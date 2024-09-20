About Cookies on This Site

49" 500 nits FHD 0.9mm Even Bezel Video Wall

Funktioner

Galleri

Specifikationer

Support

Resurs

Hitta en återförsäljare

49VM5C

(0)

Gränslös design

Gränslös design

Smal infattning
Gränslös design med sin 0,9 mm jämna panelinfattning* och 1,8 mm BtB (Bezel to Bezel)**-storlek, verifierad av Nemko***, som möjliggör nedsänkta och sömlösa upplevelser på monterade videoväggsskärmar.

Inbyggd SoC* och synkad uppspelning

Smart plattform

Inbyggd SoC* och synkad uppspelning

Den optimerade inbyggda quad-core SoC i 55VH7B/VM5B, 49VM5C kan spela upp olika innehållsformat och eliminerar behovet av en extern mediaspelare. Med hjälp av sin inbyggda SoC spelar varje bildskärm sitt videoband utan lagring för synkroniserad innehållsuppspelning.
webOS 2.0
Smart plattform

webOS 2.0

WebOS 2.0-plattformen ger ett enkelt och bekvämt verktyg för att skapa innehåll. LG:s SDK*och teknisk support gör innehållsutveckling och hantering enklare.

Klar visningsvinkel

Överlägsen bildkvalitet

Klar visningsvinkel

55VH7B/VM5B, 49VM5C garanterar tydlig bildkvalitet även när den är installerad i staplar med mer än fyra. Detta är mycket gynnsamt för den mängd videoväggar som installeras i stora utrymmen.
Enhetlig ljusstyrka
Överlägsen bildkvalitet

Enhetlig ljusstyrka

LG:s LED-teknik för bakgrundsbelysning garanterar hög enhetlighet i ljusstyrka för att säkerställa en tydlig bild. På andra skärmar kan vissa fläckar vara mörkare än andra, men den nya 55VH7B/VM5B, 49VH7C/VM5C ger hög synlighet och en jämn ljusstyrka över hela skärmen.
Bildskapande på videovägg
Överlägsen bildkvalitet

Bildskapande på videovägg

Genom VIC-teknik (Video Wall Image Creation) kompenseras färg- och ljusstyrkeskillnader i kretsdelar med en algoritm för att göra så att panelerna har samma egenskaper så att varje videovägg upprätthåller en jämn vitbalans.
Bildgapsreduktion
Överlägsen bildkvalitet

Bildgapsreduktion

55VH7B/VM5B, 49VH7C/VM5C innehåller en bildförbättringsalgoritm som kan anpassa sig till objekt som ligger i infattningen för en sömlös tittarupplevelse.
Förbättrad innehållshantering

Förbättrad innehållshantering

LAN seriekopplingsprestanda
En LAN-seriekoppling låter dig utföra kommandon för att styra och övervaka skärmarna och till och med uppdatera den fasta programvaran.

Styrfäste/klassificerad port

Bekväma alternativ

Styrfäste/klassificerad port

Ett styrfäste är fäste som säkerställer att videoväggen håller sig platt. Den klassade in/ut-porten förhindrar fel vid anslutning av en seriekoppling.
Kontrollknappar
Bekväma alternativ

Kontrollknappar

Med 8 kontrollknappar är det enkelt att använda olika funktioner på 55VH7B/VM5B, 49VM5C, som att styra OSD (On Screen Display) och byta ingångskälla.
Skriv ut

Alla specifikationer

PANEL

  • Skärmstorlek

    49 tum

  • Upplösning

    1 920 x 1 080 (FHD)

  • Ljusstyrka

    500 cd/m2

  • Orientering

    Stående & liggande läge

ANSLUTBARHET

  • Ingångsdata

    HDMI, DP, DVI-D, OPS, ljud, USB 2.0, USB 3.0, RGB

  • Utdata

    DP, ljud

  • Extern kontroll

    RS232C, RJ45, IR-mottagare

FYSISKA SPECIFIKATIONER

  • Infattningsbredd

    0,9 mm (topp/botten/vänster/höger jämn infattning)/1,8 mm * B till B: Panelinfattning + panelinfattning

  • Monitordimension (B x H x D)

    1 075,6 x 605,8 x 86,2 mm

  • Vikt (huvud)

    17,5 kg

  • VESA™ standardmonteringsgränssnitt

    600 x 400 mm

MILJÖFÖRHÅLLANDEN

  • Drifttemperatur

    0 °C till 40 °C

  • Luftfuktighet vid drift

    10 % till 80 %

EFFEKT

  • Strömförsörjning

    100~240 V, 50/60 Hz

  • Effekttyp

    Inbyggd effekt

STRÖMFÖRBRUKNING

  • Typ

    120 W

  • Smart energibesparing

    70 W

STANDARD(CERTIFIERING)

  • Säkerhet

    UL/cUL/CB/TUV/KC

  • EMC

    FCC Class "A"/CE/KCC

  • ErP/Energy Star

    Ja / Ja (Energy Star 6.0)

MEDIASPELARKOMPATIBILITET

  • OPS-typkompatibel

    Ja

  • Extern mediaspelare fästbar

    Ja (MP500/MP700)

PROGRAMVARUKOMPATIBILITET

  • SuperSign-w lite

    Ja

  • SuperSign-c

    Ja

TILLBEHÖR

  • Grundläggande

    Fjärrkontroll, strömkabel, DP-kabel, manual, IR-mottagare, RS-232C-kabel, LAN-kabel, guidekonsoll, skruv

  • Valfri

    Väggmontering (liggande: WM-L640V, stående: WM-P640V), OPS kit (KT-OPSA), HDBaseT (EB-B100)

EFTERLEVNADSINFORMATION

MER EFTERLEVNADSINFORMATION
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Säkerhetsinformationen för tillbehör ingår i säkerhetsinformationen för produkten och tillhandahålls inte separat.

För att läsa och ladda ner mer teknisk dokumentation ska du besöka LG B2B-partnerportalen.

