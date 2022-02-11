About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
ผ้าหลากสีแขวนเรียงกันด้วยไม้แขวนเสื้อ

วิธีซักเสื้อผ้าผู้ป่วยโควิด ป้องกันเชื้อโรคแพร่กระจาย

11/02/2022

เคล็ดลับซักผ้าให้ผู้ป่วยโควิด ลดเชื้อแพร่กระจาย

เคล็ดลับซักผ้าผู้ป่วยให้สะอาด ลดความเสี่ยงติดเชื้อโควิด-19

ณ ตอนนี้สถานการณ์การแพร่ระบาดของเชื้อไวรัสโควิด-19 ในประเทศไทย ยังคงมีจำนวนผู้ติดเชื้อเพิ่มขึ้นอย่างต่อเนื่อง แม้หลายคนเลือกลดความเสี่ยงสัมผัสเชื้อโรคด้วยการ Work From Home แต่ทั้งนี้คนส่วนใหญ่ยังมีความจำเป็นต้องออกจากบ้าน หรือบางกลุ่มอาชีพไม่สามารถ Work From Home ได้ ดังนั้นก่อนเข้าบ้านทุกครั้งสิ่งที่ไม่ควรมองข้าม คือการซักทำความสะอาดเสื้อผ้าและเครื่องประดับให้สะอาดเสมอ เพราะวิธีนี้ไม่เพียงแต่จะช่วยลดความเสี่ยงในการแพร่กระจายเชื้อโรคเท่านั้น แต่ยังช่วยให้เสื้อผ้าหอมสะอาดและมั่นใจทุกครั้งที่นำมาสวมใส่




แต่หากตอนนี้สมาชิกในบ้านติดเชื้อโควิด หรืออยู่ในช่วงเฝ้าสังเกตอาการ นอกจากการแยกกักตัวเพื่อลดความเสี่ยงแล้ว การซักผ้าให้สะอาดด้วยขั้นตอนที่ถูกต้อง เป็นอีกหนึ่งสิ่งที่ต้องปฏิบัติตามอย่างเคร่งครัด เพราะหากใช้วิธีซักเสื้อผ้าแบบผิด ๆ อาจทำให้เชื้อโรคแพร่กระจายไปสู่ผู้อื่นได้ วันนี้ LG มีวิธีซักเสื้อผ้าผู้ป่วยโควิด ป้องกันเชื้อโรคแพร่กระจายมาบอกต่อ ขั้นตอนง่าย ๆ ไม่ยุ่งยาก แต่ช่วยคุณลดความเสี่ยงได้แน่นอน

ผู้ชายสวมถุงมือเพื่อเตรียมซักผ้าให้ผู้ป่วยโควิด

ผู้ป่วยโควิดต้องแยกตะกร้าผ้ากับคนในบ้านทุกครั้ง

คนในบ้านติดโควิด ซักผ้าอย่างไรให้สะอาด ปลอดภัย ห่างไกลเชื้อ

1. แยกตะกร้าผ้ากับคนในบ้าน

แยกเสื้อผ้าของผู้ป่วยโควิดออกจากสมาชิกในบ้าน และหากเป็นไปได้ควรซักเสื้อผ้าที่สวมใส่แล้วทันที หลีกเลี่ยงการวางกองเสื้อผ้ารวมกันในตะกร้าผ้า หรือหากยังไม่ต้องการซักแนะนำว่าควรนำไปผึ่งแดดเพื่อฆ่าเชื้อก่อน วิธีนี้จะช่วยลดเชื้อโรคและแบคทีเรียได้เป็นอย่างดี

2. สวมถุงมือทุกครั้งก่อนจับผ้าผู้ป่วย

ก่อนจับผ้าของผู้ป่วยต้องสวมถุงมือและสวมหน้ากากอนามัยทุกครั้ง และไม่ถือเสื้อผ้าเหล่านั้นแนบชิดกับลำตัว หลีกเลี่ยงการสะบัดเสื้อผ้า เพราะอาจทำให้เชื้อโรคกระจายตัวได้เร็วขึ้น

3. ขจัดรอยเปื้อนบนเสื้อผ้าก่อนนำไปซัก

หากดูแลผู้ป่วยโควิดที่เป็นผู้ป่วยติดเตียงหรือผู้ป่วยที่ไม่สามารถช่วยเหลือตัวเองได้ เป็นไปได้ว่าอาจมีคราบของเสียติดบนเสื้อผ้า เช่น ปัสสาวะ อุจจาระ น้ำลาย เป็นต้น ดังนั้นก่อนนำไปซักควรขจัดคราบสกปรกบนเสื้อผ้าหรือบนผ้าปูที่นอนเสียก่อน จากนั้นทิ้งเศษสกปรกลงในถังขยะที่ปิดมิดชิด

4. ฆ่าเชื้อด้วยน้ำร้อน

ขั้นตอนต่อมาให้นำผ้าของผู้ป่วยโควิดแช่ในน้ำร้อนอุณหภูมิ 60 – 90 องศา หรือแช่ในน้ำยาฆ่าเชื้อ 30 นาที จากนั้นล้างด้วยน้ำเปล่าอีกครั้งแล้วจึงนำไปลงถังซักผ้าตามปกติ

5. ล้างมือให้สะอาดทุกครั้งหลังซักผ้า

หลังซักผ้าเสร็จเรียบร้อยให้ถอดถุงมือทิ้งลงในถังขยะที่ปิดมิดชิด จากนั้นล้างมือให้สะอาด เพื่อป้องกันการนำมือสกปรกมาสัมผัสใบหน้า หรือสัมผัสสิ่งของภายในบ้าน

6. นำผ้าไปตากในที่แดดจัด

ไม่เพียงแต่ผ้าผู้ป่วยโควิดเท่านั้นที่ต้องนำไปตากในที่แดดจัด เพราะแม้แต่เสื้อผ้าของคนปกติก็ต้องได้รับแสงแดดที่เพียงพอเช่นกัน ไม่เช่นนั้นอาจทำให้ผ้ามีกลิ่นเหม็นอับและทำให้ผู้สวมใส่เกิดอาการคันยิบ ๆ ตามตัวได้ ดังนั้นตากผ้าให้แห้งสนิททุกครั้งแล้วจึงนำมาเก็บเข้าตู้เสื้อผ้าตามปกติ

7. เช็ดทำความสะอาดเครื่องซักผ้า

ใช้สเปรย์แอลกอฮอล์ความเข้มข้น 70% หรือน้ำยาฆ่าเชื้อพ่นให้ทั่วเครื่องซักผ้าและตะกร้าผ้า จากนั้นใช้ผ้าเช็ดทำความสะอาดให้ทั่วเพื่อป้องกันเชื้อโรคที่อาจตกค้างมาจากเสื้อผ้าของผู้ป่วย

 

นอกจากวิธีการซักผ้าให้หอมแล้ว วิธีซักผ้าให้สะอาดเป็นปัจจัยที่ต้องทำคู่กันเสมอ เพราะหากเสื้อผ้ามีความหอมเพียงอย่างเดียว แต่ยังมีแบคทีเรียและคราบสกปรกบนเสื้อผ้าทั้งที่มองเห็นและมองไม่เห็นหลงเหลืออยู่ อาจเป็นตัวการทำให้สิ่งสกปรกเหล่านั้นย้อนกลับมาทำร้ายผู้สวมใส่และคนใกล้ชิดได้ นอกจากวิธีซักเสื้อผ้าผู้ป่วยโควิดแล้ว หากใครกำลังมองหาไอเทมดี ๆ ที่ช่วยให้การทำความสะอาดเสื้อผ้าเป็นเรื่องง่าย ช่วยขจัดแบคทีเรีย และสิ่งสกปรกบนเสื้อผ้าได้อย่างหมดจด LG แนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์เครื่องซักผ้า เครื่องอบผ้า และตู้ถนอมผ้า LG Styler ตัวช่วยเพิ่มความมั่นใจยุคโควิด

เพิ่มความมั่นใจยุคโควิดด้วยผลิตภัณฑ์จาก LG

เครื่องซักผ้าฝาหน้า รุ่น FV1413H2BA

เครื่องซักผ้า LG ฝาหน้า รุ่น FV1413H2BA

เครื่องซักผ้าฝาหน้า รุ่น FV1413H2BA ซักสะอาด ลดไรฝุ่น แบคทีเรีย

เครื่องซักผ้าฝาหน้า รุ่น FV1413H2BA เป็นเครื่องซักผ้า LG ฝาหน้า 13 kg ราคาคุ้มค่า ที่ช่วยขจัดรอยเปื้อนบนเสื้อผ้าได้สะอาดล้ำลึก ด้วย AI DD™ ระบบซักผ้าอัจฉริยะตรวจจับความนุ่มของผ้าแบบอัตโนมัติ ช่วยถนอมผ้าได้มากขึ้น 18% และ TurboWash™360° ที่ช่วยซักสะอาดหมดจดภายในเวลา 39 นาที พร้อมการปกป้องเนื้อผ้าที่มากกว่าด้วยหัวฉีดน้ำ 3D หลายหัวฉีด ครอบคลุม 4 ทิศทาง ทำความสะอาดทุกตารางนิ้วของเสื้อผ้าภายในเครื่อง นอกจากนี้ยังมี Steam+™ ช่วยลดไรฝุ่นที่ทำให้เกิดปัญหาระบบทางเดินหายใจ 99.9% เพิ่มสุขอนามัยที่ดีให้คนในบ้าน และลดรอยยับย่นของผ้า 30% วัสดุตัวเครื่องแข็งแรงทนทาน ดีไซน์สวยงามทันสมัย

เครื่องอบผ้า รุ่น RV10VHP3W1

เครื่องอบผ้า LG รุ่น RV10VHP3W1

ผ้าแห้งและสะอาดอย่างมั่นใจด้วยเครื่องอบผ้า LG รุ่น RV10VHP3W1

เครื่องอบผ้า รุ่น RV10VHP3W1 ใช้เทคโนโลยี DUAL Inverter Heat Pump™ ช่วยให้อบผ้าแบบประหยัดพลังงานและใช้เวลาน้อยกว่าที่เคย มีโหมด Eco Hybrid™ มอบทางเลือกให้กับผู้ใช้งานว่าต้องการประหยัดพลังงานหรือเวลาในการอบแห้ง เพื่อให้เหมาะกับไลฟ์สไตล์ในแต่ละวัน พร้อมฟังก์ชัน Gentle Care อุณหภูมิระดับต่ำช่วยลดรอยยับบนผ้า และป้องกันการหดตัวของเนื้อผ้าด้วยเทคโนโลยี Heat Pump นอกจากนี้ยังมีโปรแกรม Allergy Care ที่ช่วยลดไรฝุ่นในเสื้อผ้าได้ถึง 99.9% เพื่อให้เสื้อผ้าสะอาดล้ำลึกอย่างมั่นใจ

ตู้ถนอมผ้า LG Style

เครื่องอบผ้า LG รุ่น RV10VHP3W1

ตู้ถนอมผ้า LG Style ทำความสะอาดผ้าด้วยไอน้ำบริสุทธิ์

ตู้ถนอมผ้า LG Style รุ่น S3MFC นวัตกรรมที่ช่วยดูแลเสื้อผ้าอย่างครบวงจร ด้วยเทคโนโลยี Steam Clothing Care ใช้ไอน้ำสะอาดบริสุทธิ์ในการทำความสะอาดล้ำลึกถึงใยผ้า จากนั้นอบแห้งด้วยอุณหภูมิต่ำ ช่วยให้เสื้อผ้าแห้งเร็ว ไม่แห้งกรอบ ทั้งยังช่วยป้องกันการหดตัวและความเสียหายของเสื้อผ้าด้วยฟังก์ชัน Gentle Dry มาพร้อมเทคโนโลยี Refresh ลดรอยยับ ลดกลิ่นอับ และช่วยให้ผ้ามีกลิ่นหอมอยู่เสมอ พร้อมขจัดเชื้อโรค สารก่อภูมิแพ้ และแบคทีเรียในเสื้อได้ถึง 99.9% ด้วยฟังก์ชัน TrueSteam™ นอกจากนี้ยังสามารถดาวน์โหลดโปรแกรมเพิ่มเติม เพื่อให้เหมาะกับผ้าชนิดได้ในแอปพลิเคชัน ThinQ™ บนสมาร์ทโฟน LG Style ดีไซน์กระจกสวยหรู เหมาะกับทุกพื้นที่ในบ้าน

 

นอกจากผลิตภัณฑ์ข้างต้น LG ยังมีเครื่องซักผ้าและเครื่องอบผ้าอีกหลายรุ่นให้เลือกเป็นเจ้าของ แต่ละรุ่นมีประสิทธิภาพ ฟังก์ชันการทำงาน และราคาที่ต่างกัน แต่รับรองว่าผลิตภัณฑ์ทุกชิ้นตอบโจทย์การทำความสะอาดเสื้อผ้าของคุณแน่นอน หากสนใจผลิตภัณฑ์ชิ้นไหนของ LG สามารถสอบถามรายละเอียดเพิ่มเติมได้ที่ศูนย์ลูกค้าสัมพันธ์ 02-057-5757 ทุกวันเวลา 08:00 – 18:00 น.

บทความที่เกี่ยวข้อง

●แบคทีเรียบนเสื้อผ้าอยู่ได้นานกี่ชั่วโมง ภัยเงียบทำร้ายสุขภาพ

●บอกทริค 7 วิธีซักผ้าหน้าฝนไม่ให้เหม็นอับ กลิ่นหอมทนนาน

●วิธีซักผ้านวมด้วยเครื่องซักผ้าฝาหน้า สะอาดหมดจด ไร้กลิ่นอับ