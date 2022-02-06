About Cookies on This Site

ผ้านวมชุดเครื่องนอนให้ความอบอุ่นแก่ร่างกายควรทำความสะอาดอย่างถูกวิธี

วิธีซักผ้านวมด้วยเครื่องซักผ้าฝาหน้า สะอาดหมดจด ไร้กลิ่นอับ

06/02/2022

เตียงนอนขนาด 6 ฟุต พร้อมชุดเครื่องนอนสีเทาหม่น

เคล็ดไม่ลับ ซักผ้านวมด้วยเครื่องซักผ้าฝาหน้าให้สะอาดเหมือนใหม่

 

ผ้านวม หรือผ้าห่มนวม คือหนึ่งในชุดเครื่องนอนที่ช่วยสร้างความอบอุ่นระหว่างนอนหลับพักผ่อนได้เป็นอย่างดี นอกจากนี้ผิวสัมผัสที่นุ่ม เรียบและเบา ช่วยเพิ่มความสบายตัวขณะนอนหลับ ทำให้นอนได้เต็มอิ่ม หลับลึก การนอนมีประสิทธิภาพ ส่งผลให้ร่างกายสดชื่น หายจากอาการอ่อนล้าที่เกิดขึ้นจากการทำงาน การเล่นกีฬา หรือกิจกรรมหนัก ๆ ได้เป็นอย่างดี สำหรับผ้านวมก็เหมือนกับเครื่องนอนชิ้นอื่น เช่น ผ้าปูที่นอน ปลอกหมอน ที่จำเป็นต้องดูแลทำความสะอาดอย่างถูกวิธี เพื่อสุขอนามัยที่ดีของผู้ใช้

ผ้านวมทำมาจากอะไร มีลักษณะอย่างไร ?

 

ผ้านวมเป็นประเภทของเครื่องนอนที่ภายในจะมีไส้ที่ทำมาจากวัสดุหลากหลายชนิด ซึ่งแยกประเภทของผ้านวมได้คือ ผ้านวมขนสัตว์แท้ 100% เช่น ขนเป็ด ขนห่าน หรือขนแกะ ผ้านวมใยสังเคราะห์ ผ้านวมไม้ไผ่ซึ่งเป็นมิตรกับสิ่งแวดล้อม รวมถึงผ้านวมเย็นที่ทำจากผ้าฝ้าย 100% ใช้เพื่อห่มสร้างความอบอุ่นในช่วงอากาศหนาว รวมถึงใช้คลุมเตียงปกป้องฝุ่นละอองได้เป็นอย่างดี

ก่อนนำผ้านวมไปซักทำความสะอาดคววตรวจเช็คสิ่งของตกค้าง

ผู้หญิงกำลังเตรียมผ้านวมสำหรับการซัก

เทคนิคซักผ้านวมด้วยเครื่องซักผ้าฝาหน้าให้สะอาด

 

ผ้านวมก็เหมือนกับเสื้อผ้าหรือชุดเครื่องนอนอื่น ๆ ที่จำเป็นต้องทำความสะอาดอยู่เสมอเพื่อขจัดคราบสกปรกจากเหงื่อไคล สารคัดหลั่งจากการไอ จาม รวมถึงคราบไขมันจากเศษอาหารหกใส่ ซึ่งโดยปกติแล้วเครื่องซักผ้าฝาบนและเครื่องซักผ้าฝาหน้าสามารถซักได้ทั้งสิ้น ทั้งนี้ขึ้นอยู่กับขนาดของผ้านวมและความจุของเครื่องซักผ้าเป็นสำคัญ สำหรับวิธีซักผ้านวมให้สะอาดเหมือนใหม่มีดังนี้

 

1. ต้องรู้จักประเภทของผ้านวม

ผ้านวมมีหลายประเภท เช่น ผ้านวมขนเป็ด ขนห่าน หรือใยสังเคราะห์ จำเป็นต้องรู้เสียก่อนว่าผ้านวมของคุณเป็นผ้านวมชนิดใดเพื่อจัดการซักได้อย่างถูกวิธี ตัวอย่างเช่น ผ้านวมขนเป็ด 100% ควรส่งซักแห้งกับร้านซักรีดจะดีกว่าเพื่อไม่ให้เกิดความเสียหาย เพราะหากซักด้วยเครื่องซักผ้าจะทำให้ขนเป็ดจับตัวเป็นก้อน หรือถ้าหากเป็นเครื่องซักผ้ารุ่นใหม่ที่มีโปรแกรมสำหรับซักผ้าขนสัตว์ก็สามารถใช้ได้ แต่อย่าลืมอ่านวิธีซักให้เข้าใจอย่างละเอียดก่อนใช้งาน

2. ไม่ซักผ้านวมปะปนกับผ้าชนิดอื่น

ไม่ควรนำผ้านวมซักร่วมกับผ้าชนิดอื่นเพราะจะทำให้เครื่องซักผ้าทำงานหนักเกินไป เนื่องจากผ้านวมมีขนาดใหญ่ ส่งผลให้เครื่องซักผ้ามีอายุการใช้งานสั้นลง ซักไม่สะอาด และเกิดกลิ่นอับได้ง่าย

3.ขจัดคราบสกปรกเฉพาะจุด

เพื่อความสะอาดยิ่งขึ้น หากมีคราบสกปรกฝังแน่นเฉพาะจุดควรเช็ดทำความสะอาดเบื้องต้นเสียก่อน เพื่อให้คราบสกปรกหลุดออกง่ายขึ้น นอกจากนี้ควรตรวจเช็คให้แน่ใจว่าไม่มีสิ่งแปลกปลอม ของแข็ง หรือเหรียญบาท ที่อาจปะปนอยู่กับผ้านวมก่อนนำไปซัก

4. ม้วนผ้านวมให้เรียบร้อยก่อนใส่เครื่องซักผ้า

การเก็บม้วนผ้านวมให้เรียบร้อยก่อนนำเข้าเครื่องซักผ้า จะทำให้เกิดพื้นที่ว่างโดยรอบทำให้น้ำยาซักผ้าสามารถซึมผ่านและขจัดคราบได้อย่างทั่วถึง

5. แช่น้ำอุ่น

น้ำอุ่นจะช่วยให้การซักสะอาดยิ่งขึ้น ควรแช่ผ้านวมในเครื่องซักผ้าด้วยโปรแกรมน้ำอุ่นหรือน้ำร้อนประมาณ 20-30 นาที จะช่วยขจัดคราบไขมัน และคราบสกปรกต่าง ๆ ได้ง่ายยิ่งขึ้น อีกทั้งยังกำจัดเชื้อโรค แบคทีเรีย และไรฝุ่นได้เป็นอย่างดี

6. เลือกใช้น้ำยาซักผ้าสูตรเข้มข้น

ควรเลือกใช้น้ำยาซักผ้าแทนการใช้ผงซักฟอก เนื่องจากน้ำยาซักผ้ามีคุณสมบัติละลายน้ำได้ง่ายกว่า ซักสะอาดกว่า ช่วยกำจัดคราบสกปรกได้อย่างทั่วถึง

7. ใช้โปรแกรมซักสำหรับผ้านวม

การซักผ้านวมนานเกินไปจะทำให้ผ้านวมหดตัวเกิดความเสียหาย เครื่องซักผ้ารุ่นใหม่จะมาพร้อมกับฟังก์ชั่นสำหรับซักผ้านวม ผ้าขนสัตว์ และอื่น ๆ โดยเฉพาะ ช่วยให้ซักสะอาดและยังถนอมเส้นใยผ้าอีกด้วย

8. เลือกใช้น้ำยาปรับผ้านุ่มสูตรเข้มข้น

นอกจากต้องคำนึงเรื่องความสะอาดเป็นสำคัญแล้ว สิ่งที่จะขาดไม่ได้เลยก็คือเรื่องของกลิ่นหอมจากน้ำยาปรับผ้านุ่ม ที่จะช่วยเพิ่มบรรยากาศในห้องนอนให้หอมฟุ้งและยาวนาน ช่วยให้ผ่อนคลายยิ่งขึ้นขณะพักผ่อน

9. อบด้วยเครื่องอบผ้า

หลังจากปั่นหมาดแล้วควรอบผ้านวมด้วยเครื่องอบผ้าอีกครั้ง เพื่อขจัดเชื้อโรค แบคทีเรียสะสม อีกทั้งช่วยให้ผ้านวมหอมได้นานยิ่งขึ้น ใช้ระยะเวลาในการตากสั้นลงซึ่งจำเป็นอย่างยิ่งโดยเฉพาะในช่วงฤดูฝน

10. คลี่ผ้านวมก่อนนำไปตาก

สำคัญอย่างยิ่งที่คุณควรจะต้องคลี่ผ้านวมให้คลายตัวด้วยการสะบัด เพื่อลดการจับตัวกันเป็นก้อน ยับน้อยลง ทำให้แห้งได้เร็วขึ้น หมดปัญเรื่องกลิ่นอับ

เครื่องซักผ้าฝาหน้า

เครื่องซักผ้าฝาหน้า LG รุ่น F2515RTGV

 

 

และทั้งหมดนี้ก็คือ 10 วิธีซักผ้านวมด้วยเครื่องซักผ้าฝาหน้า สะอาดหมดจด ไร้กลิ่นอับ ทั้งยังถนอมเส้นใยผ้า ผ้านวมสะอาดเหมือนใหม่ ไร้คราบสกปรก ปราศจากแบคทีเรีย ไรฝุ่น เชื้อโรค และสารก่อภูมิแพ้ สำหรับท่านใดที่มองหาเครื่องซักผ้าฝาหน้าประสิทธิภาพครบครัน ตอบโจทย์สำหรับการทำความสะอาดผ้าในปัจจุบัน อีกทั้งยังมาพร้อมกับนวัตกรรมที่ล้ำสมัย เป็นที่ยอมรับของผู้ใช้จากทั่วโลก

ขอแนะนำ เครื่องซักผ้าฝาหน้า LG รุ่น F2515RTGV แบรนด์มาตรฐานระดับโลก ด้วยนวัตกรรมการซักที่ถนอมผ้ามากขึ้น อย่าง AIDD™ ระบบถนอมผ้าอัจฉริยะ ที่จะคำนวณโปรแกรมการซักให้เหมาะสมกับเนื้อผ้า พร้อมด้วยฟังก์ชั่น Steam™ ที่ช่วยขจัดสารก่อภูมิแพ้ ได้ถึง 99.9% โดยมีถังซักกว้างมากขึ้นแต่ขนาดเครื่องเท่าเดิม พร้อมการรับประกันที่ยาวนาน และบริการหลังการขายระดับมืออาชีพเครื่องซักผ้า LG นวัตกรรมทำความสะอาดผ้าที่เข้าใจทุกความต้องการของแม่บ้านยุคใหม่สำหรับทุกครอบครัว สอบถามรายละเอียดข้อมูลได้ที่ ศูนย์ลูกค้าสัมพันธ์หมายเลขโทรศัพท์ 02-057-5757 ทุกวัน 08:00 – 18:00 น.