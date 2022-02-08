About Cookies on This Site

ผู้ชายกำลังเปิดแอร์ในห้องนั่งเล่น

6 วิธีแก้ปัญหาแอร์ไม่เย็นออกแต่ลม เช็คเบื้องต้นไม่ยาก

08/02/2022

ปัญหาแอร์ไม่เย็นทำให้การพักผ่อนไม่มีประสิทธิภาพ

แอร์ไม่เย็นเกิดจากอะไร รู้สาเหตุแก้ไขทัน

ปัญหาแอร์ไม่เย็นถือเป็นเรื่องใหญ่มากโดยเฉพาะในเวลากลางวันอุณหภูมิโดยเฉลี่ยค่อนข้างสูง แม้ว่าจะอยู่ในฤดูฝนหรือฤดูหนาวก็ตาม เครื่องปรับอากาศจึงเป็นตัวช่วยมือวางอันดับหนึ่งที่จะเข้ามาแก้ไขให้อากาศภายในบ้านหรือห้องต่าง ๆ เย็นสบายเหมาะแก่การนอนหลับพักผ่อน หรือทำกิจกรรมต่าง ๆ ภายในบ้าน รวมถึงการทำงานที่บ้าน เพื่อให้ได้ชิ้นงานคุณภาพสิ่งแวดล้อมจะต้องเอื้ออำนวยโดยเฉพาะเรื่องของอุณหภูมิที่ส่งผลโดยตรงต่อสมาธิในการทำงาน.

ข้อควรรู้ 6 สาเหตุที่ทำให้แอร์ไม่เย็น
1. การตั้งค่าที่ผิด

หลายครั้งพบว่าปัญหาแอร์ไม่เย็นมักเกิดจากการปรับโหมดที่ผิด ทำให้แอร์ทำงานไม่ตรงตามวัตถุประสงค์ของผู้ใช้งาน เช่น ปรับเป็นโหมดพัดลม (Fan Mode) โดยเข้าจะว่าเป็นโหมดเย็น (Cool Mode) วิธีแก้ไขที่ดีที่สุดคือตรวจเช็คคู่มือการใช้งานให้เข้าใจอย่างถูกต้อง.

2. ไส้กรองสกปรก

เครื่องปรับอากาศเมื่อใช้ไปนาน ๆ สิ่งสกปรกจะเข้าไปสะสมอุดตันในไส้กรองอากาศ (ฟิลเตอร์) เป็นเหตุให้ระบายความร้อนได้ไม่เต็มประสิทธิภาพส่งผลต่อความเย็นที่ได้ อีกทั้งยังเป็นต้นเหตุของการสะสมของเชื้อแบคทีเรียรวมถึงเชื้อโรคต่าง ๆ อันมีผลเสียต่อสุขภาพ วิธีแก้ไขที่ดีที่สุดคือหมั่นล้างแอร์ตามระยะเวลาที่กำหนด เช่น ทุก 4-6 เดือน/ครั้ง .

3. BTU แอร์ไม่สัมพันธ์กับขนาดห้อง

การเลือกขนาดบีทียูเครื่องปรับอากาศที่เหมาะสมกับขนาดของห้อง มีส่วนอย่างมากที่จะทำให้อุณหภูมิเย็นได้ดังใจตามความต้องการของผู้ใช้ หลายครั้งพบว่าแอร์ยังใหม่ไส้กรองอากาศสะอาดดีแต่ยังทำความเย็นได้ไม่ดี ซึ่งสาเหตุมาจากการเลือก BTU ที่ไม่เหมาะสมกับขนาดของห้องนั่นเอง วิธีแก้ไขคือคำนวณค่า BTU ของแอร์ให้สัมพันธ์กับขนาดของห้องที่ต้องการติดตั้งแอร์.

● แอร์ขนาด 9,000 BTU เหมาะสำหรับห้องขนาด 12-15 ตร.ม
● แอร์ขนาด 12,000 BTU เหมาะสำหรับห้องขนาด 16-20 ตร.ม
● แอร์ขนาด 18,000 BTU เหมาะสำหรับห้องขนาด 24-30 ตร.ม
● แอร์ขนาด 21,000 BTU เหมาะสำหรับห้องขนาด 28-35 ตร.ม
● แอร์ขนาด 24,000 BTU เหมาะสำหรับห้องขนาด 32-40 ตร.ม
● แอร์ขนาด 25,000 BTU เหมาะสำหรับห้องขนาด 35-44 ตร.ม
● แอร์ขนาด 30,000 BTU เหมาะสำหรับห้องขนาด 40-50 ตร.ม

ผู้หญิงนอนอ่านหนังสือ

 

 

เลือกแอร์ขนาด BTU ที่เหมาะสมกับขนาดห้องเพื่อความเย็นสบายทั่วถึง.

4. จำนวนคนในห้อง

จำนวนคนในห้องที่มากเกินไปมีผลต่ออุณหภูมิภายในห้องอย่างมากทำให้แอร์ไม่เย็น เนื่องจากอุณหภูมิในร่างกายคนเราแต่ละคนสูงกว่าอุณหภูมิห้อง ในกรณีนี้วิธีแก้ไขคือปรับลดอุณหภูมิให้ต่ำกว่าปกติหรืออาจต้องรอเวลาสักระยะเพื่อให้ได้ความเย็นตามต้องการ.

5. น้ำยาแอร์ไม่เพียงพอ

สาเหตุที่ทำให้แอร์ไม่เย็นที่พบได้บ่อยอีกสาเหตุก็คือน้ำยาแอร์หมดหรือต่ำกว่าค่าที่กำหนดไว้ ซึ่งนอกเหนือจากการใช้งานเป็นประจำแล้ว ยังหมายความรวมถึงน้ำยาแอร์รั่วและมีการอุดตันของท่อส่งน้ำยาแอร์ด้วยเช่นกัน.

6. ปิดประตูหรือหน้าต่างไม่สนิท

อีกหนึ่งสาเหตุที่ทำให้แอร์ไม่เย็นก็คือปิดประตูหรือหน้าต่างไม่สนิท หรือมีช่องโหว่ที่ทำให้ลมแอร์ลอดผ่านออกไปได้ เช่น ช่องว่างของประตูห้องที่อยู่เหนือระดับพื้นห้องมากเกินไป รอยแตกหรือรอยแยกบริเวณรอยต่อของผนังห้อง รวมถึงฝ้าเพดานเป็นต้น.

ปัญหาแอร์ไม่เย็นมีแต่ลมจะหมดไปด้วย 6 วิธีที่ได้กล่าวไว้ข้างต้นนี้ ซึ่งล้วนเป็นวิธีที่สามารถสังเกตและรู้ปัญหาได้ง่ายสามารถแก้ไขได้ด้วยตนเองไม่ต้องเสียเงินจ้างช่างแอร์ให้สิ้นเปลือง.

เครื่องปรับอากาศ LG

แอร์ LG DUAL COOL UV มีระบบเพื่ออากาศสะอาด 5 ขั้นตอน มอบอากาศสะอาดบริสุทธิ์ขึ้นอีกระดับ.

นอกจากนี้สำหรับท่านใดที่กำลังตัดสินใจเลือกซื้อเครื่องปรับอากาศเครื่องใหม่มาใช้งาน ขอแนะนำเครื่องปรับอากาศ LG แบรนด์คุณภาพที่มาพร้อมกับนวัตกรรมอันล้ำสมัย ตอบโจทย์การใช้งานของคนยุคปัจจุบัน เย็นเร็ว ทนทาน ประหยัดพลังงาน ด้วยเทคโนโลยีการทำงานของคอมเพรสเซอร์ระบบอินเวอร์เตอร์แบบโรตารี่คู่ DUAL Inverter มาพร้อมกับการรับประกันและบริการหลังการขายอย่างมืออาชีพ.

ท่านใดที่สนใจซื้อเครื่องปรับอากาศ รวมถึงเครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้า LG ประเภทอื่น อาทิ เครื่องซักผ้า เครื่องอบผ้า ตู้เย็น ทีวี และ เครื่องเสียง สามารถสอบถามรายละเอียดข้อมูลได้ที่ ศูนย์ลูกค้าสัมพันธ์หมายเลขโทรศัพท์ 02-057-5757 ทุกวัน 08:00 – 18:00 น..