All-in-one Essential Series

LAEB015

All-in-one Essential Series

(0)
framsida med inbäddad bild

All-in-one Essential Series

* Alla bilder på denna sida är endast till för illustrativa ändamål.

All-in-one LED Screen

LGs All-in-one Essential-serie är en 136-tums stor skärm som erbjuds som ett allt-i-ett-paket inklusive en inbäddad styrenhet. För att eliminera fördomarna som att LED-skärmar är svåra och komplexa att installera kräver inte All-in-one Essential-serien kontroll av anslutningar eller modulkonfiguration. Efter en enkel installationsprocess är allt det du behöver göra är att slå på skärmen med en fjärrkontroll som en hem-TV.

All-in-one LED Screen

Dedikerade tillbehörssatser

Produkten erbjuds med flygfodralet som innehåller alla nödvändiga komponenter inklusive landskapets väggfäste och verktyg för installation. Det motoriserade stativet finns som tillval så att du enkelt kan placera det beroende på dina installationsplatser. Med detta stativ kan du justera skärmens höjd inklusive stativ från 2,0 m till 2,5 m.

Dedikerade tillbehörssatser

Enkel installation

Installationsprocessen för All-in-one Essential-serien är mycket enkel. När du har säkrat två skåp som ingår i flygsatsen ska du ansluta varje LED-displaymodul till dem. Till sist, anslut strömkabeln. Denna problemfria installation sparar tid och arbete, vilket gör att användare enkelt kan hantera LED-skärmen.

Enkel installation

* Fästskruvar eller installation av väggfäste/tillbehör behövs också.

Snabbt underhåll

Snabbt underhåll

I händelse av fel relaterat till LED-modulen eller moderkortet kan den servas framifrån. LED-modulen kan enkelt lösgöras av det medföljande magnetverktyget och bytas ut snabbt utan kablar.

Enkel strömanslutning

Enkel strömanslutning

LAEB-serien drivs med en enda eller dubbel AC-kabel* utan behov av en komplicerad strömanslutning och möjliggör snygg installation.

* Två nätkablar behövs för 110V AC.

Drift i en fuktig miljö

Drift i en fuktig miljö

All-in-one Essential-serien kan köras med 90% RF*.

* Utan kondens

Energisparläge standby-läge

Energisparläge standby-läge

När det inte finns någon insignal under en tid stängs skärmen av och huvudkretsdelarna inuti LED-skåpet går i standby-läge. Detta leder till att el sparas.
Alla specifikationer

FYSISK PARAMETRAR

  • Pixelkonfiguration

    3-i-1 SMD

  • Pixeldjup (mm)

    1.56

  • Skärmupplösning

    1,920 x 1,080

  • Modul-mått (B×H,mm)

    250 x 281.25

  • Antal moduler per skärm (BxH)

    12x6 (Totalt 72)

  • Skärmupplösning (BxH)

    1920x1080

  • Skärmens mått (B x H x D, mm)

    3,004.6 × 1,692.1 x 35.5

  • Skärmyta (㎡)

    5.06

  • Skärmens vikt (kg)

    131

  • Fysisk pixeltäthet (pixlar/㎡)

    409,600

  • Kabinettets planhet (mm)

    ±0,2

  • Kabinettets material

    Aluminium

  • Service Access

    Framsida

OPTISKA SPECIFIKATIONER

  • Ljusstyrka

    800

  • Färgtemperatur

    6,500

  • Visuell betraktningsvinkel (H × V)

    160 × 160

  • Ljusenhetlighet

    98%

  • Färgenhetlighet

    ±0,015 Cx,Cy

  • Kontrastförhållande

    3,000

  • Processdjup (bitar)

    16

ELEKTRISKT SPECIFIKATIONER

  • Strömförbrukning (W/kabinett, max)

    3,000

  • Strömförbrukning (W/kabinett, medel)

    1,200

  • Strömförbrukning (W/㎡, Max.)

    593

  • Power Supply (V)

    100 till 240

  • Bildfrekvens (Hz)

    50 ~ 60 / 60

  • Uppdateringshastighet (Hz)

    ≥2880

DRIFT SPECIFIKATIONER

  • Livslängd (timmar till halv ljusstyrka)

    100,000

  • Drifttemperatur(℃)

    0℃ till +40℃

  • Luftfuktighet

    <90%RF (utan kondensation)

  • IP-klassificering fram / bak

    IP40 / IP20

CERTIFIERING

  • Certifiering

    CE,FCC,ETL,CB

KLIMAT

  • Klimat

    RoHS, REACH

STYRENHET

  • Styrenhet

    Inbäddad

EFTERLEVNADSINFORMATION

MER EFTERLEVNADSINFORMATION
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Säkerhetsinformationen för tillbehör ingår i säkerhetsinformationen för produkten och tillhandahålls inte separat.

För att läsa och ladda ner mer teknisk dokumentation ska du besöka LG B2B-partnerportalen.

