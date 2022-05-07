About Cookies on This Site

ผู้หญิงกำลังหยิบเสื้อผ้าออกจากเครื่องซักผ้า

บอกทริค 7 วิธีซักผ้
หน้าฝนไม่ให้เหม็นอับ กลิ่นหอมทนนาน

07/05/2022

ใช้น้ำยาซักผ้าและน้ำยาปรับผ้านุ่มสูตรเฉพาะช่วยเพิ่มความหอมให้เสื้อผ้า

ไร้กังวลเรื่องกลิ่นไม่พึงประสงค์ แม้ตากผ้าในบ้านช่วงหน้าฝน

หนึ่งในปัญหาที่คุณพ่อบ้าน คุณแม่บ้านต้องเผชิญเมื่อเข้าสู่หน้าฝน นั่นคือการซักผ้าที่ไม่ค่อยมีแสงแดด ซ้ำยังเจอฝนตกติดต่อกันทำให้เวลาที่ตากผ้าหน้าฝน นอกจากผ้าแห้งช้ายังส่งกลิ่นเหม็นอับ จนหลายคนโยนเสื้อผ้าเข้า เครื่องซักผ้าอีกครั้งเพื่อซักใหม่เรื่อย ๆ จนกว่ากลิ่นไม่พึงประสงค์จะหายไป แน่นอนว่าปัญหาเสื้อผ้าเหม็นอับหน้าฝนไม่ได้เกิดกับเฉพาะชาวคอนโดที่มีพื้นที่จำกัดเท่านั้น ผู้ที่พักอาศัยอยู่ในสถานซึ่งมีพื้นที่กว้างขวาง อย่างบ้านทาวน์เฮ้าส์ หรือทาวน์โฮมก็เผชิญปัญหาไม่ต่างกัน แต่ปัญหาเหล่านี้จะหมดไป เพราะวันนี้ LG จะมาแบ่งปันวิธีการซักผ้าและแก้ปัญหาผ้าเหม็นอับช่วงหน้าฝนที่ทุกคนสามารถทำตามได้ง่าย ๆ

เคล็ด (ไม่) ลับซักผ้าหน้าฝนไม่ให้เหม็นอับ สวมใส่อย่างมั่นใจ

(1) ไม่นำเสื้อผ้าเปียกชื้นไว้ในตะกร้า

ผู้หญิงได้กลิ่นเสื้อผ้าสกปรกจากตะกร้าผ้าที่กำลังนำไปซัก ไม่ว่าจะเป็นเสื้อผ้าที่เปียกชื้นเพราะออกกำลังกายจนเหงื่อท่วมตัว หรือเปียกเพราะตากฝนระหว่างเดินทางกลับบ้าน ให้นำชุดที่เปียกชื้นไปตากไว้ให้แห้งก่อนระหว่างรอซักรอบถัดไป แทนการเก็บผ้าเปียกชื้นไว้ในตะกร้าเป็นเวลานาน เพราะจะทำให้เสื้อผ้าทั้งตะกร้าเหล่านั้นกลายเป็นแหล่งสะสมของเชื้อราและแบคทีเรีย อันเป็นอีกหนึ่งสาเหตุของกลิ่นเหม็นอับติดเนื้อผ้า

ตากผ้าเปียกให้แห้งก่อนโยนลงตะกร้า ช่วยแก้ปัญหาเสื้อผ้ามีกลิ่นเหม็นอับ

(2) เลือกผลิตภัณฑ์ซักผ้าสูตรเฉพาะ

การเลือกใช้ผงซักฟอก น้ำยาซักผ้า และน้ำยาปรับผ้านุ่มที่เป็นสูตรสำหรับซักผ้าในหน้าฝนหรือตากผ้าในที่ร่ม สามารถช่วยแก้ปัญหาเสื้อผ้าไม่ให้อับได้ เนื่องจากผลิตภัณฑ์ซักผ้าสูตรเฉพาะเหล่านี้ ส่วนใหญ่มาพร้อมเทคโนโลยียับยั้งเชื้อแบคทีเรีย ลดกลิ่นอับชื้นแม้ต้องตากในที่ร่ม แถมบางสูตรยังมีคุณสมบัติเฉพาะช่วยป้องกันสิ่งสกปรกไม่ให้กลับมาติดเสื้อผ้าอีกครั้งด้วย

(3) หลีกเลี่ยงการซักผ้าในปริมาณมาก

การซักเสื้อผ้าในปริมาณมากเกินไป นอกจากผงซักฟอกหรือน้ำยาซักผ้าจะเข้าไปทำความสะอาดเนื้อผ้าได้ไม่ทั่วถึงแล้ว การตากผ้าหน้าฝนที่มีความชื้นในอากาศสูง นอกจากผ้าแห้งช้ายังก่อให้เกิดเชื้อราหรือแบคทีเรียบนเสื้อผ้าได้ง่ายอีกด้วย ดังนั้นการลดปริมาณเสื้อผ้าให้น้อยลง ช่วยให้ผงซักฟอกและน้ำยาซักผ้าขจัดคราบสกปรกได้อย่างทั่วถึงและเต็มประสิทธิมากขึ้น ที่สำคัญเวลาตากผ้าคุณสามารถเว้นระยะห่างแต่ละตัวได้มากขึ้น ส่งผลให้ลมผ่านเข้าไปในระหว่างเสื้อผ้าง่ายขึ้น ทำให้ผ้าแห้งเร็วกว่าเดิม

(4) เช็คสภาพอากาศก่อนซักผ้า

ตรวจสอบสภาพอากาศล่วงหน้า

เช็คสภาพอากาศล่วงหน้า ช่วยวางแผนซักตากแห้งไว และป้องกันกลิ่นเหม็นอับ

การตรวจสอบสภาพอากาศทั้งจากพยากรณ์อากาศในเว็บไซต์กรมอุตุนิยมวิทยา สมาร์ททีวีหรือแอปพลิเคชันบนมือถือ ช่วยให้คุณประเมินสถานการณ์ได้ว่าวันนี้เหมาะแก่การซักผ้าหรือไม่ โดยเฉพาะผู้ที่ต้องการซักผ้าตอนเช้าแล้วออกไปทำธุระช่วงบ่าย ถ้าไม่ดูสภาพอากาศให้ดีแทนที่ตอนเย็นเสื้อผ้าที่ตากไว้จะแห้งสนิท อาจเปียกฝนจนต้องซักใหม่อีกรอบก็ได้

(5) ตากผ้าทันทีหลังจากซักเสร็จ

ไม่ว่าคุณจะใช้งาน เครื่องซักผ้าฝาบน หรือ เครื่องซักผ้าฝาหน้าเมื่อปั่นผ้าเสร็จแล้วควรรีบตากผ้าหลังจากซักเสร็จทันที เพราะการปล่อยเสื้อผ้าแช่ทิ้งไว้ในถังซักเป็นเวลานานอาจก่อให้เกิดกลิ่นไม่พึงประสงค์ได้เช่นกัน

(6) ใช้พัดลมหรือเครื่องปรับอากาศเข้าช่วย

ตากผ้าไว้ในห้องหลังมีฝนตก

แก้ปัญหาผ้าชื้นและมีกลิ่นเหม็นอับ ด้วยการเปิดพัดลมเป่าผ้าที่ตากจนกว่าจะแห้ง

การย้ายผ้าเข้ามาตากในบ้านเพื่อหลบฝนแล้วใช้พัดลมหรือ เครื่องปรับอากาศมาช่วยไล่ความชื้น
ถือเป็นวิธีทำให้ผ้าแห้งตอนฝนตกที่หลายคนเลือกใช้
นอกจากเสื้อผ้าแห้งได้ไวขึ้นยังช่วยลดกลิ่นอับของเสื้อผ้าอีกด้วย ส่วนใครจะเลือกเปิดพัดลมเป่าหรือนำผ้าที่ยังไม่แห้งไปไว้หน้าคอมเพรสเซอร์ให้ลมร้อน ๆ ช่วยเป่าก็ตามแต่เครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้าที่มีอยู่ในบ้าน

(7) ใช้เครื่องอบผ้าแทนการตาก

แม้ทุกวันนี้เครื่องซักผ้าหลายรุ่นมีระบบปั่นหมาดที่สามารถนำน้ำส่วนเกินออกจากผ้าได้ แต่ถึงอย่างนั้นในช่วงเวลาที่สภาพอากาศแปรปรวน การใช้ เครื่องอบผ้ามาช่วยทำให้ผ้าแห้งได้อย่างรวดเร็วโดยไม่ต้องพึ่งแสงแดดถือเป็นตัวเลือกที่ดี
เพราะช่วยไม่ให้ผ้ามีกลิ่นอับและลดการสะสมของเชื้อโรคอีกด้วย

เครื่องอบผ้าฝาหน้า LG รุ่น RC9066A3F

เครื่องอบผ้าฝาหน้าแอลจี มาพร้อม Sensor Dry

เทคโนโลยีที่ช่วยตรวจจับความชื้นของผ้าที่อบแบบอัตโนมัติ

ถ้าถามว่าเครื่องอบผ้ารุ่นไหนที่น่าซื้อมาใช้งานที่บ้าน ขอแนะนำ เครื่องอบผ้าฝาหน้า LG รุ่น RC9066A3Fที่ใช้ระบบควบแน่น (Condensing) เพื่อนำไอน้ำออกมาจากเสื้อผ้า ทำให้ผ้าแห้งได้รวดเร็วยิ่งขึ้นโดยไม่ต้องง้อแสงแดดหรือผึ่งลม อีกทั้งเครื่องอบผ้า LG รุ่นนี้ มาพร้อมเทคโนโลยี Sensor Dry ที่ช่วยตรวจวัดอุณหภูมิและความชื้นที่เหมาะสมสำหรับการอบผ้า ไม่ทำให้ผ้าของคุณแห้งจนเกินไป และที่พิเศษสุดคือ Smart Diagnosis โปรแกรมตรวจสอบความผิดปกติของเครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้าแอลจี ที่ช่วยให้คุณวิเคราะห์ปัญหาการใช้งานผ่านฟังก์ชัน NFC ของสมาร์ทโฟนได้มากถึง 28 ปัญหา

เรื่องราวของเสื้อผ้าเป็นสิ่งสำคัญที่ไม่ควรละเลย เพราะส่งผลต่อบุคลิกภาพของผู้สวมใส่โดยตรง และเพื่อแก้ปัญหาาผ้าไม่แห้งและมีกลิ่นอับช่วงหน้าฝน สามารถนำวิธีดี ๆ ที่แนะนำข้างต้นไปปรับใช้กันได้ ส่วนใครสนใจผลิตภัณฑ์แบรนด์ LG โดยเฉพาะเครื่องอบผ้าไอเทมที่ช่วยให้การดูแลเสื้อผ้าเป็นเรื่องง่าย สามารถสอบถามรายละเอียดข้อมูลได้ที่ ศูนย์ลูกค้าสัมพันธ์ได้ที่ 02-057-5757 ทุกวัน ตั้งแต่เวลา 08.00-18.00 น.