms (G to G)

  • Surface Treatment (Haze)

    Haze 25%

  • Life time

    30,000Hrs (Min.)

  • Operation Hours (Hours/Day)

    16/7

  • Portait / Landscape

    YES / YES

  • Transparency

    N/A

  • QWP (Quarter Wave Plate)

    N/A

ANSLUTNINGAR

  • HDMI In

    YES (2ea)

  • HDMI In (HDCP Ver.)

    2.2

  • DP In

    NO

  • DVI-D In

    NO

  • RGB In

    NO

  • Audio In

    YES

  • RS232C In

    YES

  • RJ45(LAN) In

    YES (1ea)

  • IR In

    YES

  • USB In

    USB2.0 Type A (1ea)

  • HDMI Out

    NO

  • DP Out

    NO

  • Audio Out

    NO

  • Touch USB

    NO

  • External Speaker Out

    NO

  • RS232C Out

    NO

  • RJ45(LAN) Out

    NO

  • IR Out

    NO

  • Daisy Chain

    NO

MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION

  • Bezel Color

    Black

  • Bezel Width

    Even bezel : 16.3mm

  • Weight (Head)

    3.34Kg

  • Weight (Head+Stand)

    N/A

  • Packed Weight

    4.74Kg

  • Monitor Dimensions (W x H x D)

    510.3 x 302.1 x 53.8mm

  • Monitor Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)

    N/A

  • Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)

    565.0 x 357.0 x 103.0mm

  • Handle

    NO

  • VESA Standard Mount Interface

    100 x 100 mm

FEATURE - HARDWARE

  • Internal Memory (eMMC)

    8GB

  • Wi-Fi/BT (Built-in)

    YES

  • Temperature Sensor

    YES

  • Auto Brightness Sensor

    NO

  • Pixel Sensor

    NO

  • Proximity Sensor

    NO

  • Current Sensor

    NO

  • BLU Sensor

    NO

  • Humidity Sensor

    NO

  • Acceleration(Gyro) Sensor

    NO

  • Power Indicator

    NO

  • Local Key Operation

    YES

  • FAN (Built-in)

    NO

FEATURE - SOFTWARE

  • OS Ver. (webOS)

    webOS 4.1

  • Local Contents Scheduling

    YES

  • Group Manager

    YES

  • USB Plug & Play

    YES

  • Fail over

    YES

  • Booting Logo Image

    YES

  • No Signal Image

    YES

  • RS232C Sync

    NO

  • Local Network Sync

    NO

  • Backlight Sync

    NO

  • PIP

    YES

  • PBP

    YES (2PBP)

  • Screen Share

    YES

  • Video Tag

    YES (2 Video Tag)

  • Play via URL

    YES

  • Screen Rotation

    YES

  • External Input Rotation

    YES

  • Gapless Playback

    YES

  • Tile Mode Setting

    NO

  • Setting Data Cloning

    YES

  • SNMP

    YES

  • ISM Method

    YES

  • Auto Set ID

    NO

  • Status Mailing

    YES

  • Control Manager

    YES

  • Cisco Certification

    NO

  • Crestron Connected

    YES

  • Smart Energy Saving

    YES

  • PM mode

    YES

  • Wake on LAN

    YES

  • Network Ready

    YES

  • Beacon

    YES

  • HDMI-CEC

    YES

  • SI Server Setting

    YES

  • webRTC

    YES

  • Pro:Idiom

    YES

  • Brightness Compensation

    NO

  • W/B Setting by Grey scale

    NO

  • Scan Inversion

    NO

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

  • Operation Temperature

    0 °C to 40 °C

  • Operation Humidity

    10 % to 80 %

STRÖM

  • Power Supply

    AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz

  • Power Type

    Built-in Power

POWER CONSUMPTION

  • Typ.

    30W

  • Max.

    33W

  • BTU (British Thermal Unit)

    103 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 113 BTU/Hr(Max.)

  • Smart Energy Saving (70%)

    15W±5%

  • DPM

    0.5W(WOL Off), 3.2W(WOL On)

  • Power off

    0.5W

SOUND

  • Speaker (Built-in)

    YES (1W x 2)

CERTIFICATION

  • Safety

    CB / NRTL

  • EMC

    FCC Class "A" / CE

  • ERP / Energy Star

    NO / NO

  • ePEAT(US only)

    NO

OPS COMPATIBILITY

  • OPS Type compatible

    NO

  • OPS Power Built-in

    NO

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

  • SuperSign CMS

    YES

  • SuperSign Control+

    YES

  • SuperSign WB

    YES

  • SuperSign Cloud

    NO

  • Promota

    NO

  • Mobile CMS

    NO

  • Connected Care

    YES

LANGUAGE

  • OSD

    English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean, Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, Japanese, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Türkçe, Arabic

ACCESSORY

  • Basic

    Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Power Cord, QSG, HDMI Cable, Phone to RS232C Gender, External IR, IR Sheet

  • Optional

    NO

SPECIAL FEATURE

  • Overlay Touch Compatibility

    N/A

  • Smart Calibration

    N/A

  • Tilt (Face up)

    N/A

  • Tilt (Face down)

    N/A

  • IP Rating

    N/A

  • Conformal Coating (Power Board)

    N/A

  • Power Protection

    N/A

  • Direct Sunlight

    N/A

EFTERLEVNADSINFORMATION

MER EFTERLEVNADSINFORMATION
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Säkerhetsinformationen för tillbehör ingår i säkerhetsinformationen för produkten och tillhandahålls inte separat.

För att läsa och ladda ner mer teknisk dokumentation ska du besöka LG B2B-partnerportalen.

