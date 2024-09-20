About Cookies on This Site

Transparent LED-färgfilm

LAT240DT1

Transparent LED-färgfilm

(0)

Hög transparens

Hög transparens

Den höga transparensen* (73% ) gör att glaset förblir synligt även efter att
filmen har applicerats på det och den ursprungliga designen påverkas inte. När LED-skärmen är avstängd märks inte filmen, utan den går helt ihop med glaset.
Kompletta färger

Kompletta färger

LG:s transparenta LED-färgfilm har ett överraskande stort färgområde tack vare pixeldjupet på 24 mm. Programmen kan visa hela videor och bilder med flera olika möjliga färgkombinationer.
Självhäftande film
Enkel utrymmesinnovation

Självhäftande film

Den transparenta LD-filmen är självhäftande och kan enkelt fästas på till exempel glasrutor utan komplicerade extrabyggen.
Superb utökningsbarhet och flexibilitet
Enkel utrymmesinnovation

Superb utökningsbarhet och flexibilitet

Filmens storlek och form kan anpassas efter var den ska installeras. Den kan utökas med ytterligare filmer på både höjden och bredden, eller kapas parallellt mot ramen för att uppfylla eventuella storlekskrav.

* Filmen måste kapas parallellt mot ramen med 1 pixel.

Stöd för böjbart format
Enkel utrymmesinnovation

Stöd för böjbart format

Den transparenta LED-filmen kan böjas upp till 1 100 R konkav/konvex så att den kan läggas på böjda glaskonstruktioner eller fönster. Detta gör att den kan användas i fler syften och i fler utrymmen.
Systemanslutning

Systemanslutning

※ Systemets faktiska struktur i det ovanstående exemplet kan komma att ändras

Skriv ut

Alla specifikationer

LAT240DT1

  • Pixeldjup

    24 ± 0,2 mm

  • LED-typ

    RGB 3-i-1-färgpaket (SMD1818)

  • Upplösning

    28 x 20

  • Pixlar per panel

    560

  • Pixeltäthet [punkt/m²]

    1736

  • Ljusstyrka (efter kalibrering)

    >1 000 nit

  • Kontrastförhållande

    ≥ 100 000:1

  • Luminansenhetlighet

    ≥ 70 %

  • Kromaticitetsenhetlighet

    Δu’v’≤0,015

  • Betraktningsvinkel (H x V)

    120 x 120

  • Livslängd (ljusstyrka 50 %)

    50 000 h

  • Daglig användning

    Dygnet runt

  • Garanti

    2 år

  • Genomsläpplighet:

    0.73

  • Drifttemperatur (℃)

    0 ℃ ~ 45 ℃ (enbart glasinstallation inomhus)

  • Böjd installation

    1 100 R (konkav/konvex)

  • Filmkapning

    Ja (enbart parallellt mot sidan av ramen)

  • Färgförvrängning på filmens yta

    Nej

  • Färgbehandling

    130/120/110 nivå (RGB)

  • Färger

    1 716 000 färger

  • Färgkromaticitet

    Cx: 0,28±0,03, Cy: 0,28±0,03

  • Mått (B × H x D)

    668 x 480 x 2,0 mm (med skyddsfilm på framsidan och baksidan)

  • Vikt

    0,73 kg

  • Strömförbrukning

    37 W (transparent panel 1EA + ramsats 1EA)

1 ST RAMSATS

  • Mått (B × H x D)

    547,3 x 63 x 24 mm

  • Vikt

    0,45 kg

STANDARDRAMSATS

  • Mått (B × H x D)

    479,5 x 28,1 x 24 mm

  • Vikt

    0,26 kg

ENHETSKONTROLL

  • Upplösning

    960 x 540 (4 enhetskontroller krävs för FHD)

  • Gränssnitt

    Ineffekt: LVDS
    Utdata : RJ45 x4EA

  • Största överföringsområde

    100 m

  • Mått (B × H x D)

    293 x 37 x 188,7 mm

  • Vikt

    1,5 kg

  • Temperatursensor

    Ja

  • Strömförbrukning

    20 W

SYSTEMKONTROLL

  • Video (max ingående upplösning)

    DP: 3 840 x 2 160 @ 30Hz
    HDMI: 3 840 x 2 160 @ 30Hz
    DVI-D: 1 920 x 1 080 @ 60Hz

  • Ingångar

    HDMI, DP, DVI-D, RS232C, RJ45 (utan LED-indikator), IR-mottagare (för installation), USB 3.0

  • Utgångar

    LVDS, DP, RS232C, RJ45 (utan LED-indikator)

  • Mått (B × H x D)

    293 x 40,1 mm

  • Vikt (skärm)

    1,6 kg

  • Temperatursensor

    Ja

  • Ljussensor

    Ja

  • Ingångsväljare

    HDMI, DVI-D, DP

  • TPC (Temporal Peak luminance Control)

    Ja

  • Strömförbrukning

    17 W

  • CMS S/W

    Ja

  • Tillbehör

    Strömkabel, IR- och ljussensor (1,5m), 4P telefonjack-till-RS232C, ESG, regelföreskrifter, garantikort

EFFEKT

  • Mått (B × H x D)

    183 × 86 × 28 mm

  • Vikt

    0,769 kg

  • Ingångar

    100~240 V, 50~60 Hz

  • Utgångar

    19,5 V/10,8 A (210 W)

  • Färg

    Vit

  • DC-utkabel

    14AWG, 1,5 m

  • Typ

    L-typ

EFTERLEVNADSINFORMATION

MER EFTERLEVNADSINFORMATION
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Säkerhetsinformationen för tillbehör ingår i säkerhetsinformationen för produkten och tillhandahålls inte separat.

För att läsa och ladda ner mer teknisk dokumentation ska du besöka LG B2B-partnerportalen.

