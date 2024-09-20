About Cookies on This Site

Anti-blänk Ultra HD Serien

86UH5F-H

Anti-blänk Ultra HD Serien

ÖVERLÄGSEN BILDKVALITET

Klar vy med icke-glänsande beläggning

Tittaren kan irriteras av onödiga reflektioner från en skärm under starkt upplysta förhållanden. UH5F-H-serien har löst dessa olägenheter genom att öka dimningsnivån, vilket ger förbättrad synlighet och text läses bättre.

Klar vy med icke-glänsande beläggning

ÖVERLÄGSEN BILDKVALITET

ULTRA HD Resolution

Med fyra gånger så hög upplösning som FHD, blir färgerna mer levande och detaljer i innehållet mer realistiska. Dessutom gör den breda betraktningsvinkeln med en IPS-panel att innehållet visas klart och tydligt utan störningar.

ULTRA HD Resolution

webOS SMART SKYLTNINGSPLATTFORM

Höga prestanda tack vare webOS

Det inbyggda fyrkärniga SoC-chippet kan utföra flera uppgifter samtidigt som det ger smidig uppspelning utan en mediaspelare. Dessutom förbättrar LG webOS smarta skyltplattform bekvämligheten för användarna med ett intuitivt GUI och enkla utvecklingsverktyg för appar.

Höga prestanda tack vare webOS

webOS SMART SKYLTNINGSPLATTFORM

Många olika sensorprogram

LG webOS smarta skyltningsplattform kan enkelt användas för att ansluta externa sensorer som GPIO, NFC/RFID, temperaturgivare etc. via USB. Investeringskostnaden minskas tack vare att man inte behöver köpa ytterligare program eller mediaspelare för att skapa värdeökande lösningar.

Många olika sensorprogram

KOMPATIBELT MED LÖSNINGAR I MÖTESRUM

Kompatibelt med ljud- och videokontrollsystem.

UH5F/E-serien har certifieringen Crestron Connected® vilket innebär att den har hög kompatibilitet med professionella AV-kontroller för att uppnå sömlös integration och automatiserad kontroll*, vilket ökar effektiviteten i företagsledningen.

Kompatibelt med ljud- och videokontrollsystem.

* Nätverkskontroll

KOMPATIBELT MED LÖSNINGAR I MÖTESRUM

Kompatibel med videokonferenssystem

För att erbjuda de bästa visuella mötesmöjligheterna har UH5F/E-serien certifieringen Cisco Spark, ett system som erbjuder kraftfulla och integrerade kontrollfunktioner* för smartare videokonferenser, så att du slipper slösa tid på att ställa in bildkvaliteten eller ändra ingången på inkommande samtal.

Kompatibel med videokonferenssystem

* Via HDMI

ENKEL HANTERING

Övervakning och styrning i realtid

Tack vare den inbäddade nätverksövervakningsfunktionen Control Manager kan du styra och övervaka flera UH5F/E -serie skärmar på olika platser i realtid. Funktionen är tillgänglig för uppkopplade enheter, och den gör att du snabbt och smidigt kan åtgärda nödsituationer oavsett var du befinner dig.

Övervakning och styrning i realtid

ENKEL HANTERING

Stöd i realtid med molntjänstlösning -Signage365care.

Underhållet går enklare och snabbare med extratjänsten Signage 365 Care*, vilket är en molnbaserad tjänst som tillhandahålls av LG. Den sköter skärmarna på kundens arbetsplats över internet. Tjänsten erbjuder funktioner som felsökning och fjärrstyrning som hjälper kundens verksamhet att gå smidigt.

Stöd i realtid med molntjänstlösning -Signage365care.

*Tjänsten ”Signage 365 Care” är inte nödvändigtvis tillgänglig i alla regioner. Kontakta din lokala LG-representant för mer information.

ANVÄNDARVÄNLIG

Flerskärmsfunktion med PBP / PIP.

Funktionen PBP (Picture-By-Picture) gör att upp till 4 enheter kan dela på samma skärm, medan PIP (Picture-In-Picture) gör att du kan spela upp samma innehåll på både huvudskärm och underskärm med olika layouter. Detta låter dig flexibelt dela upp det tillgängliga utrymmet mellan olika innehållskällor.

Flerskärmsfunktion med PBP / PIP.

ANVÄNDARVÄNLIG

Trådlös åtkomstpunkt

UH5F-serien fungerar som en virtuell router och kan användas som en trådlös åtkomstpunkt för mobila enheter.

Trådlös åtkomstpunkt

Skriv ut

Alla specifikationer

PANEL

  • Screen Size (Inch)

    86

  • Panel Technology

    IPS

  • Back Light Type

    Edge

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Native Resolution

    3840 x 2160 (UHD)

  • Refresh Rate

    120Hz

  • Brightness

    500nit (Typ.)

  • Contrast Ratio

    1,100:1

  • Dynamic CR

    1,000,000:1

  • Color Gamut

    NTSC 72%

  • Viewing Angle (H x V)

    178º x 178º

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    1.07 Billion colors

  • Response Time

    8ms (G to G)

  • Surface Treatment (Haze)

    Haze 28%

  • Life time

    50,000Hrs (Typ.)

  • Operation Hours (Hours/Day)

    24/7

  • Portait / Landscape

    YES / YES

  • Transparency

    N/A

  • QWP (Quarter Wave Plate)

    N/A

ANSLUTNINGAR

  • HDMI In

    YES (3ea)

  • HDMI In (HDCP Ver.)

    2.2/1.4

  • DP In

    YES (HDCP 2.2/1.3)

  • DVI-D In

    YES (HDCP 1.4)

  • RGB In

    NO

  • Audio In

    YES

  • RS232C In

    YES

  • RJ45(LAN) In

    YES (1ea)

  • IR In

    YES

  • USB In

    USB2.0 Type A (2ea)

  • HDMI Out

    NO

  • DP Out

    YES

  • Audio Out

    YES

  • Touch USB

    NO

  • External Speaker Out

    NO

  • RS232C Out

    YES

  • RJ45(LAN) Out

    NO

  • IR Out

    NO

  • Daisy Chain

    NO

MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION

  • Bezel Color

    Black

  • Bezel Width

    Even bezel : 14.3mm

  • Weight (Head)

    49.0Kg

  • Weight (Head+Stand)

    N/A

  • Packed Weight

    72.5Kg (With Pallet)

  • Monitor Dimensions (W x H x D)

    1926.2 x 1097.2 x 60.6mm (without Handle and LG Logo)

  • Monitor Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)

    N/A

  • Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)

    2073 x 1250 x 285mm

  • Handle

    YES

  • VESA Standard Mount Interface

    600 x 400 mm

FEATURE - HARDWARE

  • Internal Memory (eMMC)

    8GB

  • Wi-Fi/BT (Built-in)

    YES

  • Temperature Sensor

    YES

  • Auto Brightness Sensor

    YES

  • Pixel Sensor

    NO

  • Proximity Sensor

    NO

  • Current Sensor

    NO

  • BLU Sensor

    NO

  • Humidity Sensor

    NO

  • Acceleration(Gyro) Sensor

    NO

  • Power Indicator

    NO

  • Local Key Operation

    YES

  • FAN (Built-in)

    NO

FEATURE - SOFTWARE

  • OS Ver. (webOS)

    webOS 4.0

  • Local Contents Scheduling

    YES

  • Group Manager

    YES

  • USB Plug & Play

    YES

  • Fail over

    YES

  • Booting Logo Image

    YES

  • No Signal Image

    YES

  • RS232C Sync

    YES

  • Local Network Sync

    YES

  • Backlight Sync

    NO

  • PIP

    YES

  • PBP

    YES (4PBP)

  • Screen Share

    YES

  • Video Tag

    YES (4 Video Tag)

  • Play via URL

    YES

  • Screen Rotation

    YES

  • External Input Rotation

    YES

  • Gapless Playback

    YES

  • Tile Mode Setting

    YES

  • Setting Data Cloning

    YES

  • SNMP

    YES

  • ISM Method

    YES

  • Auto Set ID

    YES

  • Status Mailing

    YES

  • Control Manager

    YES

  • Cisco Certification

    YES

  • Crestron Connected

    YES

  • Smart Energy Saving

    YES

  • PM mode

    YES

  • Wake on LAN

    YES

  • Network Ready

    NO

  • Beacon

    YES

  • HDMI-CEC

    YES

  • SI Server Setting

    YES

  • webRTC

    YES

  • Pro:Idiom

    YES

  • Brightness Compensation

    NO

  • W/B Setting by Grey scale

    NO

  • Scan Inversion

    NO

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

  • Operation Temperature

    0 °C to 40 °C

  • Operation Humidity

    10 % to 80 %

STRÖM

  • Power Supply

    AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz

  • Power Type

    Built-in Power

POWER CONSUMPTION

  • Typ.

    215W

  • Max.

    280W

  • BTU (British Thermal Unit)

    733.69 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 955.5 BTU/Hr(Max.)

  • Smart Energy Saving (70%)

    150.5W

  • DPM

    0.5W

  • Power off

    0.5W

SOUND

  • Speaker (Built-in)

    YES (10W x 2)

CERTIFICATION

  • Safety

    CB / NRTL

  • EMC

    FCC Class "A" / CE / KC

  • ERP / Energy Star

    YES(Old ErP for Jordan) / NO

  • ePEAT(US only)

    NO

OPS COMPATIBILITY

  • OPS Type compatible

    YES (Piggyback)

  • OPS Power Built-in

    YES

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

  • SuperSign CMS

    YES

  • SuperSign Control+

    YES

  • SuperSign WB

    YES

  • SuperSign Cloud

    NO

  • Promota

    YES

  • Mobile CMS

    YES

  • Connected Care

    YES

LANGUAGE

  • OSD

    English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean, Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, Japanese, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Arabic

ACCESSORY

  • Basic

    Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Power Cord, QSG, DP Cable(1.8M), Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender

  • Optional

    OPS Kit(KT-OPSF), LSW640A/B(Wall Mount)

SPECIAL FEATURE

  • Overlay Touch Compatibility

    N/A

  • Smart Calibration

    N/A

  • Tilt (Face up)

    N/A

  • Tilt (Face down)

    N/A

  • IP Rating

    N/A

  • Conformal Coating (Power Board)

    YES

  • Power Protection

    N/A

  • Direct Sunlight

    N/A

EFTERLEVNADSINFORMATION

MER EFTERLEVNADSINFORMATION
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Säkerhetsinformationen för tillbehör ingår i säkerhetsinformationen för produkten och tillhandahålls inte separat.

För att läsa och ladda ner mer teknisk dokumentation ska du besöka LG B2B-partnerportalen.

