Flexibel böjd öppen ram

55EF5E-P

Flexibel böjd öppen ram

(0)
Konstnärligt utrymme utanför skärmen<br>1

Konstnärligt utrymme utanför skärmen

LG OLED ger annonseringseffektivitet, omformar rymden med perfekta färger och innovativa former.

Olika kurvor för olika landmärken<br>1

Rumslyftande design

Olika kurvor för olika landmärken

55EF5E-serien stöder olika konkava och konvexa krökningar i både stående och liggande lägen.

* Faktiskt utseende på plats kan skilja sig från ovanstående simulerade scen

På plats anpassning<br>1

Designflexibilitet

På plats anpassning

55EF5E möjliggör ett nytt sätt för konstruktioner tack vare den valfria "kurvkalibrator (CC) 1".

Kurvkalibrator Steg för steg video

Se hur en kurvkalibrator fungerar och stöder installationen på ett helt nytt sätt.

Smalare infattning<br>1
Uppslukande tittarupplevelse

Smalare infattning

55EF5E minskat sin storlek för att ge mycket mer nedsänkta och sömlösa visningsupplevelser.

Perfekt svart<br>1
Oöverträffad bildkvalitet

Perfekt svart

Gränslös kontrast och den djupaste svärta
De självupplysta pixlarna stängs helt av för att reproducera absolut svärta utan att läcka ljus och erbjuder oändlig kontrast

Perfekt färg<br>1
Oöverträffad bildkvalitet

Perfekt färg

Exakt och stabil färgåtergivning
De självupplysta pixlarna gör att färgerna kommer till liv.

Perfekt bildvisning<br>1
Oöverträffad bildkvalitet

Perfekt bildvisning

Vidvisningsvinkel
LG OLED Signate har bildkvalitet över hela skärmen oavsett betraktningsvinkel.

Perfekt design<br>1
Rumslyftande design

Perfekt design

LG:s OLED-teknik låser upp de nya världarna av designflexibilitet med lätt och smal bildskärm.

Utökningsbar skärmstorlek<br>1
Rumslyftande design

Utökningsbar skärmstorlek

Genom att vinkla bildskärmarna horisontellt och vertikalt så kan skärmstorleken vara så stor som användarna själv önskar. Detta ger tittare en otrolig nedsänkning i visningsupplevelsen.

Synkroniserad uppspelning och hantering<br>1
Uppslukande tittarupplevelse

Synkroniserad uppspelning och hantering

Med sin inbyggda högpresterande SoC spelar varje bildskärm upp videon utan lagg för synkroniserad innehållsuppspelning. LAN-kedjan möjliggör för användaren att styra och övervaka bildskärmar, överföra data samt till och med uppdatera firmware på en gång.
Skriv ut

Alla specifikationer

PANEL

  • Skärmstorlek

    55 tum

  • Upplösning

    1 920 x 1 080 (FHD)

  • Ljusstyrka (Genomsnittlig bildnivå 25 %, Typ., cd/m²)

    400

  • Ljusstyrka (Genomsnittlig bildnivå 100 %, Typ., cd/m²)

    150

ANSLUTNING

  • Ingångar

    HDMI, DP, USB 2.0 (2)

  • Utgångar

    DP, Ljud (Fixerad/AV/Variabel)

  • Extern kontroll

    RS232C I/O, RJ45 I/O, IR In

FYSISKA SPECIFIKATIONER

  • Infattningsbredd (T/B/L/R)

    0.6 / 0.6 / 6.7 / 6.7 mm (Platt, Off Bezel)5.0 / 10.6 / 7.6 / 7.6 mm (Platt, On Bezel)

  • Skärmens mått (B × H x D)

    701,4 x 1219,7 x 38,0 mm (huvud, w/Pem-nut)
    701,4 x 1219,7 x 12,4 mm (endast huvud)

  • Vikt

    Set: 9.9 kg Signage Box: 3,5 kg

  • Förpackningsmått (B x H x D)

    1 350 x 837 x 250 mm

  • Förpackningsvikt

    17 kg

MILJÖFÖRHÅLLANDEN

  • Drifttemperatur

    0 °C till 40 °C

  • Driftluftfuktighet

    10 % till 80 %

EFFEKT

  • Strömförsörjning

    100-240 V~, 50/60 Hz

  • Strömtyp

    Inbyggd strömförsörjningsmodul

  • Strömförbrukning (Typ./Max., Baserat på 8 färgfält)

    309 W / 318 W

STANDARD(CERTIFIERING)

  • Säkerhet

    IEC 60950-1 / EN 60950-1 / UL 60950-1

  • EMC

    FCC Class "A" / CE / KCC

  • ErP / Energy Star

    Ja / Nej

MEDIASPELARKOMPATIBILITET

  • OPS-typkompatibel

    Nej

  • Extern mediaspelare anslutningsbar

    Ja

PROGRAMKOMPATIBILITET

  • Innehållshanteringsprogram

    SuperSign CMS

  • Kontroll- och övervakningsprogram

    SuperSign Control / Control+

TILLBEHÖR

  • Grundläggande

    Fjärrkontroll (inklusive 2 batterier), strömsladd, QSG, IR mottagare, Regelbok, Telefon till RS232C Kön, RS232-kabel (4p-4p), FFC-kablar (220 mm x 4eaför anslutning mellan panel och signage-låda), DP-kabel, LAN-kabel, LC (VLC-kabel)

  • Tillval

    Kurvkalibrator (ACC-CC-EF5E)

EFTERLEVNADSINFORMATION

MER EFTERLEVNADSINFORMATION
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Säkerhetsinformationen för tillbehör ingår i säkerhetsinformationen för produkten och tillhandahålls inte separat.

För att läsa och ladda ner mer teknisk dokumentation ska du besöka LG B2B-partnerportalen.

