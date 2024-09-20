About Cookies on This Site

EW961H-serien

Funktioner

Galleri

Specifikationer

Support

Resurs

Hitta en återförsäljare

EW961H-serien

65EW961H(EU)

EW961H-serien

(0)

Smart anpassning

Skapa din egen lösning tillsammans med LG:s smarta anpassningsverktyg och mjukvara för innehållshantering. Med den skräddarsydda lösningen kan hotellet höja sitt varumärke till nya nivåer.

Förbättrad gästupplevelse

Gör dina gäster glada med livlig bildkvalitet och underhållande funktioner, inklusive webOS 3.0 och dess smarta appar. Det fängslar gästernas smak och gör att de kommer tillbaka.

Smart anslutning

Korsa displaygränser fritt och utan krångel. Med LG Smart Share görs spegling och innehållsdelning mellan TV:n och andra smarta enheter otroligt enkelt och användarvänligt.

Extern högtalarutgång

Låter användarna ha externa högtalare på en separat plats, till exempel i badrummet.

Omedelbart på

Funktionen Omedelbart på med system för höghastighetsladdning sparar tid och gör det möjligt för användare att njuta av innehållet direkt när de slår på TV:n.

Multi-IR

Multi IR-funktionen eliminerar fjärrkontrollens signalstörningar mellan TV-apparater i fastigheter med flera utrymmen.

Pro:Idiom®

Förhindra olaglig kopiering av innehåll med den mycket använda DRM (Digital Right Management).

SoftAP

Soft AP betyder Software enabled Access Point (mjukvaruuaktiverad accesspunkt). Denna ”virtuella” Wi-Fi-funktion exekveras av mjukvara som arbetar på enheten för att skapa en trådlös hotspot.* Soft AP ska ställas in i installationsmenyn efter att TV:n är på.* Miracast får inte användas samtidigt.

SNMP

SNMP (Simple Network Management Protocol) säkerställer bekväm nätverkshantering för SI och företagsledare.

Pro:Centric Smart applikationsplattform<br>1

Pro:Centric Smart applikationsplattform

LG Pro: Centric Smart erbjuder utökade anpassningsbara verktyg; HTML5, Java och Flash. Med dessa kan partners optimera kommersiell TV för att redigera och utveckla sin egen förbättrade servicedesign. Dessutom ger den visuell påverkan och levererar meddelanden till kunder såsom användarna avser.

Pro:Centric Serverapplikation<br>1

Pro:Centric Serverapplikation

Nu kan du differentiera ditt hotell med våra anpassningsbara mallar och sidor som kan specialanpassas för din fastighet. Pro:Centric® ger dig en lösning som är lätt anpassningsbar för ditt företag.

Pro:Centric Direct Ready

Skapa helt enkelt dina egna mallar och hantera tv-apparater på IP-nätverket med Pro:Centric Direct, LG:s programvara för innehållshantering. Pro:Centric Direct erbjuder en projektredigerare, tillsammans med anpassningsbara widgets och tre typer av temamallar (Cinematiktyp, Grid-typ, Bar-typ)* för att främja branding och tillgodose gästernas smak och behov. Den interaktiva lösningen, inklusive 1-klicktjänst och intuitivt användargränssnitt, imponerar på gästerna samtidigt som deras hotellupplevelse höjs. Plus, för hotellägare erbjuder det inte bara effektiv produktion och förvaltning av innehåll, men det maximerar också reklameffektivitet, vilket bidrar till att förbättra hotellets varumärke.

Lövtunn <br>1

OLED TV

Lövtunn

Innovativ minskning av tjocklekenKonstnärlig tunn utformning av EW961H passar perfekt och smälter in i alla sorts hotellrum. Dess extremt ringa djup utnyttjar utrymmet bättre.

Intensiva färger<br>1

OLED TV

Intensiva färger

Levande bildkvalitet OLED hotell-TV ger liv till färger med superb noggrannhet. Självbelysningspixlar ger TV:n utvidgat färgomfång, vilket ger de finaste detaljerna i färg och gradering. Detta låter gästerna njuta av ett mer levande innehåll.

Oändlig kontrast<br>1

OLED TV

Oändlig kontrast

Gränslös kontrast och djupaste svart Självbelysningspixlarna stängs helt av för att reproducera svart. Ingen ljusblödning. Absolut svart erbjuder oändlig kontrast, och gästerna kan uppskatta dess klarhet.

4K upplösning<br>1

ULTRA HD TV

4K upplösning

ULTRA HD är framtiden för digitala bilder med fyra gånger högre upplösning än full HD. Häpnadsväckande 8,3 miljoner pixlar ger en felfri bildkvalitet och otroligt levande detaljer.

4K Upscaler<br>1

4K Upscaler

Njut av fullt HD-innehåll i 4K ULTRA HD-kvalitet. 4K Upscaler uppgraderar automatiskt fullt HD-innehåll till ULTRA HD genom de sex stegen i uppskalningsprocesserna.

Smart Share<br>1

Smart anslutning & bekvämlighet

Smart Share

Smart Share möjliggör för användare att dela innehåll lättare och snabbare. Det söker också efter det innehåll de vill ha för att kunna dela det enklare och mer exakt, vilket förenklar processen att dela mellan olika enheter.

Bluetooth Sound Sync (Bluetooth 3.0)<br>1

Smart anslutning & bekvämlighet

Bluetooth Sound Sync (Bluetooth 3.0)

Bluetooth Sound Sync gör det möjligt för användare att lyssna på musik på en mobil enhet genom TV-högtalarna via Bluetooth-anslutning. * Stöder enheter för Bluetooth Sound Sync: Android (över v4.4 KitKat)/iOS-baserad mobil enhet

Magic Remote klar<br>1

Smart anslutning & bekvämlighet

Magic Remote klar

Ta kontroll över din underhållningsupplevelse med en ny nivå av bekväm fjärrkontroll. Tillbringa mindre tid med sökning och mer tid av njutning.
Skriv ut

Alla specifikationer

DISPLAY

  • Typ

    OLED

  • Upplösning

    3 840 x 2 160 (4K UHD)

  • Ljusstyrka

    500

SÄNDNINGSSYSTEM

  • Analog

    PAL/SECAM

  • Digital

    DVB-T2/C/S2

VIDEO

  • Bildförhållande

    6 lägen (Standard, Cinema, Clear Voice III, Sport, Musik, Spel)

LJUD

  • Ljudutgång/högtalarsystem

    20 W + 20 W/4.0 ch

  • Ljudläge

    OLED Surround

GRÄNSSNITT

  • Sida

    HDMI In, USB 3.0, USB 2.0 (2), CI-fack

  • Bakre

    RF In (2), AV in, videokomponent in, digitalt ljud ut (optiskt), HDMI-ingångsdata, RS-232C, hörlursuttag ut, LAN-port (2), extern högtalare ut (2)

SKÅP (ENHET: MM)

  • Vesa

    300 x 200

  • BxHxD/vikt (med stativ)

    1 451 x 882 x 225/25,4 kg

  • BxHxD/vikt (kartong)

    1 663 x 927 x 212/33,5 kg

EFFEKT

  • Spänning, frekvens

    100~240 V, 50/60 Hz

  • Max.

    328.3

  • Typisk

    283.5

EFTERLEVNADSINFORMATION

MER EFTERLEVNADSINFORMATION
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Säkerhetsinformationen för tillbehör ingår i säkerhetsinformationen för produkten och tillhandahålls inte separat.

För att läsa och ladda ner mer teknisk dokumentation ska du besöka LG B2B-partnerportalen.

