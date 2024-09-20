About Cookies on This Site

Front view with infill image

LG UHD stor skärm för digital skyltning

Människor sitter i ett konferensrum och tittar på den stora skärmen, de har ett möte.

* All images in this web page are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from the actual product.
Bilden jämför den med anti-blänk behandling och den utan anti-blänk behandling. Och den visar att en skärm med anti-blänk behandling kan ses tydligt i ljudet jämfört med skärmen som inte har behandlats.
ÖVERLÄGSEN BILDKVALITET

Klar bild med anti-blänk beläggning

Tittaren kan irriteras av onödiga reflektioner från en skärm under starkt upplysta förhållanden. UM3DG-H-serien har minskat dessa olägenheter genom att öka dimningsnivån, vilket förbättrar synligheten och ökar läsbarheten av text.

* Bilderna är endast för referens och den faktiska reflektionen kan vara annorlunda.

Den här bilden illustrerar jämförelsen mellan FHD-upplösning och UHD-upplösning. Den här visar att skärmen med UHD har fyra gånger högre upplösning än FHD, så att innehållet blir mer levande och färgstarkt.

ÖVERLÄGSEN BILDKVALITET

ULTRA HD Upplösning

Med fyra gånger så hög upplösning som FHD, blir färgerna mer levande och detaljer i innehållet mer realistiska. Dessutom gör den breda betraktningsvinkeln som har en IPS-panel att innehållet visas klart och tydligt.

Den här bilden visar att flera uppgifter kan utföras samtidigt tack vare det intuitiva grafiska användargränssnittet.
ÖVERLÄGSEN BILDKVALITET

Höga prestanda tack vare webOS

Det inbyggda fyrkärniga SoC-chippet kan utföra flera uppgifter samtidigt som det ger en smidig uppspelning av innehåll. LG webOS smart skyltningsplattform ökar användarvänligheten tack vare ett intuitivt grafiskt gränssnitt och förser systemingenjörer och/eller utvecklare med enkla verktyg för apputveckling som t.ex. SDK Software Development Kit), SCAP och provappar.

Den här bilden visar att flera uppgifter kan utföras samtidigt tack vare det intuitiva grafiska användargränssnittet.
webOS SMART SKYLTNINGSPLATTFORM

Anslutning till olika sensorer

LG webOS smarta skyltningsplattform gör det lätt att tillhandahålla mervärdeslösningar tack vare enkel anslutning av externa sensorer* som GPIO, NFC/RFID, temperatursensorer etc. via USB plug-in.

* Externa sensorer måste köpas separat och testas för kompatibilitet med webOS-plattformen.

En digital skylt på väggen har en inbyggd högtalare som ger ett fylligt ljud.

Användarvänlig

Inbyggda högtalare

Innehållet berikas också med ljudeffekterna från de inbyggda högtalarna, och du slipper köpa eller installera högtalare.

UM3DG-H-serien finns på väggen och en kvinna använder en PC och en mobiltelefon. Och den här bilden visar att den digitala skylten kan kopplas trådlöst till PC:n och till mobilen som hon håller i.
Användarvänlig

Trådlös åtkomstpunkt

UM3DG-serien fungerar som en virtuell router som kan utgöra en trådlös åtkomstpunkt för mobila enheter.

* Maximalt 10 mobila enheter kan anslutas via softAP

Den här visar ett mötesrum med den digitala skylten och ett AV-system som hjälper användare att hantera UM3DG-H-serien.
LÖSNINGAR FÖR MÖTESRUM

Kompatibelt med ljud- och videokontrollsystem

UM3DG-serien har stöd för Crestron ConnectedⓇ, och erbjuder hög kompatibilitet med professionella ljud- och videokontroller, för sömlös integration och automatisk kontroll* som ökar effektiviteten i företaget.

* Nätverksbaserad kontroll

En videokonferens pågår och människor syns på den digitala skylten som är installerad på väggen.
LÖSNINGAR FÖR MÖTESRUM

Kompatibel med videokonferenssystem

För det optimala visuella mötet stöder UM3DG-H-serien kompatibilitet med Cisco System som erbjuder kraftfull och integrerad kontroll * för en smartare videokonferens.

*Med en HDMI-kabelanslutning

Den här bilden visar att innehållet som är inställt i Control Manager är samma innehåll som visas på den digitala skylten. Och den pekar på att UM3DG-H-serien kan kontrolleras på distans och övervakas från ett annat ställe med hjälp av enheter som mobiltelefoner eller laptops, via Control Manager.
ENKEL HANTERING

Mobil- och webbövervakning

Tack vare den inbäddade nätverksövervakningsfunktionen Control Manager kan du styra och övervaka statusen på flera skärmar i UM3DG-H-serien på olika platser i realtid. Funktionen är tillgänglig för uppkopplade enheter, och gör att du snabbt och smidigt kan åtgärda eventuella nödsituationer.

* De mobila enheterna måste vara kopplade till den digitala skyltens IP-adress och kan styra en skylt åt gången.

En medarbetare på LG övervakar UM3DG-H serien som är installerad på en annan plats.
ENKEL HANTERING

Real-time ConnectedCare Service

Underhållet går enklare och snabbare med hjälp av den molnbaserade tillvalstjänsten Signage365Care* som tillhandahålls av LG. Den sköter skärmarna på kundens arbetsplats över internet. Tjänsten erbjuder funktioner som felsökning och fjärrstyrning som hjälper kundens verksamhet att gå smidigt.

*Tillgången till tjänsten ”LG ConnectedCare” kan variera från region till region och måste köpas separat.
Kontakta din lokala LG-representant för mer information.

Alla specifikationer

PANEL

  • Screen Size (Inch)

    75

  • Panel Technology

    IPS

  • Back Light Type

    Edge

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Native Resolution

    3840 x 2160 (UHD)

  • Refresh Rate

    120Hz

  • Brightness

    350nit (Typ.)

  • Contrast Ratio

    1,100:1

  • Dynamic CR

    1,000,000:1

  • Color Gamut

    BT709 95%

  • Viewing Angle (H x V)

    178º x 178º

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    1.07 Billion colors

  • Response Time

    6ms (G to G)

  • Surface Treatment (Haze)

    Haze 28%

  • Life time

    50,000Hrs (Typ.)

  • Operation Hours (Hours/Day)

    24/7

  • Portait / Landscape

    YES / YES

  • Transparency

    N/A

  • QWP (Quarter Wave Plate)

    N/A

ANSLUTNINGAR

  • HDMI In

    YES (3ea)

  • HDMI In (HDCP Ver.)

    2.2/1.4

  • DP In

    NO

  • DVI-D In

    NO

  • RGB In

    NO

  • Audio In

    NO

  • RS232C In

    YES

  • RJ45(LAN) In

    YES (1ea)

  • IR In

    YES

  • USB In

    USB2.0 Type A (1ea)

  • HDMI Out

    NO

  • DP Out

    NO

  • Audio Out

    YES

  • Touch USB

    NO

  • External Speaker Out

    NO

  • RS232C Out

    YES

  • RJ45(LAN) Out

    NO

  • IR Out

    NO

  • Daisy Chain

    NO

MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION

  • Bezel Color

    Black

  • Bezel Width

    Even bezel : 14.9mm

  • Weight (Head)

    41.5Kg

  • Weight (Head+Stand)

    N/A

  • Packed Weight

    51.2Kg

  • Monitor Dimensions (W x H x D)

    1682.4 x 960.3 x 57.9mm (without Handle and LG Logo)

  • Monitor Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)

    N/A

  • Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)

    1816 x 1123 x 228mm

  • Handle

    YES

  • VESA Standard Mount Interface

    600 x 400 mm

FEATURE - HARDWARE

  • Internal Memory (eMMC)

    8GB

  • Wi-Fi/BT (Built-in)

    YES

  • Temperature Sensor

    YES

  • Auto Brightness Sensor

    YES

  • Pixel Sensor

    NO

  • Proximity Sensor

    NO

  • Current Sensor

    NO

  • BLU Sensor

    NO

  • Humidity Sensor

    NO

  • Acceleration(Gyro) Sensor

    NO

  • Power Indicator

    NO

  • Local Key Operation

    YES

  • FAN (Built-in)

    NO

FEATURE - SOFTWARE

  • OS Ver. (webOS)

    webOS 4.1

  • Local Contents Scheduling

    YES

  • Group Manager

    YES

  • USB Plug & Play

    YES

  • Fail over

    YES

  • Booting Logo Image

    YES

  • No Signal Image

    YES

  • RS232C Sync

    YES

  • Local Network Sync

    YES

  • Backlight Sync

    NO

  • PIP

    NO

  • PBP

    NO

  • Screen Share

    YES

  • Video Tag

    YES (4 Video Tag)

  • Play via URL

    YES

  • Screen Rotation

    YES

  • External Input Rotation

    YES

  • Gapless Playback

    YES

  • Tile Mode Setting

    YES

  • Setting Data Cloning

    YES

  • SNMP

    YES

  • ISM Method

    YES

  • Auto Set ID

    YES

  • Status Mailing

    YES

  • Control Manager

    YES

  • Cisco Certification

    YES

  • Crestron Connected

    YES

  • Smart Energy Saving

    YES

  • PM mode

    YES

  • Wake on LAN

    YES

  • Network Ready

    YES

  • Beacon

    YES

  • HDMI-CEC

    YES

  • SI Server Setting

    YES

  • webRTC

    YES

  • Pro:Idiom

    YES

  • Brightness Compensation

    NO

  • W/B Setting by Grey scale

    NO

  • Scan Inversion

    NO

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

  • Operation Temperature

    0 °C to 40 °C

  • Operation Humidity

    10 % to 80 %

STRÖM

  • Power Supply

    AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz

  • Power Type

    Built-in Power

POWER CONSUMPTION

  • Typ.

    155W

  • Max.

    200W

  • BTU (British Thermal Unit)

    614.25 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 887.25 BTU/Hr(Max.)

  • Smart Energy Saving (70%)

    108.5W

  • DPM

    0.5W

  • Power off

    0.5W

SOUND

  • Speaker (Built-in)

    YES (10W x 2)

CERTIFICATION

  • Safety

    CB / NRTL

  • EMC

    FCC Class "A" / CE / KC

  • ERP / Energy Star

    YES(Old ErP for Jordan) / YES

  • ePEAT(US only)

    NO

OPS COMPATIBILITY

  • OPS Type compatible

    NO

  • OPS Power Built-in

    NO

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

  • SuperSign CMS

    YES

  • SuperSign Control+

    YES

  • SuperSign WB

    YES

  • SuperSign Cloud

    NO

  • Promota

    YES

  • Mobile CMS

    YES

  • Connected Care

    YES

LANGUAGE

  • OSD

    English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean, Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, Japanese, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Türkçe, Arabic

ACCESSORY

  • Basic

    Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Power Cord, QSG, Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender

  • Optional

    LSW640A/B(Wall Mount), Touch overlay(KT-T75E)

SPECIAL FEATURE

  • Overlay Touch Compatibility

    YES

  • Smart Calibration

    N/A

  • Tilt (Face up)

    N/A

  • Tilt (Face down)

    N/A

  • IP Rating

    N/A

  • Conformal Coating (Power Board)

    YES

  • Power Protection

    N/A

  • Direct Sunlight

    N/A

EFTERLEVNADSINFORMATION

MER EFTERLEVNADSINFORMATION
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Säkerhetsinformationen för tillbehör ingår i säkerhetsinformationen för produkten och tillhandahålls inte separat.

För att läsa och ladda ner mer teknisk dokumentation ska du besöka LG B2B-partnerportalen.

