55EJ5E-B

55" Wallpaper OLED

(0)
Konstnärligt utrymme utanför skärmen

Konstnärligt utrymme utanför skärmen

Denna sofistikerade OLED Signate tapeten ger bästa möjliga bildkvalitet, döljer sin närvaro genom att smälta in i väggen. Minimalt utrymme krävs för installation, vilket förenklar uppbyggnadsprocessen.
Perfekt svart
Oöverträffad bildkvalitet

Perfekt svart

Gränslös kontrast och den djupaste svärta
De självupplysta pixlarna stängs helt av för att reproducera absolut svärta utan att läcka ljus och erbjuder oändlig kontrast
Perfekt färg
Oöverträffad bildkvalitet

Perfekt färg

Exakt och stabil färgåtergivning
De självupplysta pixlarna gör att färgerna kommer till liv med enastående exakthet.
Perfekt bildvisning
Oöverträffad bildkvalitet

Perfekt bildvisning

Vidvisningsvinkel
LG OLED Signate har enastående bildkvalitet över hela skärmen oavsett betraktningsvinkel.
Perfekt design
Den ultimata designelegansen

Perfekt design

LG:s OLED-teknik låser upp de nya världarna av designflexibilitet med otroligt lätt och smal bildskärm. Fördelarna som OLED-displayen ger är oändlig och är allt från den enklare installationen till ett snyggt utseende.

Baserad på 55”

Göms i blickfånget
Den ultimata designelegansen

Göms i blickfånget

Den subtila kanten på OLED-tapeten helt smälter in i väggen, vilket ger publiken en känsla innehållet spelas direkt i själva väggen. Integrerar med och lägger till en lyxig inredning, är tapeten OLED en effektiv metod för att leverera annonser och information.
N×N Utökningsbar skärmstorlek
Förverkliga en uppslukande vy

N×N Utökningsbar skärmstorlek

Genom att vinkla bildskärmar horisontellt och vertikalt uppåt så kan skärmstorleken vara så stor som användarna själv önskar. Expansiva, stora skärmar är mer effektiva för att förflytta tittarna genom att ge en oerhört fördjupande visningsupplevelse.
LAN-kedjekoppling
Förverkliga en uppslukande vy

LAN-kedjekoppling

Ett kedjekopplat LAN låter dig köra kommandon som kontrollerar och övervakar skärmarna eller till och med uppdatera deras inbyggda programvara.
Väggupphängning som är optimerad för enkel lutning
Enkel installation

Väggupphängning som är optimerad för enkel lutning

Den övergripande installationsprocessen för OLED-tapeten har blivit mycket enklare. När den dedikerade väggupphängningen borras in i en vägg, kan en skärm lätt hängas upp på den. Videoväggsplattor har blivit bekvämare tack vare dess främre installationsfunktion, som avviker från den konventionella sidoskyddsmetoden.
Förbättrad flexibilitet av kablar
Enkel installation

Förbättrad flexibilitet av kablar

Som ett resultat av en fördjupad övervägning av användningsscenarier har förbättringar gjorts i flexibiliteten hos vanliga kablar som förbinder skärmen med skyltningslådan. Dessa nya kablar är flexibla för att enkelt kunna bädda in i en vägg eller andra konstruktioner.
Skriv ut

Alla specifikationer

PANEL

  • Screen Size (Inch)

    55

  • Panel Technology

    OLED

  • Back Light Type

    OLED

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Native Resolution

    1920 x 1080 (FHD)

  • Refresh Rate

    120Hz

  • Brightness

    150/400nit (APL 100%/25%)

  • Contrast Ratio

    150,000:1

  • Dynamic CR

    NO

  • Color Gamut

    BT709 120%

  • Viewing Angle (H x V)

    178º x 178º

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    1.07 Billion colors

  • Response Time

    1ms (G to G), 8ms (MPRT)

  • Surface Treatment (Haze)

    Haze 0%

  • Life time

    30,000Hrs (Typ.)

  • Operation Hours (Hours/Day)

    18/7 (Moving Content Only)

  • Portait / Landscape

    YES / YES

  • Transparency

    N/A

  • QWP (Quarter Wave Plate)

    N/A

ANSLUTNINGAR

  • HDMI In

    YES (1ea)

  • HDMI In (HDCP Ver.)

    1.4

  • DP In

    YES (HDCP 1.3)

  • DVI-D In

    NO

  • RGB In

    NO

  • Audio In

    NO

  • RS232C In

    YES

  • RJ45(LAN) In

    YES (1ea)

  • IR In

    YES

  • USB In

    USB2.0 Type A (2ea)

  • HDMI Out

    NO

  • DP Out

    YES

  • Audio Out

    YES

  • Touch USB

    NO

  • External Speaker Out

    NO

  • RS232C Out

    YES

  • RJ45(LAN) Out

    YES

  • IR Out

    YES (Sharing RS232C Out)

  • Daisy Chain

    Input : HDMI, DP / Output : DP

MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION

  • Bezel Color

    Black

  • Bezel Width

    Even Bezel : 0.9mm (Off Bezel) T/R/L/B : 5.3/5.3/5.3/11.0mm (On Bezel)

  • Weight (Head)

    6.5Kg (Head) 3.4Kg (Signage Box)

  • Weight (Head+Stand)

    N/A

  • Packed Weight

    23.1Kg

  • Monitor Dimensions (W x H x D)

    1220.3 x 696.8 x 4.9mm (Head) 782.8 x 238.4 x 34.7mm (Signage Box)

  • Monitor Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)

    N/A

  • Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)

    1345 x 804 x 207mm

  • Handle

    NO

  • VESA Standard Mount Interface

    N/A

FEATURE - HARDWARE

  • Internal Memory (eMMC)

    16GB

  • Wi-Fi/BT (Built-in)

    NO

  • Temperature Sensor

    YES

  • Auto Brightness Sensor

    NO

  • Pixel Sensor

    NO

  • Proximity Sensor

    NO

  • Current Sensor

    NO

  • BLU Sensor

    NO

  • Humidity Sensor

    NO

  • Acceleration(Gyro) Sensor

    NO

  • Power Indicator

    NO

  • Local Key Operation

    NO

  • FAN (Built-in)

    NO

FEATURE - SOFTWARE

  • OS Ver. (webOS)

    webOS 3.0+

  • Local Contents Scheduling

    YES

  • Group Manager

    YES

  • USB Plug & Play

    YES

  • Fail over

    YES

  • Booting Logo Image

    NO

  • No Signal Image

    NO

  • RS232C Sync

    YES

  • Local Network Sync

    YES

  • Backlight Sync

    NO

  • PIP

    NO

  • PBP

    NO

  • Screen Share

    NO

  • Video Tag

    YES (4 Video Tag)

  • Play via URL

    NO

  • Screen Rotation

    YES

  • External Input Rotation

    YES

  • Gapless Playback

    YES

  • Tile Mode Setting

    YES

  • Setting Data Cloning

    YES

  • SNMP

    YES

  • ISM Method

    YES

  • Auto Set ID

    YES

  • Status Mailing

    YES

  • Control Manager

    YES

  • Cisco Certification

    NO

  • Crestron Connected

    YES

  • Smart Energy Saving

    NO

  • PM mode

    YES

  • Wake on LAN

    YES

  • Network Ready

    NO

  • Beacon

    NO

  • HDMI-CEC

    YES

  • SI Server Setting

    YES

  • webRTC

    NO

  • Pro:Idiom

    YES

  • Brightness Compensation

    NO

  • W/B Setting by Grey scale

    NO

  • Scan Inversion

    YES

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

  • Operation Temperature

    0 °C to 40 °C

  • Operation Humidity

    10 % to 80 %

STRÖM

  • Power Supply

    AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz

  • Power Type

    Built-in Power

POWER CONSUMPTION

  • Typ.

    171W (IEC 62087)

  • Max.

    318W

  • BTU (British Thermal Unit)

    1054 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 1085 BTU/Hr(Max.)

  • Smart Energy Saving (70%)

    N/A

  • DPM

    0.5W

  • Power off

    0.5W

SOUND

  • Speaker (Built-in)

    NO

CERTIFICATION

  • Safety

    CB / NRTL

  • EMC

    FCC Class "A" / CE / KC

  • ERP / Energy Star

    YES / NO

  • ePEAT(US only)

    NO

OPS COMPATIBILITY

  • OPS Type compatible

    N/A

  • OPS Power Built-in

    N/A

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

  • SuperSign CMS

    YES

  • SuperSign Control+

    YES

  • SuperSign WB

    YES

  • SuperSign Cloud

    NO

  • Promota

    NO

  • Mobile CMS

    YES

  • Connected Care

    YES

LANGUAGE

  • OSD

    English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean, Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, Japanese, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Arabic

ACCESSORY

  • Basic

    Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Power Cord, QSG, IR receiver, Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender, FFC Cables(1600mmx4ea for connection between panel and Signage Box), DP Cable(2M), LAN Cable(1.5M), RS232 Cable(4P-4P,1.5M), LC Cable(VLC,3M), Wall Fixer(4ea), Wall Fixer Install Guide, Install Guide Sheet(2ea), Tape(10ea for Cabling / 2ea for Dust proof), Screw(M4xL25,10ea / M3xL5.5,8ea)

  • Optional

    NO

SPECIAL FEATURE

  • Overlay Touch Compatibility

    N/A

  • Smart Calibration

    N/A

  • Tilt (Face up)

    N/A

  • Tilt (Face down)

    N/A

  • IP Rating

    N/A

  • Conformal Coating (Power Board)

    N/A

  • Power Protection

    N/A

  • Direct Sunlight

    N/A

EFTERLEVNADSINFORMATION

MER EFTERLEVNADSINFORMATION
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Säkerhetsinformationen för tillbehör ingår i säkerhetsinformationen för produkten och tillhandahålls inte separat.

För att läsa och ladda ner mer teknisk dokumentation ska du besöka LG B2B-partnerportalen.

